If you love card-based party games that have a little bit of dark humor and ample opportunities to learn things you never knew about your guests, you should know that it is possible to branch out from Cards Against Humanity. The best games like Cards Against Humanity are a little bit subversive and a lot of fun, with a similar card-based format that’s easy to master for a group of almost any size.

These games appeal to the subversive side of human nature, whether that’s through confessionals, innuendos, political incorrectness, or, well, exploding kittens (more on that later). Bonus points often come in the form of overall absurdity and ridiculous optional rules.

All of the games below are iconic for being fun AF; they can be played with large groups (some with ten or more people) and will keep you going for up to 90 minutes. However, some are more scalable than others. One consideration with party card games is expansion packs, which will keep the gameplay feeling new if you often play with the same people, or play multiple rounds in a sitting. Whenever possible, I've included expansion packs that apply to the games featured below. There's also one bestseller that doesn't require anything extra because it changes every time based on the players and their court of public opinion.

From the most-backed game in Kickstarter history to the Friends trivia deck that superfans will reach for over and over, these are some of the best card-based party games to bring a group together — and you can get them all on Amazon.

1 This Internet-Famous Card Game That's So Relatable What Do You Meme? Amazon $24 See On Amazon "Caption This" meets Cards Against Humanity in What Do You Meme? Players must use their cards to caption internet-famous pictures hoping to create the most hysterical, relatable, or jaw-dropping meme as decided by the dealer. "I really do enjoy both That's What She Said and Cards Against Humanity, but my friends always seem to want to play at least one round every time of What Do You Meme. The Memes themselves are pretty well-known and funny in their own way which is a bonus. Pretty simple, very funny, great addition to any party," one fan added. You can also turn it up a notch by printing off family or group photos and dare everyone to meme each other. As one clever reviewer raved, "The look on their faces when I pulled out some gems of pictures was almost as fun as memeing them." Intended for ages 17 and up and designed for an unlimited number of players, this game includes 360 caption cards and 75 photos. Get their specialty expansion packs like the Game of Thrones Expansion Pack or the NSFW Expansion Pack.

2 A Game That Will Reveal Everyone's Funniest Secrets Buzzed — The Hilarious Drinking Game That Will Get You & Your Friends Tipsy Amazon $20 See On Amazon This legendary drinking game relies on a Cards Against Humanity-inspired deck that will call you out and reveal your most hilarious secrets. Draw a card, read it out, and then either you (or your friends) have to drink if the prompt on the card applies. Although it's for ages 21 and up, the box notes that you don't necessarily have to consume alcohol to play — your sober friends can still have fun. "I’m laughing as I type this review because I have so many memories tied to the first night we played this," one reviewer wrote. "This game got everyone talking about themselves and we laughed so much." It comes with 180 cards to be played by three to 20 players for as long as you can hold out, and you can pick up an extra expansion pack.

3 A Game That Never Goes The Same Way Twice The Voting Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon Find out what your friends really think of each other in The Voting Game, which requires players to anonymously vote on who is most likely to have done the deed listed on a given card. From the person most likely to go commando to who would win a hot dog eating contest, it will entertain groups with five to 10 people, and is recommended for ages 17 and up. Gameplay lasts 30 to 90 minutes, depending on how many incriminating stories get told in the process. "Surprisingly great game," one fan wrote, calling it "amazingly simple and fun." Although there's no expansion pack, the game changes every time based on who you play with.

4 A Game That's All About (Brutal) Honesty Drunk Stoned Or Stupid [A Party Game] Amazon $18 See On Amazon Drunk Stoned Or Stupid puts a hypothetical spin on “Never have I ever” mixed with a Cards Against Humanity deck format. Players must decide who in their group is most likely to have done whatever is listed on the card, from the silly — “Waking up with half a burrito” — to the cut-throat: “Could do a whole lot better.” It's recommended for ages 17 and up, and you get 250 cards which can be played by groups of three or more people. To keep gameplay going, you can pick up Expansion #1 or Expansion #2, as well as the NSFW Extreme Expansion Pack.

5 This Wildly Popular Game With More Than 45,000 Reviews Exploding Kittens Card Game — Party Pack Amazon $24 See On Amazon Kickstarter's most-funded game in history is Exploding Kittens: a card-based version Russian Roulette with a dash of Uno, ninja kicks, and enchiladas. It's weird and wonderful and broke records for kid and adult games alike with 9 million copies sold, and more than 45,000 Amazon ratings. Absurdity and bathroom humor run rampant on this fast-playing game for two to ten players, and kids as young as seven can play. "Love this game and the party version plays like the SFW original and has some of the imploding kittens expansion cards," one shopper wrote. There are also expansion packs (which you can find in the same listing) if you plan to play with large groups regularly.

6 A Friends Trivia Game For The Truly Obsessed Lacesi The One With All The Questions Trivia Game Amazon $33 See On Amazon One part Trivial Pursuit, one part Cards Against Humanity, all feel-good nostalgia, this easy-to-play Friends trivia game requires what one shopper called “an IN-DEPTH knowledge of the TV show.” Challenge self-professed die-hard fans to name the color of Rachel's bridesmaid dress or all of Joey's sisters with 342 questions that only true followers will know the answers to. Kids as young as 12 were reported to be fans, and it can be played with just about any crowd size.