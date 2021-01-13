If you were to list the zodiac signs you should avoid dating, chances are, Gemini would make the cut. After all, the zodiac's charming twins do have a bit of a reputation for being flakey, flirtatious, duplicitous. One day, they're all about you, and the next, it's like you don't exist. The reality is, dating can be confusing regardless of which zodiac sign you're interested in. Luckily, astrology is here to give us some insight into what someone may be thinking. Despite what some may think, Geminis are very capable of falling and staying in love. Knowing how long it takes Gemini to fall in love can help you better understand this somewhat confusing sign.

"Gemini is often known and seen as a fun-loving sign, and their duality is well-known," astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle. "Unless you're lucky enough to get close to a Gemini, you often don't get to see what a real 'gem' they are as they're good at hiding emotions."

For Gemini, personal space and freedom is extremely important. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, they never want to be too emotionally dependent on someone. Even in a relationship, Geminis will still try to cultivate their own interests and live their own life. It's important for them to find a partner who has a similar approach to relationships, which isn't always easy to find.

Geminis are also intellectual Air signs who need to be stimulated constantly. Once something or someone stops fascinating them, they move on to the next new and exciting thing. As a Mercury-ruled sign, they have a tendency to overthink. Even if they start having feelings for someone, there's a chance they'll try to rationalize those feelings instead of exploring them further. Because of this, Geminis don't fall in love quickly.

"A mature Gemini knows they're in love when they realize after months of dating that they still aren’t bored," astrologer Brad Williams tells Bustle. "This might be an over-simplification, but it gets to the core of trust in the Gemini’s heart and mind. They know they're still excited by the challenges and stimulation of their partner. At the same time, it can take a while for the Gemini to realize they're in love due to past experiences of thinking they were in love (too soon) only for it to end as quickly as it began."

Although Geminis like to flirt, have fun, and meet new people, they're very careful about who they give their heart to. According to Monahan, they have great instincts about people and rarely fall in love without getting to know the person first. Many times, falling in love comes as a big surprise to them.

If you're lucky enough to capture the heart of a Gemini, there are things you should remember in order to keep them hooked. For instance, Fox recommends being nurturing but not suffocating. "They'll let you know when they need some help or when they need space," she says. "Always remember to listen to them as their words and needs being ignored is a quick way to lose their interest." Finding new ways to keep your relationship is exciting is also important for keeping their interest.

Above all, it's essential to communicate well. If there's something you need to share, don't hesitate. Geminis love talking things out. They also enjoy hearing your unique thoughts and opinions. According to Monahan, nothing is more important to them than fostering a mental connection with their partner.

Sources

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Arriana Fox, astrologer and Mysticalcraft Arriana at Keen.com

Brad Williams, astrologer