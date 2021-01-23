If you're trying to figure out which Amazon products are worth your time and money, especially if you're on a tight budget, one factor can make a huge difference: the number and quality of reviews. When you're trying to save money and get the best of the best, these 48 genius cheap products with a ton of great reviews on Amazon will not disappoint. They're highly rated, won't break the bank, and feature stellar reviews from seriously satisfied shoppers.

Though these items all share popularity and frugality in common, that's where the similarities end. If you're searching for tech goodies you'll find loads of them on this list, from a travel-ready organizer with loops and pockets to fit a variety of devices and accessories to smart light bulbs that you can set on a schedule and timer via an app. Over in the kitchen, you'll be able to make good use of genius products like a rolling garlic peeler that eliminates the need for a knife and keeps your hands smelling fresh. A seven-piece cutting board set with a bamboo board and color-coded flexible mats is practical and can even prevent food cross-contamination.

There is also no shortage of interesting inventions that you never knew you needed, but will change your life. A no-contact door opener that can keep germs at bay? Yes, please.

Read on for a list of affordable, amazing products that all have the Amazon review stamp of approval.

1 This Fabric Shaver That Makes Sweaters Look New Again Conair Battery Operated Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon This battery-operated shaver will remove those stubborn fuzzies on your sweaters, hats, and even your couch. The defuzzer has a large, 2-inch shaving surface and three settings to control the length of your snip. The rechargeable device is small, compact, and portable, and it even comes in five color options. Helpful Review: "Since it's so portable, I just sat on the couch to watch tv and shaved two shirts and a pair of cottony exercise pants while watching tv. I probably would have never worn these items (at least not outside the house!) again if it wasn't for this great little gadget."

2 A Humidifier Cleaner That Looks Likes A Fish Pro-Tec Humidifier Tank Cleaner Amazon $5 See On Amazon This cute little fish is actually a cleaner for your humidifier. It reduces odor-causing bacteria, mold, and algae continuously for 30 days. Just drop it in the tank and it’s good to go. It uses the same antimicrobial that’s used in water filters and it doesn't contain harsh chemicals so you can feel confident that it’s safe and effective. Helpful review: “I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room!”

3 A Stainless Steel Bar That Gets Rid Of Odors AMCO Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get rid of lingering odors with this stainless steel bar. It's perfect for after cutting up onions, fish, or garlic. Just rub it in your hands with or without water, like you would with normal soap. The bar itself is dishwasher safe. It has more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star review. Helpful Review: "I didn’t believe this would really work. Damn was I wrong. This is an amazing product. We love to cook and after chopping onions and garlic (a lot of it) we used this bar and the smell was gone. Really only water and this bar took the smell off our hands. Also removed the smell of harsh cleaners from your hands."

4 This Flame-Less Lighter With A Flexible Gooseneck RONXS Flexible Lighter Amazon $18 See On Amazon Light your fire — even on the windiest days — with this flame-less and flexible lighter. The lighter has a gooseneck that can be adjusted 360 degrees to reach any candle or light source and it creates a flame using an LED light, so there's no need to tinker with butane. The rechargeable lighter comes with a USB charging cable. Helpful Review: "So far I’m liking this lighter. It’s lightweight, easy to operate, doesn’t eat batteries because it’s rechargeable, and I’ve never had a problem lighting a candle or grill with it - it absolutely has performed every time."

5 The Spill-Proof Ice Cube Tray OXO Good Grips No-Spill Ice Cube Tray Amazon $10 See On Amazon This ice cube tray is easy to use and makes perfect cubes every time. Just fill the tray with water and attach the sealed lid that makes it easy to stack trays in the freezer. The lid also keeps the ice cubes from absorbing any odors from your freezer. The rounded, silicone tray makes it simple to release full cubes. Plus, it never spills. Helpful Review: “Since my ice machine stopped working, I needed some ice trays. These are fantastic! Easy to fill, then you run your hand over the silicone top, drain the excess water and put it in the freezer at any angle. It really doesn’t leak! To remove the cubes just twist."

6 The Battery Tester That Can Store 180 Batteries Ontel Battery Organizer and Tester Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep all of your batteries in one place with this battery organizer and tester. The kit includes an organizer that will hold up to 180 batteries and has a transparent locking lid to make it easy to see what batteries you have. It also includes a battery tester that will check battery life quickly. It has more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. The case even fits in a drawer. Helpful Review: "I am so happy to finally have purchased a solution to the batteries rolling around in my kitchen drawer! I never knew which batteries I had and did not have. This is awesome. It is perfect in every way. It has a place for every regular-sized battery (AAA, AA, C, D) and a small compartment where you can put odd ball batteries (N, lithium, etc)."

7 A Way To Turn Any Cleanser Into A Foam Cleanser NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Foam Cleanser Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you like your cleanser, but would like it even more if it came in a foam consistency, this little foam cleanser maker is about to create magic for you. Add just a drop of your gel, powder, or liquid cleanser to it, fill it with water, give it a few pumps, and it creates an entire bottle's worth of marshmallow-like foam. Helpful Review: "I love this. Works so easily! Now I can have luxurious foam at will."

8 The Shampoo Brush That Delivers A Soothing Massage Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a soothing scalp massage in the shower with this shampoo brush, which has gentle silicone bristles that also loosen up product buildup and help deep-clean your scalp. The battery-operated tool fits right in the palm of your hand and comes in four colors. Helpful Review: "This works. I had dandruff since I was a kid yo. My scalp has never been this clean before. This really does the job and promotes hair growth. [...]"

9 A Wireless Car Mount That Charges Your Phone CHGeek Car Phone Mount and Wireless Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon This phone car mount charges your phone while keeping your eyes on the road. The dashboard phone holder is compatible with iPhones and Samsungs and rotates 360 degrees so you can use it landscape or portrait. It charges quickly without any cords and even works with a thick phone case. It attaches to your car or dash with a strong suction cup. Helpful Review: “[...] What I like best about this Wireless Charger car holder is that it is motorized, when I insert the phone, it automatically locks it secure. And when I'm ready to go, I just press a button and it lets go of it. The wireless charging is a regular fast charger, It's the same as any other wireless charger. You can attach a via windshield suction cup or there's a sticker for attaching it to the dashboard.”

10 An Adjustable And Portable Laptop Stand KENTEVIN Adjustable Laptop and Phone Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon This laptop stand is completely adjustable to make working from anywhere more comfortable. It can hold laptops up to 20-inches wide and nearly 45 pounds. Choose from eight different height levels. It folds flat so it's easy to transport and has slats in the design to allow heat from your laptop to escape, keeping your battery cool. Helpful Review: "It’s perfect in every way. It can adjust to a height that matches the height of my monitor, giving my desk a dual monitor setup. Not only can you adjust the height but you can also swivel it to get the best angle for your viewing needs (not many stands have this added feature). The material is very sturdy, I have no fears of my laptop falling. And, as an added bonus, they attached a stand for your cellphone."

11 The Softest Toothbrush For Sensitive Teeth KAHIOE 10000 Hairs Toothbrush (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have sensitive teeth, this 10,000 hair toothbrush is for you. It’s designed to deep clean without any pain. The bristles are thick and soft with gentle cushioning for sensitive gums. This pack comes with four toothbrushes in black and green, so you can stock up for every member of the family. Helpful Review: “I have very sensitive gums and teeth and normal toothbrushes, even the 'super soft' ones, completely cut up my mouth. This toothbrush is sooo soft and it cleans very well! [...] I highly recommend this toothbrush if you have a sensitive mouth or just if you want to feel heaven in your mouth!”

12 A Magnetic Knife Bar That Has More Than 12K Reviews Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your knives safe and clean with this magnetic knife bar. This 16-inch stainless steel bar will securely hold knives, tools, or crafts thanks to its ultra-strong magnet. It has more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. It’s easy to install and looks good in any space. Helpful Review: “We have limited kitchen counter space so I ordered this to go under the top cabinets, out of sight but accessible. My husband disagreed because he didn't want to drill holes, so we simply stuck it to the side of the refrigerator. It's been there for over a year and we haven't had any problems.”

13 These Bear Claws That Make It Easy To Shred Meat Mountain Grillers Meat Shredder Claws Amazon $13 See On Amazon These bear claws make shredding meat for a BBQ so easy. They have a solid, comfortable handle that has plenty of knuckle room so you never burn your hands. They’re dishwasher safe and can be used to hold meat in place while you shred or carry it off the grill. Use it to make pulled pork sandwiches, quesadillas, tacos, and more. Helpful Review: “The first time I made pulled pork I had nothing more than two fork to shred it all and what a nightmare that was! It took forever and the meat was shredded too fine so the change in texture didn't make it as appetizing – I got these claws and within less than a minute I had the entire pork butt shredded! It was incredibly fast and shredded the meat to perfection!"

14 This Back Stretcher With Acupressure Points PONLLE Back Stretcher with Magnetic Acupressure Points Amazon $17 See On Amazon Gently stretch your back with this lumbar stretching device. It’s arched to relieve back pain from herniated discs, sciatica, or scoliosis. It also has an effective acupressure massage pad that improves blood circulation. You can even adjust the curve of the device to get the customized stretch you need. Helpful Review: “I bought this massager, I'm very excited, my back pain has finally improved a lot! I have been treated by doctors before, but this kind of thing needs a long time of conditioning and exercise to alleviate, and I have no time to help me solve these problems when I go to work every day. This massager really helps me a lot. I just need to lie on it for a short time after work to relieve my back pain. I love it so much.”

15 This Steering Wheel Desk For Eating Carrying Out Meals Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk Amazon $13 See On Amazon Eat carryout food in your car with this steering wheel desk. It’s lightweight, yet can hold a laptop, lunch, or a notepad for writing. It hooks to your steering wheel and can be disabled in seconds. It has more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Helpful Review: “This has been one of the best things I have purchased on Amazon ever!! Has made eating and working in the car so much easier. It has been hard this year with many places not allowing eat-in dining, and this little tray keeps me from making a mess. Also perfect for typing on a tablet. You may have to play around with the best position for your steering wheel to be in for it work properly.”

16 A Pack Of Smart Light Bulbs You Can Remotely Control SAUDIO Smart Lightbulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon These look like ordinary lightbulbs, but they can be remotely controlled. They sync to an app and an Amazon Alexa so you can turn them on and off with the sound of your voice. You can also choose from 16 million colors and a ton of customized brightnesses depending on the vibe. You can even set timers for lights to come on or turn off at a certain time. Helpful Review: "This is the second set of Saudio lightbulbs I've purchased and I love them! They're bright and pretty. I love that I can change them from cool to warm white depending on what I'm doing in the room at the time. I also use my echo to dim them at bedtime."

17 A Mug Warmer That Heats Up Your Coffee In 2 Minutes Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This mug warmer has more than 26,000 reviews and a 4.3 star review. It’s a compact, 17-watt hot plate that keeps coffee and tea warm all day. It has an easy on and off switch and is easy to clean. Just plug it in, flip the switch, and place your morning favorite on the plate. It warms up in less than two minutes. Helpful Review: “It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer & I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've gotten. I work 7 am to 5 pm and it is on the entire time, 5 to 6 days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased.”

18 The No-Contact Door Opener To Prevent Germs pulais Non-Contact Door Opener (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This door opener is a multi-tool that makes it easy to open and close doors without having to touch them. Stay away from germs at the gas station or at checkout with the built-in stylus that can be used to push buttons or sign screens for payment. It attaches to your keychain and even has a built-in can opener. The 4-piece set comes with gold, silver, rose gold, and black tools. Helpful Review: "This works amazingly good. I can open doors (side handles), push elevator buttons and touch screens. Very reasonably priced and came fast. Good quality, made of metal."

19 These Machine-Washable Scrub Sponges Scrub- it Microfiber Scrubbing Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These multipurpose scrub sponges get grime and dirt off even the dirtiest places in your home. They’re made of microfiber, so they’re non-scratch and can be used on dishes, sinks, stovetops, or toilets. Unlike other sponges, these are made without harsh chemicals and last longer. This pack of six is machine washable, so you can keep using them again and again. Helpful Review: “I started using these scrubbers in my home a few weeks ago and I am very pleased with them. They work well on everything that ends up in any sink, as well as stoves, microwaves, countertops and bathtubs. They dry quickly and do not become funky like dishcloths […] They maintain their shape nicely and really last a long time. They are easy to clean and disinfect by soaking, washing, and microwave.”

20 A Mini Vacuum That Keeps Your Desk Tidy ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Amazon $16 See On Amazon This mini desk vacuum sucks up crumbs, eraser bits, or dust to keep your workspace clean. It has a rechargeable USB battery and will clean up to 400 minutes with a single charge. It has a high suction capacity but is relatively quiet, so it won't interrupt anyone sharing your space. It's portable and cordless and fits easily in your hand. Helpful Review: "My best friend got me this mini vacuum for my birthday and I love it!! It’s very small and easy to store away, and it actually works! I mostly use it to vacuum my desk and laptop keyboard, and it works great. I 100% recommend this."

21 A Mouse Pad Made Of Comfy Memory Foam HandStands Memory Foam Mouse Pad Mat with Wrist Rest Amazon $5 See On Amazon This memory foam mouse pad is designed to keep your hand and wrists comfortable all day. The non-slip base keeps it in place and its antimicrobial properties prevent stains and odors. You can use an optical, laser, or rollerball mouse on this pad — plus, the price is hard to beat. Helpful Review: “I love this memory foam mouse pad, its large and very comfortable for my wrist. I'm on the PC 6-8 hrs daily for my business at home, so my hand and wrist get a lot of workout. My wrist is pain-free from any stress, and the mouse pad is big enough to move the mouse around to many positions. This is a life saver for me!!!”

22 The UV-Free Therapy Lamp That's Dimmable TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $23 See On Amazon This light therapy lamp provides UV-free light to help boost your mood, especially in the winter. The ultra-thin light comes with a stand that rotates 90 degrees. Easily dim it from 20% to 100% with the touch of a button. It has a timer and remembers all your settings between uses, so once you set it up, it’s good to go. Helpful Review: “Great light therapy lamp for any room in the house. I also think it would be great for any office that does not have natural light. It’s great brightness, has excellent time function, and it’s portable so you can take it from your house to an office easily. I get seasonal depression and so having light in the office for additional sunlight throughout the summer and all other months is great for me. This is good quality. Excellent value. Very happy with this item.”

23 These Herb Scissors For Precise Seasonings Jenaluca Herb Scissors Amazon $16 See On Amazon These herb scissors are safe and give you precise cuts of herbs every time. It has five stainless steel blades and a comfortable handle. This set comes with scissors, a safety cover and cleaning comb, as well as a stylish box and two drawstring bags. The scissors are also great for crafts. Helpful Review: "This is a must-have for every kitchen. I like to put fresh herbs into most of my food. What an ingenious gadget to make it easier. [...] I especially like the dual purpose of the guard used to put over the blades when storing. The top of this guard also helps to clear the blades after cutting the herbs or whatever. Brilliant design!!"

24 A Large Mirrored Digital Clock With USB Ports Sukeen Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $15 See On Amazon Style meets function with this digital clock that has a mirrored background and large LED numbers. You can read the clock from up to 30 feet away, plus the brightness is fully adjustable. It has a large snooze button and two USB ports so you can charge your phone or other devices while you sleep. Helpful Review: "I bought this for my daughter and it is better than I expected it to be. Super easy to use, easy to see/read, and the mirrored screen is really nice. The double USB on the side is also an excellent addition. Super sleek and modern looking!! Amazing for the price. Love it!!"

25 This Mini Vacuum Sealer That Keeps Food Fresh mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don't let your favorite snacks go bad, use this mini bag sealer to keep them fresh for days. The small, battery-powered vacuum sealer heats up in three to five seconds and is then ready to seal the bag's opening. It keeps moisture and air out so food stays fresh, plus it has a convenient hook to hang it up when you're not using it. Helpful Review: "Such a cool product and for such a great price! I'm still getting used to the sealing part but it's kind of fun to seal random snacks that are in my pantry and now I don't have to worry about food getting stale! Now I don't have to have a whole bunch of rubber bands or chip clips."

26 A Bluetooth Shower Speaker That Has More Than 10K Reviews SoundBot Waterproof Wireless Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Listen to your favorite music anywhere with this water-resistant shower speaker. It connects to Bluetooth to play music from your favorite device and attaches to shower walls with a large suction cup. All of the buttons are on the front and clearly marked, including one for answering phone calls. It comes in six colors and has more than 10,000 reviews. Helpful Review: "Great little speaker. I've had mine for almost 2 years now and it still works great, and the battery lasts FOREVER. I've never actually completely run it out, every three months or so I just pull it and give it a full charge."

27 This Portable Door Lock Adds Extra Safety To Any Door WINOLY Portable Door Lock Amazon $15 See On Amazon This portable door lock adds an extra level of safety to any door. Use it while traveling to a hotel or when staying alone at home. The upgraded design fits most doors and adds an additional lock to protect you. It's easy to install — you don't need any tools or additional materials. Helpful Review: "This is AWESOME! I felt very secure in my hotel room with this little gadget! There is no way anyone is getting in the door. Do yourself a favor and purchase one."

28 An Effective Detangling Brush For Textured Hair Boao Detangling Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Detangle textured and coily hair without pulling and damaging strands with this gentle detangling brush. The rubber brush is specifically designed for hair types 3a to 4c and is waterproof and simple to clean. It comes in packs of two in a number of different (and fun) color combinations. Helpful Review: "There was way less shedding and breakage than normal which shocked me and I am very pleased to say detangling took less than HALF my normal time. To give you a picture, I have EXTREMELY thick and tightly curled 4b/4c/3c hair that generally takes well over 1 hr-1.5hrs to detangle not including styling. I used one brush with the attachment at the top for fear of ripping my hair out without it. [...] Overall I am very pleased with the purchase and will be referring other people to buy these brushes."

29 These Magnetic Lights For Illuminating Your BBQ KOSIN Magnetic Barbecue Grill Light (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Grill up a storm, no matter the time of day, with the help of these magnetic barbecue grill lights that illuminate your cooking area. The two-pack of lights have adjustable goosenecks and feature nine powerful LED lights. They come with batteries and have a magnetic base so you can simply plop them onto your BBQ surface and start cooking. Helpful Review: "These little beauties are exactly what we needed. They are small, magnetic, and feel sturdy. With the magnets, we can affix one on each side of the grill and it gives us all of the light we need. Well worth the purchase price."

30 The Countertop Squeegee For A Cleaner Kitchen KOHLER Kitchen Sink Squeegee and Countertop Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep kitchen counters free of crumbs and spills with this nifty little kitchen sink squeegee and countertop brush. The dual-ended tool features nylon bristles on one end that brush away crumbs and debris and a silicone squeegee on the other for handling liquid messes. Disassemble the brush and plop it into the dishwasher for fast cleaning. Helpful Review: "This is a great tool for cleaning refrigerator shelves—use the brush side to scrub, the squeegee side to scrape to edge, collect with paper towel. This kitchen tool is just the right size—not too big (as a regular squeegee), not too flimsy (as some kitchen gadgets are), and EZ to hold in the hand. It is sturdy and well made with quality materials. I have used this many years, and it looks almost brand new."

31 A Stylish 2-In-1 Whisk Joseph Joseph Twist Whisk Amazon $10 See On Amazon The best kitchen tools work overtime and this multi-tasking whisk is no exception. Use it for scraping pans and blending ingredients and then simply turn the handle to transform it into a balloon whisk. The dishwasher-safe tool has sturdy silicone-coated steel wires, is super-stylish and colorful, and folds flat. Helpful Review: "This colorful whisk is a very handy space saver. It folds up flat to make more space in the kitchen drawer. And to use it, you simply turn the knob at the bottom and the metal revolves to form a whisk."

32 An Extendable Windshield Cleaner XINDELL Windshield Cleaner Amazon $14 See On Amazon On those days when you're too busy to stop at the gas station, this windshield cleaner effortlessly wipes away dust and grime from car windows. It has a triangular head that swivels to reach various angles and an extendable and collapsible handle. The cleaner comes with three washable and reusable cleaning pads, as well as a glass cleaner. Helpful Review: "I've always had to go through contortions in order to reach the forward edge of my vehicle windshields. I don't know why I never though of getting one of these earlier. The handle collapsed down for easy storage, and it comes with three pads/socks/booties that are easily removable for washing. I was able to wash both car windows in a matter of minutes, without even having to go to both sides of the car to do it. It even comes with a handy storage bag for keeping everything together and easy to find."

33 This Nonstick Oven Liner That Catches Grease Sunrich Nonstick Oven Liner (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon No more messy ovens — this nonstick oven liner can be trimmed to fit your oven, toaster, or microwave and catches all of those greasy drips and food that would normally stick to hot surfaces. It can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and comes in a pack of three liners. Helpful Review: "Cut it to the size you need. Keeping my oven clean so I don't have to spend half a day cleaning it. Had something drip onto the oven liner and I was able to wipe it right off. Very easy."

34 This 7-Piece Color-Coded Cutting Board Set Seville Classics Bamboo Cutting Board and Labeled Flexible Cutting Boards (7-Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Prepping meals is even easier and more organized (not to mention safer) with this 7-piece cutting board system that includes a bamboo board with a juice groove and six color-coded flexible boards that are labeled for different foods to avoid cross-contamination. The bamboo board has non-slip silicone feet to prevent it from slipping and can be used as a base for your other cutting mats or even as a serving tray for appetizers. Helpful Review: "LOVE! I absolutely love this cutting board with sleeves. I didn't realize how much time it saves me as I prep for meals. It's so easy to do your cutting and swap out the sleeve and continue on prepping the meal. I don't have to swap and clean the cutting board in-between prepping. A sleeve for all your needs comes included."

35 A Spill-Free Way Of Serving Oil And Vinegar Belwares Cooking Oil Dispensers (2-Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only does this set of oil and vinegar dispensers look more stylish on your table, but they are also more functional than store-bought bottles. The glass bottles feature spill-free spouts and measurements along the neck, so you can measure out the amount you need with precision. The dispensers are dishwasher-safe. Helpful Review: "These are fantastic and do exactly what they say. We use one for olive oil and one for avacado oil. Being able to quickly measure out the amount to be used is very helpful. Also, the fact that they do not drip or leak oil like so many oil containers have done on us in the past. They also look nice enough to leave out next to the stove. Would recommend to anyone who cooks often and uses oil."

36 This Phone Sanitizer That Cleans Using UV Light HoMedics UV Phone Sanitizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon If thinking about the germs that your phone harbors has you in a panic, this UV light phone sanitizer is just the tool to calm your nerves. It kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in just 30 seconds and is perfectly portable. Helpful Review: "More than what is advertised plus the versatility of the device is more than just a cell phone - car keys, glasses, pens, chalk just to mention a few. My wife says she can feel the difference. And she's right!"

37 The Wireless Power Bank Charged By The Sun Blavor Solar Panel Power Bank Amazon $30 See On Amazon This solar phone charger is ideal for camping trips and other outdoor adventures. It has a built-in flashlight and compass and is compatible with a number of devices. It can charge an iPhone7 plus up to 2.2times, an iPhone X up to 2.3times, and an iP hone8 up to 3.5 times. Helpful Review: "This bad boi has everything you possibly need and then some. It even include a little compass, which is super cute and super thoughtful. [...] In the end, you couldn't really go wrong with a portable + solar pannel + rugged + wireless charging capable battery, right?"

38 These Smart Plugs That Connect To Alexa T TECKIN Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Turn your home into a Smart Home with these Smart Plugs. The plugs connect with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, so you can control appliances and lights with your voice. Use them in conjunction with the free Smart Life app and set up schedules and timers for electronics. Helpful Review: "I ordered the 4 pack so that I could add my living room lights, and my 2 air conditioners to my smart home solutions. I use a Google Home to voice control my home, and I wanted to be able to control my entire living room, and my bedroom air conditioner. [...] Overall these plugs are fantastic! I will definitely be ordering again when I need to add more devices to my smart home."

39 These Minimalist Towel Hooks That Hold On Tight RICHYN Kitchen Towel Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep kitchen towels from slipping onto the floor with these minimalist kitchen towel hooks that lack sharp hook. Adhere these to your kitchen surfaces using self-adhesive tape or screws and dowels, both of which are included. They come in chrome, white, or red to match your decor. Helpful Review: "[...] You simply pull the towel out to use it and then push it back in when you’re done; no folding necessary. Having the towels hang this way make them dry quicker, too. These would be perfect in a bathroom for hand towels, and would be great space savers for hanging other items, as well. Will be buying more!"

40 These Cute Glasses That Block Blue Light Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You finally have the perfect excuse to rock a pair of stylish glasses (even if you don't have a prescription). These lightweight blue light-blocking glasses block blue-light from tech devices and can prevent eye strain and headaches in the process. They come in packs of three with a number of color options like leopard, matte black, and transparent. Helpful Review: "If you suffer from migraines like me YOU NEED THESE! These blue light blocking glasses are amazing and they look cute too (which is an added bonus). But honestly these are great for work, watching TV, or just hanging out on your phone."

41 A Diffuser That Fits In Your Car's Cup Holder InnoGear Car Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Diffuse essential oils in your car to keep you calm in traffic with this mini USB diffuser. It’s lightweight and about the size of a small coffee, so it fits perfectly into your cup holder. It’s powered by a USB and has two modes: intermittent and continuous. All of the buttons are on the top, making it easy and safe to operate. Helpful Review: “I have spent forever looking for ways to keep my Suburban from smelling like "Bus Seat" and my hotel rooms from smelling like "gross" or industrial. I read all the reviews and did a bunch of research and decided on this one. BEST DECISION EVER!! It fits perfectly in the cup holder and has a long enough cord that it could go in many different locations. The BEST feature of this is that the lid and all buttons are on the top so once you put it in the cup holder you never need to take it out.”

42 An Armrest Organizer For Remote Controls MDSTOP Sofa Armrest Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stash all of the remotes, books, and tech devices that you want to have on hand with this sofa armrest organizer. The soft organizer is made from waterproof material and slides right over your sofa or chair arm. It has several pockets and comes in eight colors and prints. Helpful Review: "I have this hanging on the side of my ottoman in front of my love seat and it is perfect for holding the tv remote control, a TV guide, a pair of glasses, a pad and pen, and in the larger pocket, my iPad and Kindle. It is a nice color and blends nicely with my living room furniture."

43 This Toothbrush Holder That Dispenses Toothpaste Wekity Toothbrush Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush holder will keep your toothbrushes and toothpaste clean and will never make a mess. It has slots to hold five toothbrushes by their heads, allowing them to hang dry and stay away from dust. It also has two toothpaste dispensers, as well as a space for other bathroom tools like razors or combs. It easily disassembles to make cleaning easy. Helpful Review: “I absolutely love this! Makes mornings and bedtimes so much easier for my four year old because now she can brush her teeth by herself! She gets excited to use it and asks to every chance she gets. I am definitely getting another for our master bedroom as well. No more mess and easy install and use.”

44 The Simplest Silicone Garlic Peeler Maxracy Silicone Garlic Peeler (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These garlic peelers make cooking so much easier. Just drop a garlic clove into the peeler, then gently roll the tool back and forth. Without creating a mess, it peels the cloves in seconds. It's also convenient because you don't have to touch the garlic, limiting any lingering odors on your hands. It comes in a pack of two and is available in six different colors. Helpful Review: "No more wasting time peeling garlic. No more picking cloves of garlic to get the stubborn skin off. How did I manage without this item? I am super amazed and well pleased. It rinses off so easily. Just pop a clove of garlic in and roll it back and forth on the counter. No need to use all your might, this tool does the work for you. Great gift, too."

45 These Foldable Hangers That Are Perfect For Travel Trubetter Foldable Travel Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You'll want to take these foldable hangers with you the next time you travel. The small plastic hangers are designed to hold clothing securely without damaging fabric. They're slim, lightweight, and will barely take up space in your luggage. They come in a colorful pack of 10 and fold out to two sizes to securely hold children or adult clothing. Helpful Review: "These were fantastic on our cruise. Able to hold delicate dresses and heavy sweatshirts alike. They fold up so easily and take up very little space in the suitcase."

46 The Utensil Rest For Mess-Free Cooking Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you've ever found yourself whipping up soup, chili, or a pot of sauce, only to find yourself unsure of where to place your messy cooking utensils, this silicone utensil rest is calling your name. The rest features a drip pad for catching liquid and keeping counters clean. It has four raised edges that fit utensil handles and comes in 17 fun colors. Helpful Review: "Much better than using plates, paper plates, or the stove surface. [Plus it lines] up multiple utensils so you don't grab the pasta sauce spoon to stir the pasta."

47 These Silicone Tongs Keep Your Waffles Perfectly Shaped Norpro Grab and Lift Silicone Tongs Amazon $13 See On Amazon These silicone tongs are the kitchen tool you didn’t know you needed. They’re designed specifically for picking waffles up from a hot iron. The handles always stay cool so you never burn yourself, plus they have a comfortable thumb and finger indentation for extra control. They’re dishwasher-safe, too. Helpful Review: “I bought these tongs to go with my new KRUPS waffle iron, that I also ordered from Amazon. Yes, I admit that they are a conceit and not necessary, but once you figure out how to use them, they have a vitally important virtue: they will not scratch the nice, slippery baking surface of your waffle iron to produce sticking points that only get bigger with time and use. So put away those forks and knives you have been using to the detriment of your poor waffle iron.”