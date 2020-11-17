11 Tech Gifts That’ll Make Staying At Home So Much Easier

With most large in-person gatherings still restricted and many working from home nine months into the pandemic, technology is playing an even bigger role in people’s lives than it did in the Before Times. Electronics are now responsible for how we celebrate birthday parties, see new movies, attend concerts, and conduct work meetings. In addition to watching more reruns of The Office, we’ve also upped our music listening, Instagram creeping, and phone and laptop usage during quarantine. With the holidays around the corner — and looking a little different this year — there’s no better time to give loved ones a tech gift they’ll actually use.
Although several industries struggled in 2020, some tech companies are expected to come out of the pandemic even stronger. And this year saw the release of groundbreaking smartphones, streaming services, smart speakers, and other products that can make spending time at home more enjoyable.
Below, you’ll find Bustle’s top picks for the latest innovations, along with classic gadgets, for everyone on your list.
