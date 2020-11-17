11 Tech Gifts That’ll Make Staying At Home So Much Easier

With most large in-person gatherings still restricted and many working from home nine months into the pandemic, technology is playing an even bigger role in people’s lives than it did in the Before Times. Electronics are now responsible for how we celebrate birthday parties, see new movies, attend concerts, and conduct work meetings. In addition to watching more reruns of The Office, we’ve also upped our music listening, Instagram creeping, and phone and laptop usage during quarantine. With the holidays around the corner — and looking a little different this year — there’s no better time to give loved ones a tech gift they’ll actually use.

Although several industries struggled in 2020, some tech companies are expected to come out of the pandemic even stronger. And this year saw the release of groundbreaking smartphones, streaming services, smart speakers, and other products that can make spending time at home more enjoyable.

Below, you’ll find Bustle’s top picks for the latest innovations, along with classic gadgets, for everyone on your list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Apple TV 4K Apple $179 See On Apple For the marathon-watcher who can also run a marathon, Apple TV caters to both hobbies. In addition to original programming on TV+ , the service will soon launch Fitness+, a workout streaming platform, so they can get their sweat on not too far from the couch.

2 Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones Amazon $349.99 $278 See On Amazon With super soft ear pads that’ll make you forget they’re there and additional microphones that reduce sounds, Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones will make you feel like you’re front row at a live concert — even if you're just cleaning the bathroom.

3 Nest Audio Google $99.99 See On Google Inspired by a pillow’s soft curves, and available in chalk, charcoal, sand, sky, and sage fabrics, Google’s newest smart speaker doubles as a chic home accent.

4 Hatch Restore Smart Light + Sleep Sounds Hatch $129.95 See On Hatch Part-alarm clock, part-white noise machine, this device levels up bedtime routines with custom light and sound combos that help you hit the hay — and stay there. When it’s time to wake up, Hatch changes colors to imitate a natural dawn.

5 Phone Tripod With Wireless Remote & Phone Clip Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon For the friend who’s always the host of Zoom get-togethers, this portable and adjustable tripod will help them find their light, wherever they may be in their house. A remote control allows for Instagram grid-worthy selfies — always a bonus.

6 The Everyday E25 Earbuds Raycon $79.99 See On Raycon For that friend who’s always recommending podcasts, these barely-there earbuds, with a 24-hour battery life and a soft gel fit, are ideal for long-term listening.

7 Backslash Fit Smart Yoga Mat Amazon $86.95 See On Amazon This strapless yoga mat rolls itself up and stays put, saving the yogi in your life from the hellscape of not getting it snug enough to store or carry. If you have a Smart speaker, Alexa can channel her inner yoga instructor and talk you through a daily flow. Honestly, what can’t she do? For a similar item, try YogiFi.

8 iPhone 12 Pro Apple $999 See On Apple For the loved one who just cracked their screen, the iPhone 12’s front cover is tougher than any smartphone glass. The Pro model boasts stainless steel finishes, 5G for faster streaming and downloads, and a triple-lens camera for landscape shots, low-light conditions, and portraits. The phone has a hefty price tag, but you can save up to $450 via Apple’s trade-in program.

9 Set Of Two Long Distance Friendship Lamps Amazon $170 See On Amazon These touch lamps offer a fast and unique way to connect to long-distance partners, friends, or family. Once connected to WiFi, lamps will light up with a single touch. It’s an easy way to let loved ones know exactly when you’re thinking of them.

10 Black Girls Code Black Girls Code See On Black Girls Code With a mission to empower Black girls ages 7-17 to become leaders in STEM fields, Black Girls Code hopes to train 1 million girls in computer science and technology by 2040. You can help them work toward their goal by making a donation in a loved one’s name. Photo: SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images