You just rolled out of bed, after snoozing your alarm three (or four) times, and you have ten minutes before your first Zoom call of the day. What do you do? It’s a mad dash to get the top half of your body looking camera ready without breaking a sweat. Luckily, this list of 40 genius things on Amazon that make you look better with almost no effort is here to help you get your polish on. These tools, accessories, skin, and makeup products are fun and they might just give you the confidence to take on whatever the day throws at you.

This list includes a number of genius products that help you put your best face forward, even on a webcam. Tools like a dimmable and customizable ring light banish shadows from your video chats. Key accessories like colorful scarves, delicate necklaces, and trendy hair clips can, in a pinch, make you feel put together, without trying too hard.

But feeling better isn't just about what you wear. You'll find products on this list that will actually enhance your sleep — helping you to wake up fresh and ready to tackle the day. From pillow sprays and satin pillowcases to eye masks and an overnight lip balm, these items give new meaning to the term "beauty rest."

So go ahead, snooze that alarm. You don’t need more time — you just need these amazing and highly rated Amazon products.

1 These Nail Polish Drops That Dry Your Nails In One Minute OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $14 See on Amazon These nail polish drying drops set your freshly painted nails in just one minute. Use the eyedropper to drip a few drops of the formula onto your wet nails and they will dry within a minute and completely set in just five. The drops contain antioxidants like Vitamin E and jojoba oil that keep cuticles and nails smooth.

2 The No-Show Socks With Extra Cushioning PEDS Women's Cushion Ball of Foot Liner (6-Pairs) Amazon $12 See on Amazon These no-show socks are designed to be discreet and comfortable. They have a gel tab at the heel that keeps the socks in place all day and a cushion to support you in all the right places. This set of six pairs each have coolmax technology which means they keep your feet dry and cool. They’re available in black, white, and gray, as well as packs of 12.

3 These Necklace Extenders To Change Up Your Look D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace/Bracelet Extender (8-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Switch up the length of your favorite necklace with these stainless steel necklace extenders. The set of chains comes with four lengths: six-, four-, three-, and two-inches. Just use the clasp to connect the chain to your necklace to make it longer. It comes in a pack of eight with four silver and four gold extenders. They’re also available in rose gold.

4 An Elegant Necklace That Looks Good With Everything Mevecco Handmade Layered Heart Necklace Pendant (18k Gold Plated) Amazon $13 See on Amazon This dainty gold necklace is elegant and simple. The dual chains have a high-end layered look without breaking the bank. It’s plated in 18k gold and pairs well with a casual outfit or a dressier ensemble. If the round disc isn’t for you, there are other options such as three circles, a layered bar, and a layered lock.

5 A Dual Nail Brush To Remove Dirt Tweezerman Dual Nail Brush Model No. 3086-R Amazon $4 See on Amazon You’ll instantly feel more put together after giving your nails a good clean. This dual nail brush removes dirt or debris on your hands or under your nails. It has stiff bristles that make cleaning easy, plus the comfortable oval shape is easy to hold.

6 This Fabric Defuzzer To Make Sweaters Look New Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver Amazon $13 See on Amazon This battery-operated shaver will remove those stubborn fuzzies on your sweaters, hats, and even your couch. The defuzzer has a large, two-inch shaving surface and three settings to control the length of your snip. The rechargeable device is small, compact, and portable, and it even comes in five color options.

7 A Dimmable Ring Light Tripod For Better Photos UBeesize Dimmable LED Desk Makeup Ring Light (10") Amazon $29 See on Amazon This ring light doubles as a tripod to hold your phone and make photos and videos look even better with its customizable light kit. Choose among 11 brightness levels, a dimmer, and three modes: white, warm yellow, and warm white. It’s powered by a USB cable, so it’s easy to use anywhere, and the ring light is completely adjustable to catch your best angles.

8 The Classic Pair Of Chunky Gold Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See on Amazon These chunky gold earrings add a little glam to any look. Whether you’re wearing an oversized T-shirt or a floor-length gown, these 14K gold-colored earrings will make a statement. They’re available in three lengths: 20, 30, and 50 millimeters, as well as rose gold and white gold. The pair is free of nickel and lead and hypoallergenic for sensitive ears.

9 A Double-Sided Lip Exfoliating Brush For Dry Lips YOUKOOL Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Exfoliate your lips and leave them feeling smooth and soft with this silicone lip brush. This set includes two, double-sided exfoliating brushes that are gentle and easy to clean. The BPA-free brushes help stimulate blood circulation and are great to use alongside lip oils or balms.

10 An Absorbent Towel That Keeps Your Hair Smooth DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $11 See on Amazon Cut time from your morning routine with this microfiber hair towel that’s designed to absorb more water and keep your hair free of frizz. This soft towel is large enough for you to wrap it into a turban on your head. It absorbs water from wet hair and makes blow drying and styling so much easier.

11 The Comfy Seamless Bralette With No Wires Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Triangle Bralette Amazon $36 See on Amazon This seamless bra offers support without all the painful wires. It’s made of stretchy nylon and elastane and pulls on easily for support so comfortable you might forget you're wearing it. It’s lightly lined, with a V-neck and adjustable straps that can also be worn in a criss-cross style on the back.

12 A Luxurious Satin Pillowcase That Prevents Bedhead Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Switch out your tired old cotton pillowcase for a luxurious, cooling satin cover. This material has the look of silk without the high price tag or maintenance requirements.This pillowcase is breathable and soft and also causes less friction, leaving your hair more hydrated and silky smooth. It has the look of silk without the high price tag or maintenance requirements and is available in 21 colors and four sizes.

13 This 28-Pack Of Of Hair Clips For Every Style Magicsky Hingwah Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon This pack of 28 hair clips has something for everyone. It includes a variety of barrettes, clips, and hairpins for every look in your closet. Whether you want to make a bold statement with color or add a touch of elegance with a pearl-covered clip, this pack is for you. Use them to hold your hair back or to just add a little glam to your look.

14 The Wonder Water That Moisturizing Hair In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8-Second Wonder Water Lamellar, Rinse out Moisturizing Hair Treatment (6.8 FL. Oz) Amazon $9 See on Amazon This moisturizing hair treatment will make your strands silky and shiny in just eight seconds. Shampoo your hair and apply the treatment, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds, then rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It clarifies and moisturizes even the most damage, color-treated hair, without adding any weight. It has more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.4.-star review.

15 A Mini Clothes Steamer That Fits In Your Suitcase Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $25 See on Amazon Don’t show up with wrinkled clothing, invest in one of these mini clothes steamers that has more than 30,000 reviews. It heats up in seconds and holds enough water to steam for 15 continuous minutes, plus it has a nine-foot extension cord making it easy to steam wherever you roam. The steamer is small enough to fit in a suitcase so you can take it when you travel.

16 An Eye Mask That You Can Chill Or Heat For Relief NEWGO Reusable Cooling Gel Eye Mask Amazon $10 See on Amazon This heating and cooling eye mask is the perfect way to end the day. It’s filled with gel beads that can be frozen to provide cool therapy or heated up in the microwave for warm therapy. Wearing it can soothe migraines and reduce eye puffiness and dryness, not to mention it blocks out light. It has an adjustable strap for comfort.

17 This Cuticle Oil That Nourishes Dry Skin And Nails Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $7 See on Amazon Give your nail a little TLC with this cuticle revitalizing oil. It’s made with natural cold-pressed oils like sunflower seed, as well as milk and honey, to moisturize cracked skin or nails and protect brittle or damaged cuticles. Just add a drop to your nails and gently massage — it even boasts a serene spa-like scent.

18 An Oil That Heals And Protects Damaged Hair Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil (1 fl. Oz.) Amazon $28 See on Amazon This bonding oil is designed to restore and protect your hair, as well as minimize fly-aways and frizz. It can increase shine and softness and make your color more vibrant, not to mention it provides heat protection up to 450 degrees. It works on all hair types and is vegan and free of parabens and sulfates.

19 These Stylish And Colorful Hair Scarves Aileam Hair Scarf Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Don’t let a “bad hair day” ruin your morning — just style your hair using one of these colorful hair scarves. This pack of 12 comes with scrunchie-style hair scarves in a variety of colors and patterns. Choose from florals, polka dots, and stripes in a number of fun, fashionable colors. Add one to your hair and tie it in a bow or let it hang down along your ponytail.

20 The Reusable And Adjustable Cotton Face Masks Dienalls Reusable Cotton Face Mask with Adjustable Earloops (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon These cotton face masks combine function and fashion. This three pack of washable masks have adjustable ear loops and a built-in filter pocket and a flexible nose clip to hold your mask in place all day They’re soft and comfortable and absorb sweat while keeping away dust, wind, and germs.

21 An Eyeliner Stamp To Make The Perfect Winged Eye Lovoir The Flick Stick- Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you can’t seem to perfect that winged eyeliner look, this eyeliner stamp is for you. It’s waterproof and smudge-proof with a highly pigmented formula. This pack comes with two pens: one for your left eye and one from your right, and both are double-sided. On one end you'll find a traditional liquid eyeliner pen and, on the other, a triangle-shaped stamp that gives you that winged look. It’s available in three thickness levels and two shades.

22 These Clips That Conceal Your Bra Straps Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See on Amazon Hide those annoying bra straps with these razor bra strap clips. They hook onto your bra straps and keep them secured at your back, hiding them beneath tank tops and strappy dresses. They’re easy to adjust and come in three colors to match your bra.

23 The Cleaning Wipes That Keep Winter Boots Looking New BootRescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes for Leather & Suede Shoes Amazon $8 See on Amazon Keep your winter boots looking brand new with these boot cleaning wipes. You can use them on leather, suede, or any fabric to easily remove dirt and even salt stains. They come in a resealable pack like standard wipes and fit perfectly in your purse. The wipes are made with an all-natural formula that will make your shoes look new. Choose between a pack of 15 wipes or 10 individually wrapped wipes.

24 A Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray Bella Jade Makeup Setting Spray with Organic Green Tea, MSM and DMAE Amazon $12 See on Amazon Keep your makeup in place all day with this makeup setting spray. The unscented spray is made with a natural, organic formula and ingredients like white and green tea that are nourishing to skin. Just spray a little bit over your makeup in the morning to set it in place and use it throughout the day for a quick refresh.

25 These Clever Pads For Perfect Eye Makeup VEEYOL Professional Eyeshadow Pads Stencils (100-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon These eyeshadow pads act as a buffer while you apply a dramatic eye look. They adhere gently to your skin to catch any eye shadow debris or mascara smudges. Just stick them under your eyes to leave your hands free to keep working. This pack comes with 100 lint-free, disposable pads.

26 A Portable Hair Stick That Tames Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See on Amazon Smooth down those annoying flyaways with this hair finishing stick. The non-greasy formula looks like a portable tube of mascara and is used to slick back stray hairs or frizzy strands. By moisturizing and controlling your locks, it gives hair instant shine, plus the formula is clear so you can use it on any hair color.

27 This Water-Less Makeup Brush Cleaner MS.DEAR Color Removal Sponge - Dry Makeup Brush Amazon $7 See on Amazon This dry makeup brush cleaning sponge is a lifesaver for keeping your brushes clean without all the hassle. The sponge removes makeup from your brushes without a drop of water or cleaning fluid. Just spin the brush on the sponge and watch the color come right off. The sponge is reusable and washable to keep your brushes looking new.

28 A Hydrating Face Primer That Preps Skin For Makeup The Ordinary High-Adherence Silicone Primer (30ml) Amazon $9 See on Amazon This silicone primer blots facial oil and preps your face for foundation and concealer. The hydrating formula has a matte finish that isn’t greasy. Just apply it after your skincare routine and before makeup to keep your skin glowing all day.

29 An Ice Roller To Soothe Puffy Skin PUR Botanicals Ice Roller Face Massager Amazon $20 See on Amazon This ice roller is a treat for tired skin. Roll it over your face or neck to cool down or reduce redness or morning puffiness. Just keep it in the freezer so it’s ready whenever you need it. It can also help to soothe pain from migraines or sunburn and it comes in nine colors.

30 A Shoe Cleaner To Keep Sneakers Spotless Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit (8 Oz.) Amazon $27 See on Amazon This shoe cleaner is perfect for keeping those white sneakers sparkling. The non-toxic formula, which has more than 10,000 reviews, comes with a cleaning brush and can be used on any material that can get wet including leather, vinyl, suede, and canvas. You only need a little bit of the cleaner to see a huge difference. Gently scrub off any scuffs or dirt from your shoes to have a brand-new looking pair.

31 This Jewelry Cleaning Kit For Sparkling Gems NEW Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit Amazon $26 See on Amazon Keep your favorite accessories shining bright with this complete jewelry cleaning kit. The cleaning solution comes with a polishing cloth and brush to clean gold, platinum, diamond, pearls, and more. The formula is gentle and free of toxic additives so you can feel confident that your jewelry is safe. Use the brush and the cloth to get into hard-to-reach nooks to give your jewelry a deep clean.

32 A Nail Buffer That Makes Nails Shine Onsen Professional Nail Buffer Amazon $12 See on Amazon This nail buffer has everything you need to give yourself a professional manicure from the comfort of your home. The buffer features three sides, one for each step of the process: filing, smoothing, and polishing. The buffing block is small enough to carry in your makeup bag and the pads on each side can be removed and replaced to last a long time.

33 These Stretchy Seamless Bikini Underwear Areke Womens Bikini Panties Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $20 When you’re comfortable, you just feel better. These seamless bikini underwear are stretchy, soft, and feature a low-rise that sits on your hips. This pack of six is also available in a variety of colors. Plus, each set is odor-resistant and moisture-wicking so they’re perfect for working out.

34 A Pillow Spray That Can Enhance Sleep thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: Natural Sleep Aid, 75ml | 2.5 fl oz Amazon $29 See on Amazon This deep sleep spray is made with lavender, vetivers, and chamomile and can help you fall asleep faster. Just spray a little bit on your pillow before bed and find yourself drifting off with ease. This spray has more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.4.-star rating.

35 An Exfoliating Foot Mask Made With Lavender Bea Luz Foot Peel Mask Exfoliant (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Get rid of dead skin on your feet and hard calluses with these gentle foot masks. They’re made with aloe vera, lavender, castor oil, and milk to sooth dry and callused feet. Just slip your foot into one of the moisturizing booties, wear them for an hour, and wait a few days to allow the natural ingredients to do their work, gently exfoliating and renewing your skin.

36 This Intensely Healing Balm For Lips O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm (.25oz Jar) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Repair your dried or cracked lips while you sleep with this lip balm, which has nearly 5,000 reviews. It’s made with deep conditioning oils that are designed to work while you sleep. You will see results after just one day, according to the manufacturer. It’s safe for sensitive skin and has a matte finish when you put it on.

37 A Hair Clip That Makes Top Knots Possible Sheevol Beauty Donut Bun Maker (7-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Use this simple donut bun maker to get the perfect top knot every time. Just roll your hair in the hair clip while it’s unraveled, then twist it into a secure bun. The donut itself is so lightweight you’ll forget you’re wearing it. Plus it comes in a pack of seven different hair colors to match yours. It takes just seconds to put up and lasts all day.

38 These Satin Scrunchies That Fight Frizz Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon These scrunchies do more than just hold your hair back — they can prevent frizz. They’re made of satin and secure your hair while keeping damage, frizz, bumps, or split ends at bay. The bands are so gentle they don’t leave a crease in your hair, even overnight. This pack of five comes in blush, black, off-white, and stripes.

39 An Animal Print Neck Scarf That's So Chic GERINLY Animal Print Silk Hair Scarf Amazon $9 See on Amazon Add a neck scarf to any outfit to make it feel a little more complete with minimal effort. The silky viscose material feels good on your skin and is easy to tie. If you don’t want to wear it around your neck, you could tie it onto a backpack for a bold accessory or wrap it in your hair. The scarf comes in a variety of animal prints and colors.