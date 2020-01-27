43 Clever Little Things That Immediately Make You Look Better (& Are On Amazon Prime)

"Practicality" might as well be my middle name. (Unless it's convenient, efficient, and simple, I don't want anything to do with it.) Still, that doesn't mean I don't appreciate aesthetic, too; something can be pretty and pragmatic simultaneously. In fact, I strive for this careful balance in almost everything I do — my home decor, my work, my knitting creations — but especially when it comes to my beauty routine. Cue the most brilliant finds that make you look 10 times better, and all in a matter of minutes.

As far as I'm concerned, you don't have to spend three hours (or your whole paycheck, for that matter) in order to look and feel more put together. My entire closet is comprised of low-maintenance, versatile pieces that complement so many outfits. My makeup bag is loaded with affordable beauty hacks designed by someone who was clearly using their brain, and I only buy hair tools that shave some serious time off of my morning routine.

And by now, you've probably realized that I'm not running off to designer stores and crowded beauty outlets to grab these things. Instead, I stick almost exclusively to the beauty products with a cult following on Amazon. What's more, the faster it's incorporated into my day-to-day, the better, so if it's Prime-eligible, I'm all for it.

If you're looking for easy ways to look better in a snap, check out these 43 clever things that fellow practical people can't get enough of.

1. A Tool That Creates Easy, Voluminous Waves Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Waver $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Buyers say that the Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go tool has "revolutionized the way [they] do [their] hair." Unlike confusing flat-iron techniques and temperamental curling wands, this one creates volume and beachy texture using an effortless crimping motion. The multiple barrels are adjustable for different looks, and the wide temperature range ensures a good fit for all types of hair. It's even dual-voltage for travel.

2. This Full Brow Kit So "Your Eyebrows Come Out Perfect Every Time" Q HAIR Full Eyebrow Kit $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With 36 stencils in all different shapes and a three-in-one pencil that brushes, applies color, and smudges, the Q HAIR eyebrow kit is an easy way to speed along your makeup routine. It's made with skin-friendly ingredients and is designed to last all day, and buyers love it because it's "no stress no mess." Another reviewer wrote, "This is great for beginners. Your eyebrows come out perfect every time!"

3. These Reusable Cloths That Remove Makeup — With Only Water S&T Inc. Always Off Makeup Cloths (5-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon I have dry, easily irritated skin, so I'm not exaggerating when I say that these reusable makeup remover cloths have entirely transformed my complexion. They allow me to skip cleansers and moisture-stripping soaps altogether, because the genius microfiber material removes all makeup using just water — yes, mascara and lipstick stains included. These come in packs of three or five and offer tons of adorable, washable patterns.

4. A Natural Soap That Cleanses, Nourishes, Exfoliates, & Detoxifies The Seaweed Bath Co. Exfoliating Detox Body Soap $0 | Amazon See On Amazon Streamline your shower with The Seaweed Bath Co. soap, which offers so many skin-care benefits in one easy step. Bladderwrack seaweed nourishes and detoxifies with over 60 vitamins and minerals, while Arabica coffee grounds exfoliate away old skin. Then there's the cinnamon, which boosts skin's elasticity and renewal, and the blend of botanical oils for hydration. The bar is even infused with activated charcoal to draw impurities out of your pores.

5. This 4-Piece Handbag Set For Just $40 ELIMPAULHandbag Set (4-Piece) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The right bag can tie an entire outfit together — but it'd better be affordable, sturdy, and practical, too. This four-piece set comes with a tote, a crossbody, a clutch, and a wallet, all for just $40, so you're ready for any occasion. The set is made from quality synthetic leather and available in 17 stylish colors, and most importantly, reviewers "can't believe the value."

6. A Heated Curler To Bring Your Lashes To The Next Level Hizek Electric Eyelash Curler $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Heat locks your lashes into a curled position, which is why people often blow-dry their curler — but this Hizek electric curler is faster, safer, and much easier to customize. Choose between four different temperatures; the the thermal slots will hug individual lashes while setting them in a curled, volume-boosting position. It's even USB-rechargeable for added convenience, and those with thin, straight lashes say the effects last all day.

7. The Top-Selling Jeans On All Of Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans $30 | Amazon See On Amazon There are several reasons why these skinny jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. are always in the number-one best-selling spot: They're well-made, available in various colors, and come in long, medium, and short lengths — but most importantly, thanks to the stretchy material and thick-band pull-on waist, people say they're shockingly comfortable and fit incredibly well. (Some pairs are even eligible for Prime Wardrobe, which means you can try them on before you buy them.) Available sizes: 2 Short - 20 Long

8. This 15-In-1 Facemask That Temporarily Turns You Into A Zombie SKIN1004 Zombie Pack (8-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm not usually one for gimmicky beauty products, but according to reviewers, this Zombie pack face mask actually improves tone, texture, and elasticity. Yes, it makes you look like a zombie while it's drying — but that temporary wrinkled texture is the result of albumin, which tightens, brightens, hydrates, and detoxifies pores. "I love a good mask and this one is quick to use with nice, freshening results," one buyer wrote.

9. This Life-Changing Brush That Styles While You Dry Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush $36 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hair takes forever to blow dry or is naturally curly, frizzy, or thick, buyers swear this brush "will change your life." The Revlon One-Step is a blow dryer and a brush in one, so the ceramic-coated barrel directs hot air through the bristles to straighten and style strands. It has three heat settings, an ion generator to reduce frizz, and a powerful 1,100-watt motor to get the job done in record time.

10. A Derma Roller That People Call A "Miracle Worker" Love & Pebble Microneedle Derma Roller $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This derma roller from Love & Pebble has 600 premium, titanium microneedles that roll over the surface of your skin. In the process, they create tiny, invisible holes, which prompt a rush of healing collagen to the area. While it may sound painful, buyers say it's not — and it's simply "the BEST tool for evening out skin tone and improving the look of hyperpigmentation and scarring." This set comes with the handle, three replacement heads, and an e-book.

11. This $7 Brush Tool To Prevent Color Transfer MS.DEAR Color Removal Sponge $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove colors and product build-up from your brushes (without water or cleansers), so you can jump right to the next step. This MS.DEAR sponge is made with an absorbent material and a charcoal filter, so it removes residue without the need for moisture. People say it's an especially great tool for eye makeup, since you can switch shadow colors without having to worry about accidental transferring.

12. An All-In-1 Set For Gel Manicures At Home Beetles Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Roughly two years ago, I got myself an at-home gel manicure set, and I haven't been back to the salon since. It's paid for itself countless times over because it includes everything you need to get bright, long-lasting nails at home — including a top coat, base coat, multiple colors, manicure tools, and a UV/LED lamp. This one in particular is highly rated because it's "easy to use" and your "nails look fantastic," according to buyers.

13. This Easy Teeth-Whitening Kit That Won't Cause Sensitivities Dr Song Teeth Whitening Kit $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget painful strips and expensive professional treatments. Thousands of people are thrilled with the results they've gotten from the Dr. Song whitening kit, which uses a gentle formula alongside an LED accelerator light in order to brighten your smile without causing sensitivities. "I have been using for one week and have noticed a difference," one buyer said. "What I like the most is that I have very sensitive teeth and have not had a problem."

14. This Foolproof Palette For Effortless Smokey-Eyes Revlon PhotoReady Eye Contour Kit $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't quite get the hang of the elusive smokey-eye, you're not alone — which is why Revlon created this PhotoReady eye contour palette. It's available in eight color combinations and does all the work for you in terms of choosing the best transitional shades and showing you exactly where they go. Reviewers say the formula itself is easy to apply, long-lasting, and crease-resistant.

15. A Facial-Hair Remover That's Painless & Versatile Reazeal Rechargeable Two-In-One Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to removing unwanted facial hair, few tools are as convenient, efficient, and painless as this one. The Reazeal two-in-one has a built-in LED light, an 18-karat gold-plated head for sensitive skin, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that powers the hidden blades. Thanks to the two interchangeable heads, you can remove hair on flat skin as well as in rounded areas (like inside nostrils and ears).

16. These Scrunchies That Turn Your Ponytail Into A Statement Jaciya Chiffon Bow Scrunchies $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your practical ponytail into a stylish statement with these chiffon bow scrunchies from Jaciya. They come in a pack of six colors and look as if you tied your hair up with a fabric band — but in actuality, the elastic interior is a no-brainer for up-dos, buns, and braids.

17. A Colorful Bracelet That Doubles As An Aromatherapy Tool Hamoery Aromatherapy Bracelet $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Accessorize with practicality thanks to this adjustable aromatherapy bracelet from Hamoery. It has seven colorful gemstone beads for decoration and (some believe) energetic balance, but the other beads are made from absorbent lava stone; as a result, you can apply a few drops of your favorite essential oils, and your bracelet will diffuse the relaxing scents all day long.

18. These Brilliant Magnetic Eyelashes That Attach To The Liner HSBCC Magnetic False Lashes $23 | Amazon See On Amazon I'll never go back to glue-on falsies, and thousands of other reviewers agree — magnetic lashes are faster, easier, and way more comfortable. This set comes with five different pairs of varying thicknesses, which have built-in magnets along the strips that attach to the included eyeliner. They even come with a tweezer tool to help with application.

19. This Stylish Scarf With 2 Hidden Zipper Pockets TwoYek Hidden Pocket Infinity Scarf $20 | Anazib See On Amazon This brilliant scarf doesn't just tie your outfit together — it also ensures that your essentials are within reach and safely hidden on your person. The bamboo-blend fabric has two built-in pockets that are large enough for your phone or passport and secured with zippers. Get the scarf in nearly 20 colors and patterns.

20. These Hair-Finishing Sticks That Tame Rogue Strands JDO Hair Finishing Sticks (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Neaten up your up-do, set your bangs, tame fly-aways, and collect short strands around your nape. These JDO finishing sticks are filled with a moisturizing (but non-greasy) formula that smooths down hair, plus the mascara-like applicator is ideal for precise, detailed work. "Love this product," one reviewer raved. "The little hairs really stay put and don’t bother you."

21. These Memory-Foam Flats That Are As Comfortable As Slippers BOBS from Skechers Fashion Flats $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're working, running errands, or out on the town, these BOBS fashion flats are the "best shoes ever," according to buyers. They complement tons of outfits thanks to their canvas exterior, multiple color options, and mesh panels, but the soft fabric and memory-foam insole mean they feel "like slippers that you can wear outside." They even come in half-sizes and wide options. Available sizes: 5 - 11

22. This Brush For A Deeply Cleansed, Massaged Scalp Heeta Hair Scalp Massager $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it's handheld and waterproof, it doesn't get much more convenient than this Heeta scalp brush — but don't be fooled; despite its ease of use, buyers still say it's the "best thing [they] never knew [they] needed." The silicone bristles both work shampoo between strands for a deeper clean and boost circulation in the scalp. As a result, it aims to help with volume, oil control, and new growth, all while feeling amazing.

23. Some Unique Brushes That Make Blending A Breeze Duorime Toothbrush-Style Makeup Brushes (7-Piece) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon "They are super soft and make blending out my foundation, cream products, and eyeshadow a breeze," one buyer raved about these Duorime brushes, and it's all due to their unique design. The soft, synthetic bristles are horizontal instead of vertical (like a toothbrush), so you have improved control and an easier time distributing makeup. With seven brushes in all different sizes, you're set with everything from foundation to shadow.

24. This Tape For Sharp Lines & No Shadow Fallout Vertex Beauty Makeup Tape $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Put this tape under your eyes before you apply your shadow, and it'll create sharp, even lines while simultaneously catching any fallout. Unlike traditional tape, it's breathable, gentle, and residue-free, plus it comes in a convenient dispenser that allows you to customize the size. "It is so much easier [than] trying to make a straight line yourself. Really glad I made this purchase," one reviewer wrote.

25. The Drugstore Under-Eye Concealer That Even Makeup Snobs Adore Maybelline Eraser Concealer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon "I am a makeup snob. I have stupidly high standards for cosmetic performance," one reviewer wrote. "This eraser is now my official go-to product." In fact, Maybelline Eraser is widely considered the best drugstore concealer because of its buildable coverage, crease-resistant formula, and versatility. It can be used on everything from blemishes to dark under-eyes, and it comes in over a dozen shades for all different skin tones.

26. This Hyaluronic Acid Serum For Unparalleled Moisture Amara Beauty Hyaluronic Acid Serum $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Those with "extremely dry, flaky and bumpy" skin say that this Amara Beauty serum is "worth every penny" and is the "ONLY topical product [they've] tried that actually worked." While it's packed with vitamins C and E, the real star of the show is hyaluronic acid (derived from the seeds of the Cassia angustifolia plant). This ingredient holds 1,000 times its weight in moisture in order to keep skin plump and hydrated from the inside-out; it's also non-greasy and absorbs super fast.

27. These Silky Pajamas That Look Great & Feel Even Better Ekouaer Pajamas Set $39 | Amazon See On Amazon A great wardrobe shouldn't solely contain daytime wear. Stay stylish at night — and while sipping your Sunday coffee — thanks to this top-selling pajama set from Ekouaer. It's made primarily from silky, breathable viscose with a bit of added stretch, and the matching button-down shirt and pants come in a huge range of colors and patterns. "Luxury at its finest," one buyer said. "Best pj's I've ever had." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

28. These 24-Karat Gold Under-Eye Patches With Extremely High Ratings SWISSÖKOLAB 24K Undereye Patches $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to quality ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and — last but not least — real 24-karat gold, these SWISSÖKOLAB patches aim to brighten and plump tired under-eyes. The result, according to reviewers? "I was a skeptic about these in general," one wrote, but "the puffiness, dryness and discoloration subsided. I’ll be adding these to my evening prep before an event going forward!"

29. A Genius Brush To Reduce Ingrown Hairs & Razor Burn Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you often experience irritation or ingrown hairs after hair removal, this one's for you: The Dylonic exfoliating brush has hundreds of exfoliating bristles that remove old skin cells and loosen up trapped follicles, which often clog pores alongside shaving and waxing. It can be used before or after hair removal, and buyers say they've "felt a big difference in the condition of [their] skin."

30. This Cult-Favorite Primer That People Are "So In Love With" Touch In Sol No Pore Blem Primer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon It protects skin with green tea extract, moisturizes and plumps with collagen, and has a lightweight formula that shrinks the appearance of pores and creates a smooth, even canvas. No wonder so many people are obsessed with Touch In Sol No Pore Blem primer. "By far the best primer I have ever used," one reviewer said. "You don't have to use very much, and it makes your skin feel like velvet."

31. A Cream That Strengthens Nails & Softens Cuticles Carmichael’s Nail Strengthener Imperial Cuticle Cream $8 | Amazozn See On Amazon If you're looking for longer, stronger, healthier-looking nails, this is one of the most well-rounded solutions out there. Carmichael Imperial cream is loaded with moisture and nourishment to smooth cuticles, prevent cracking, stop peeling, and encourage nail growth. "I've been using this cuticle cream for 5 days now and my nails look fabulous," one reviewer raved.

32. This Intricate Mesh Bralette That's Also Super Comfortable Mae High-Neck Bralette $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Despite the fact that it's "the most comfortable bra" reviewers have ever worn, this Mae high-neck bralette actually "gives pretty good support." The best part, however, is the intricate mesh pattern in the front, which looks amazing during workouts, functions as coverage for low-cut necklines, and acts as a statement piece for your favorite leisurewear outfit. Get it in just about any color. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

33. A $7 Bun Extension That's "So Incredibly Lifelike" HAIRREAL Messy Hair Bun Extensions $7 | Amazon See On Amazon "Even my sister couldn't tell it wasn't my actual hair," one buyer raved about these HAIRREAL bun extensions. The synthetic, heat-resistant fibers are surprisingly realistic-looking and easy to style — and since they come in 15 shades, you can likely find one that blends with your specific hair color. They add volume to messy buns and up-dos, so at just $7 a piece, they're well-worth adding to your hair-styling arsenal.

34. These Genius Swabs That Are Actually Designed For Makeup Fran Wilson Eye Tees (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Intentionally smudge your liner or neaten up your lipstick without smearing it everywhere. These brilliant Fran Wilson Q-tips are flat on one end and pointed on the other, so they're specifically designed for easier makeup application and touch-ups. You get three packs of 80 with this order, and reviewers asked, "Where have you been my whole life? [...] I will never use a regular swab again."

35. This Versatile Skirt That's Easily Reviewers' Favorite Urban CoCo Perfect Versatile Skirt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon According to buyers, the various color options and thick, stretchy fabric make this Urban CoCo skater skirt "really versatile to match with any outfit." You can "pair it with blouses for nicer occasions or with a graphic tee for casual wear." It also comes in two different lengths for all heights (not to mention several eye-catching prints if you want something unique). "This is easily my favorite skirt I own," someone wrote. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

36. A Stamp-On Cat-Eye For People Who Struggle With Liner LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Pen Set $12 See On Amazon Liquid liner can be temperamental and time-consuming — and once you get the first eye down, you have to get the second one to match. Cue the LA PURE liner set. This godsend comes with two double-sided pens (one for each eye), and the winged stamp creates a perfect cat-eye every time. The formula itself is waterproof, smudge-resistant, and gentle on sensitive eyes, which explains the 4.4-star rating.

37. This Convenient Hair Mask That Reverses Damage — Fast Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $8 | Amazon See On Amazon People with color- and heat-damaged hair experienced "immediate results" with this Elizavecca hair treatment, and they say their hair has "never felt this smooth and soft." In under 20 minutes, this mask reinforces strands with protein extracts, improves texture and frizz with collagen, and deeply hydrates with ceramides. In short, it leaves hair healthier-looking and much easier to manage.

38. This Activated Charcoal Toothpaste That Whitens While You Brush Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Toothpaste $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want whiter teeth without having to add any steps to your dental routine, thousands of buyers swear by Hello Oral Care toothpaste. Instead of fluoride and SLS, this formula aims to whiten teeth and absorb toxins using activated charcoal derived from sustainable bamboo. It also has coconut oil, tea tree, and xylitol, all of which target bacteria and help freshen breath. "It really, really works!" one reviewer raved. "I’d say my teeth are about 4 shades whiter."

39. "The Best Purchase" Curly-Haired Buyers Have Ever Made Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $11 | Amazon See On Amazon "I think this is the best purchase I’ve ever made in my 25 years of life," one buyer wrote, while another said, "I have long curly hair and this is the only brush/comb that does not get stuck [or] pull out hair from my scalp." Unlike most brushes, this one from Crave Naturals has special cone-shaped bristles, which separate hair sideways instead of down in order to loosen up tangles without pain.

40. Some Unique Concealer Shades To Counteract Discoloration L'Oreal Paris Color Correcting Kit $7 | Amazon See On Amazon At first glance, this total-cover concealer kit from L'Oreal Paris might seem like it's a better fit for Sesame Street puppets — but in actuality, the unique shades help to counteract discoloration for an even complexion all over the face. The peach disguises dark circles, the yellow brightens like a highlighter, the green neutralizes redness, and the purple helps with hyper-pigmentation. In terms of the formula itself, buyers love both the coverage and the ease of application.

41. This Versatile T-Shirt Dress That's Selling Like Hotcakes Unbranded* Loose T-Shirt Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon After incorporating one Unbranded* tunic dress into their wardrobe, tons of people come back to grab several more. The rayon-spandex fabric is stretchy and breathable, the simple, loose design can be dressed up with accessories or dressed down for casual wear, and the 25 color options offer something for everyone. And yes, it has pockets. No wonder people have said things like, "This is my favorite item of clothing I've ordered on Amazon!" Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

42. A Foot Mask That Makes The Calluses Peel Off In Sheets Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can wait a week or two, these Soft Touch foot masks aim to give you the smoothest, most moisturized feet you've ever experienced. Simply apply the booties and give the botanical ingredients an hour to penetrate the hard, callused skin. Then, in a few days, the skin will begin to peel off in literal sheets. The process has been compared to a "shedding snake," and buyers say it's "satisfying as heck."