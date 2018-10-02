The nights are getting longer and the weather is getting cooler, which means fall is almost is full swing. For some people, this season is all about celebrating ghouls, costumes, and everything Halloween. For others, "fall" simply translates to "pumpkin spice season." (No judgement —pumpkin spice is good as heck.) But IMO, the best part about fall is having the excuse to make your home into a cozy getaway where you can bundle up from the cold. You can transform any space into the perfect place to snuggle up, sip on cider, and truly enjoy the fall season before winter finally arrives, with the help of some cozy fall decorations from Etsy.

With an array of unique, quality items that are made by independent creators, Etsy can help take your seasonal and fall decorations to the next level. Whether you want to create a relaxing atmosphere with soft fairy lights and fall-scented candles, or, score the softest (and prettiest!) cable knit blanket you could ever own, there's a good chance Etsy has what you're looking for.

Here are 10 cozy decorations you can grab on Etsy that will make your home or apartment feel comfy AF — even throughout the chilliest seasons of the year.

1 A Cable Knit Blanket Knit Afghan $140 Etsy A handmade knit blanket can cost you a pretty penny, but it's totally worth it for fall. This stylish afghan can be draped over your couch or bed during the day, and can also be used as a soft blanket at night when you want to snuggle up with a book and a mug of your favorite fall drink.

2 A Fall-Themed Mug Sweater Weather Mug $14 Etsy Speaking of mugs, Etsy has an array of seasonal selections that are perf for fall weather. This cup is so cute that it can double as decoration when you aren't using it for hot cocoa or spiked cider.

3 A Fall-Inspired Pillow Cover Pumpkin Patch Pillow Cover $19.99 Etsy Fall means it's time to switch out your tropical-themed pillow cases for something a little more rustic. These vintagey pillow covers will have you fondly reminiscing about visits to the pumpkin patch and corn mazes when you were a kid.

4 Crochet Pumpkins Crochet Plaid Pumpkin $16 Etsy TBH, these crochet pumpkins are adorable as heck. If you're all about soft textures and coziness during the fall season, these are the perfect addition to your indoor decor. Plus, they don't require having to go out and get real pumpkins. You'll want one in every color and pattern.

5 A Handmade Sign Give Thanks In Everything Sign $35 Etsy Fall is oft seen as the season of giving. This handmade sign can help remind you to slow down during the fall, take in the change of weather, and be grateful for what you have.

6 Copper Fairly Lights Warm White Fairy Lights $12 Etsy No fireplace? No problem! These copper wired fairly lights can soften the light in any room. String them around your bedroom, or place them in a glass dome create a faux, fire-like glow in your apartment.

7 A Fall-Scented Candle Set Fall Candle Trio $46.75 Etsy With fall-scented candles, your house can smell like the season even if you aren't currently in the kitchen whipping up a nutmeg-infused apple cider, or pumpkin pie sprinkled with cinnamon. This trio from Poppy + Rose Candle Co. features the scents "Cozy Cabin," "Pumpkin Chai Latte," and "Dancing Leaves."

8 Knitted Coasters White Knitted Coasters $30 Etsy Cozy up your coffee table with a set of knitted coasters. They may not be the most practical if you actually spill your mulled cider, but they are nifty decor for fall.

9 A Leaf-Shaped Vase Kiln Fired Art Pottery Vase $48 Etsy As the leaves outside fall and change colors, bring some life back into your apartment with this gorgeous leaf-shaped vase. Set it on your side table, and fill it with your fave flowers in-season.

10 A Colorful Rug Cranberry and Cream Handwoven Wool Rug $107 Etsy Deep reds, oranges, and yellows are the colors of fall. Invest in a soft rug you can break out during the season that matches the trees outside your window.