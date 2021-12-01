46 Gifts Under $35 That Instantly Make Any Home Look A Lot Nicer

Holiday season is right around the corner, and it never seems to get easier to decide what to get the special people in your life each year. However, one thing you can do is save time and stress by not having to venture out into the crowds since Amazon is packed with affordable stuff that will instantly update and revamp any home space. Whether it’s parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, coworkers, or someone else, it’s never been easier to give (and maybe receive a little something for yourself, too).

If you’re shopping for the person who is all about practical and useful, but appreciates style at the same time, check out the colorful, modern flatware that brings a new and fresh feel to the kitchen. For jewelry aficionados, there is a multi-tiered organizational rack that exhibits a polished elegance to leave out on the vanity or counter. And for those who are a little more adventurous, consider giving a set of fairy-string wine bottle lamps that make a perfect decorative accessory to the wine lover. Or, if you have a person in your life whose well-curated book collection is their pride and joy, there is a pair of bookends like you’ve never seen before that will turn a collection of books into a beautiful focal point.

And as an added bonus for your wallet, all these gifts are under $35. So rest assured, it is possible to afford something for everyone on your list — which is a great gift to give yourself.

1 These Flameless LED Candles In Fancy Glass Holders GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless LED Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a simple touch of elegance s with these remote-controlled flameless candles. These candles are poured from 100% real wax so they look real and come in beautiful gold-tinted glass holders. The remote control has several settings, such as lengths of time, brightness, and whether or not the flame flickers. Operate these candles with two AA batteries, which are not part of the set.

2 This Light-Up Word Clock That Spells Out The Time Sharper Image Light Up Electronic Word Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Never struggle or have to guess what time it is again with this electronic, light-up word clock. It is available in two colors: black and copper. This unique clock adds a touch of trendy flair and is compact enough to fit on an office desk, bedside table, hanging shelf, and more. Every five minutes, the clock will update to the current time. Perfect for anyone wanting an accent piece that is minimalist but fun.

3 An Elegant Antique-Style Mirrored Tray That Makes Any Room Fab Zosenley Polyresin Ellipse Antique Decorative Mirror Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon This ornate oval mirror tray instantly turns clutter into decoration. Designed with two handles located at the widest edges of the tray, it can be used as a serving platter for drinks or hors d’oeuvres during a party or celebration. Or, use it to corral and display makeup, skin care, jewelry, and more.

4 This Set of 4 Artisanal Wine Glasses BENETI Superlative Edge Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon These beautifully crafted square wine glasses offer a unique twist on the typical wine goblet. Each glass features an extra-sturdy base and elegantly elongated stem for a sleek, modern finish. Plus, the shape of the glass makes for much easier cleaning and drying.

5 A Plush Throw Blanket That Is So Cozy Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stay warm and relax in style with this faux fur throw blanket that’s won over thousands of customers. This is the kind of luxuriously soft and cozy blanket that makes staying in and watching a movie an event.

6 A Wooden Stand For Coffee & Tea Mugs MyLifeUNIT Mug Holder Tree Amazon $16 See On Amazon For the coffee or tea lover in your life, there’s this wooden mug tree which stores cups out of the way, but keeps them in reach. The base of the mug tree features an anti-slip bottom, and there are six wooden pegs staggered on the center pole to hang the mugs. Plus, it works with both square and round mugs.

7 This Memory Foam Mat That Makes Kitchen Tasks So Much Better LuxStep Kitchen Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This thickly padded memory foam floor mat keeps feet from feeling strained and tired when standing. Unlike most floor mats, this one has a nonslip surface on the top and bottom sides for the ultimate in skid resistance. It can withstand the wear and tear and daily life while being durable enough keep using for multiple years. As an added bonus, it comes in a two-pack.

8 This Elegant Glass Misting Bottle For Watering Plants T4U Glass Plant Mister Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your house plants hydrated easily with this vintage-inspired plant mister. The bottle is a compact 7 ounces, making it more than an adequate misting device to use on your house plants. The embossed design in the glass base makes this spritzer far more stylish than the average watering cans, too.

9 An All-Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp For A Relaxing Ambiance LEVOIT Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $23 See On Amazon Create a calm and relaxing environment with this Himalayan crystal salt lamp. Each individual salt rock is hand-carved, so shapes, sizes, and colors will vary due to the natural variations of the crystal. It is a great option to add a warm, spa-like glow to the room.

10 A Handy Kit For The Candle Fan In Your Life Calary Candle Wick Trimmer, Snuffer, & Accessory Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon This three-piece candle accessory set is so beautifully designed, you won’t mind leaving it out as decoration. The kit is equipped with a flame snuffer, wick trimmer, and wick dipper so candles stay in tip-top shape. Available in rose gold or champagne, and each tool is made from stainless steel, so you can ensure lasting durability for years to come.

11 A String Of Decorative Lights For Patio Flair Brightown Globe Patio Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your patio, balcony, or other outdoor space an easy upgrade with this string of weatherproof Edison lights. Hang these lights easily with the help of cable ties or cup hooks and connect up to three strings to provide as much light as you need. Choose from three lengths: 25, 50, and 100 feet. Two spare bulbs are also included with each string.

12 This Tiered Organizational Rack To Keep Jewelry From Knotting Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This countertop jewelry stand is a sleek and functional way to store necklaces, bracelets, and more to prevent tangles and save space. Designed in a T-shape, simply slide your pieces of jewelry over the ends to hang them on the different tiers. There’s even room at the base for rings and other mini pieces.

13 These Gorgeous Marble & Gold Coasters That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Cork & Mill Marble Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This six-pack of marble coasters are so eye-catching, people will actually use them. Each coaster is able to absorb small amounts of condensation to prevent damage to tables. The back side of the coasters were designed with a padded bottom so there won’t be scuffing either.

14 This Stainless Steel Bartending Kit With Recipes COPLIB Rustproof Bartender Kit (13-Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon This 13-piece set of bar tools makes cocktail-making easy, since you have all the necessary tools at your fingertips with this kit. There is a shaker, strainer, double-sided jigger, muddler, and more. A set of recipe cards is also included so you have inspiration at your fingertips.

15 This Wooden Charcuterie Board Complete With Mini Serving Utensils ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray Amazon $37 See On Amazon Make serving charcuterie gorgeous and a breeze with this beautifully crafted wooden serving board. The surface area of this serving board is large enough to hold an array of cheeses, meats, nuts, fruits, and veggies on top and the hidden pocket door holds serving utensils.

16 A Charging Station With Multiple USB Ports And Holding Slots MSTJRY 5-Port Multi USB Charger Station Amazon $34 See On Amazon Conveniently charge up to five separate smart devices in one spot thanks to this multi-port USB charging station. The charging ports will automatically deliver the correct voltage to the smart device it is powering up, and since each device is held upright in individual holding slots, they take up less space. It is compact, measuring 6.3 by 5 by 1.3 inches, making it a great option for countertops, desks, and nightstands.

17 These Hanging Wall Decorations That Are So Farmhouse Chic HABOM Rustic Mason Jar Wall Decor Sconces Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add a touch of rustic chic to your home with with mason jar wall sconces. Each sconce has dainty fairy lights in the glass base with a large, faux hydrangea flower. These make great accent pieces for the living room, hallway, or bedroom. Operate the lights inside the jars via batteries, which are not included with the sconces.

18 An LED Light-Up Marquee Sign That Personalizes Any Space Pooqla LED Marquee Letter Amazon $10 See On Amazon These hanging LED marquee letters instantly personalizes any room. Letters A through Z are available, giving you the options to choose a single letter to represent a name or place, or spell out words and short phrases. Each light needs two AA batteries to work, which are not included. Hang these marquee lights on walls, set them on floating shelves, or arrange them on fire mantles.

19 These Glass Vases With Detachable, Stylish Tops Blomma Flower Vase Glass Topper Amazon $15 See On Amazon These modern glass-bottom flower vases make for perfect accent pieces on an end table or desk. Pop off the rubber top to fill the vase with water. The lid is easy to secure back on top to ensure there are no spills and keep minimalist arrangements in place. Each set comes with two matching vases and comes with a two-year warranty.

20 A Color-Changing Projection Lamp That Makes Sunsets In A Home Nellsi Sunset Lamp Projection Amazon $25 See On Amazon Use this sunset projection LED lamp to create a multitude of ambiances and environments in any room of the house. There are two visual experiences from: One option is a gradual color change that happens progressively over time for a more calming and relaxing experience, and the other changes color rapidly and gets any party started.

21 This Embossed Glassware That Adds Polished Flair Kingrol Vintage Drinking Glasses (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Make any drinking experience feel more fun and stylish with this intricately designed vintage glassware. There are six glasses included in a set; each holding 12 fluid ounces. While these cups are durable enough to be used every day, they’re stylish enough for special get-togethers like holiday family gatherings or baby showers.

22 A Set Of Measuring Cups & Spoons That Works For Dry And Wet Ingredients Wildone Gold Measuring Cups & Spoons Set (21-Pieces) Amazon 85122250 $35 See On Amazon This 21-piece set of nesting measuring cups and spoons is crafted from durable stainless steel but has an expected golden tone. Use these spoons and cups to portion out wet and dry ingredients when baking and cooking. The measuring cups are unique in the way they allow you to do multiple measurements with a single cup, cutting down on clean-up time when you’re finished.

23 These Stylish House Numbers That Are Easy To See & Read From Afar Distinctions Black 5" Floating House Numbers Amazon $8 See On Amazon These individual floating house numbers are built to withstand all types of weather while maintaining a timeless design that never goes out of style. Available in single numeral digits from zero to nine, each number measures about 5 by 3 inches, making them large enough to see from a distance.

24 A Silicon Floor Mat That Keeps The Area Around Your Pet Bowls Clean Reopet Silicone Pet Bowl Mat Amazon $9 See On Amazon These silicone pet bowl mats with raised edges will keep your floors tidy even if your pet is not. Constructed from a quality 100% silicone material, they can be put in the dishwasher. There are different size options available depending on the size of the pet(s) you have. Choose from 11 colors.

25 This Set Of Sleek Adjustable Salt & Pepper Grinders HOME EC Premium Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinders Amazon $18 See On Amazon This two-pack of stainless steel salt and pepper grinders are stylish but still less than $10 each. Salt and pepper stay fresh for up to one year, if you somehow manage to not use them up before then. The base of each grinder is made from a clear glass, allowing you to easily see the levels to refill them when necessary.

26 A 6-Pack Of 100% Cotton Bath Towels That Are Super Absorbent TRIDENT Soft and Plush Towel Set (6-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This six-piece set of bathroom towels is luxuriously soft while quickly absorbing all the excess water off you body. They’re made from 100% cotton, and come in more than a dozen colors. According to one buyer, they’re “the softest most absorbent towels I have ever used!”

27 These Velvet Pillow Covers That Are So Soft MIULEE Velvet Square Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This set of two velvet throw pillow covers provides an affordable upgrade to couch and chair pillows without having to buy brand new pillows. With a hidden zipper, the pillow cover appears to be seamless, for an effortlessly sleek look. There are over 30 colors available from lights to darks, and even metallics.

28 A Machine-Washable Area Rug With A Geometric Pattern Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Blue Area Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon This vintage-style area rug makes a beautifully unique yet versatile accessory to any floor space. There are four shapes to choose: rectangle, square, circle, and a runner. Every rug has a faded geometric pattern, and color options include light blue, burgundy, gray, yellow, and more. One of the best features of this rug is the fact it is machine washable.

29 This Hanging Mirror That Works With So Many Home Styles Qmdecor Concave Corners Silver Mirror Amazon $29 See On Amazon This all-glass, hanging wall mirror is designed with a beveled edge for a unique look. The iron link chain makes it easy to hang the mirror from a hook or nail. With no frame, this wall mirror feels ultra-modern, but is minimalist enough to be styled multiple ways. Hang it vertically or horizontally to best fit the space.

30 These Self-Watering Pots To Make Taking Care Of Plants Easy Vanavazon Self Watering Planter Pots (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Take the guesswork and mess out of watering your houseplants with this three-pack of self-watering pots. The base of each pot is 6 inches deep, and proves about a week’s worth of water. The white cotton strips soak up the water, bringing it gradually into the soil so plants don’t get overwatered either.

31 A Rustic Set Of Mason Jars For Bathroom Organization Amolliar Mason Jar Bathroom Set (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This four-pack of mason jar bathroom accessories are perfect for storing your toiletry items. The soap dispenser is fashioned with a screw top, making refills a simple task. The two smaller glass canisters can be used for items like cotton swabs, hair ties, and more. All of the containers in this set are made from clear glass and come with black tin lids for a uniform look across everything.

32 An Adjustable Rotating Makeup Organizer That’s Save So Much Space Syntus Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Create functional storage for makeup, jewelry, and more with this rotating plastic organizer. The shelves can be moved up and down, to suit the height of your bottles and products depending on how tall products are that you want to store. You can spin this round tray a complete 360 degrees to search for the item you need at that moment.

33 These Decorative Wine Bottles That Make Fun Accent Lights VOOKRY Wine Bottle Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This multi-pack of fairy light wine bottles are the perfect gift for any wine lover to decorate with. To turn the light on and off, use the switch on the top of the cork. The LED mini string lights in the bottle provide quality brightness, making these lamps functional, as well as chic.

34 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Comes With A Cleaning Kit Breathe Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon This wood-look essential oil diffuser adds relaxing scents that transform a space. The base of this diffuser holds a total of 550 milliliters or water, giving it the ability to fill up a 500 square foot room. It is equipped with four time settings and two vapor stream strengths. When there is no water left, the device turns off automatically as a safety feature.

35 These Satin Pillowcases That Prevent Hair Damage Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases are designed with an envelop enclosure, keeping your pillow secure throughout the night. Most importantly, they help prevent split ends, frizz, and static while you sleep. Your skin will also feel the benefits as your skin will better retain moisture. There are several sizes of pillowcases available to fit different types of pillows and over 20 color options.

36 These Nonslip Velvet Hangers That Also Save Space Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Upgrade from basic, plastic ones to these nonslip velvet hangers. There are three style choices: suit, pants/skirts, and shirts. The velvet material keeps clothes securely in place so they won’t slip onto the floor. Individual hangers are capable of holding up to 10 pounds.

37 A Sheer Table Runner In 12 Colors Ling's Moment Terracotta Sheer Table Runner Amazon $13 See On Amazon This wrinkle-free, sheer table runner is always ready to use. Because of its sheerness, it is able to be used on its own or paired with another table cloth. There are two sizes to choose from: The smaller size accommodates tables up to 10 feet, and the larger one up to 14 feet. Plus, it comes in a dozen colors.

38 This Metal Wire Hanging Rack With Multiple Functions Soduku Towel Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wall-mounted hanging rack makes for a simple, functional, and sophisticated storage option for several household items. There are six, curved wire holding slots stacked one and you can use it in the kitchen as a wine bottle holder, put it in the bathroom as a towel rack, or hang it in a closet and utilize it as a bag organizer.

39 A Floating Shelf That Keeps The Entryway Organized Dahey Wall Mounted Mail Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wooden, hanging mail and key holder takes up zero floor room by the doorway, yet provides tons of convenient storage. It comes with eight hooks and a small basket-like compartment that can hold letters, bills, wallets, and more. Use the open flat end shelf for all kinds of things.

40 This Moon Lamp For Out Of This World Ambiance Mydethun Moon Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon Take the lighting in your house to a fun new level with this ultra-modern moon lamp. It comes with a geometric, wooden base and operates via rechargeable batteries so you don’t have to worry about cords. A two to three hour charge will power the moon lamp for four to eight hours.

41 A 5-Piece Set Of Kitchen Utensils with 300+ 5-Star Ratings The Sneaky Chef Iridescent Rainbow Set (5-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These rainbow, iridescent cooking tools bring a pop of color to your kitchen you didn’t realize was missing. Made from stainless steel, expect to get years of use out of these, which includes a spatula, slotted spoon, pasta spoon, and solid serving spoon. It also comes with a holder to store the items when not being used.

42 A Mini Photo Album For Polaroids Album for Fujifilm Instax Mini Films Amazon $11 See On Amazon This tiny photo album is a superb way to display mini Polaroids. There are 32 pages in this booklet, making it capable of holding up to 128 photos. The outer cover is made from a PU leather that comes in four colors.

43 These Eclectic Bookends With A Mid-Century Modern Feel EZDC Gold Liquid Metal Bookends Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bring a modern touch to your shelves or desk with these wire-frame bookends. The individual ends are designed with an extended, flat base to keep the bookend standing upright, and the wire is twisted into a fluid design that will help books stand out and be the stars of your shelves.

44 This Decorative & Durable Welcome Mat That Keeps Your Entryway Clean Coco Coir Door Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This heavy-duty door mat is sure to make for a friendly hello. Made from 100% coconut coir, these incredibly strong fibers are excellent at collecting all kinds of dirt and other particles from the bottom of people’s shoes before they enter the house. It is also weatherproof, so it will survive those wet spring and cold winter months.

45 These Color-Changing Light Bulbs That Sync To The Beat Treatlife Music Sync Color Changing Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take any party to a whole different level with these color-changing LED light bulbs. Pair them with a smart home hub for voice commands or download the free app to use your phone as a remote control. With over 16 millions colors, you can even sync them to match the beat of music.