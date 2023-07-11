Everyone knows summer isn’t complete without a bestie vacation. After all, there’s nothing better than a trip dedicated to good times, good views, and good drinks, except maybe an Instagram caption that perfectly describes the chaotic energy and unforgettable memories that traveling with your friends is notorious for. And if you don’t want to use one of your many inside jokes that make no sense out of context, you can use one of these girls trip caption ideas to immortalize your getaway on Instagram forever. You’re welcome.

Do you spend all year planning your annual summer girls trip (and the IG content that is sure to come out of it) or are you normal? All jokes aside, though, if vacationing with your best friends is consistently the highlight of your year, you’re probably going to want to Instagram the whole thing. From touching down at your destination and enjoying your first meal to spending late nights at the local bars and crashing at your hotel at 4 a.m., getaways like these are always ripe with memories, so it’s only fitting that your IG posts reflect that, too. These 15 girls trip captions include a range of funny, punny, sweet, and sentimental ideas that are sure to fill your followers with FOMO.

“Sorry you didn’t get the invite — maybe next time!” Sorry, not sorry.

“We run this beach.” This only works if your squad is on a beach vacay, obviously.

“The trip finally made it out of the group chat!” Planning a trip over text can be really difficult, so give yourselves a pat on the back for actually making it happen.

“Girls just wanna have sun.” Especially on vacation.

“Basic beaches.” It’s only OK when you call your friends that.

“A good friend listens to your adventures. A best friend makes them with you.” So true.

“Same time next year?” You gotta make sure to get your trip on the books early.

“Taking in the views with my boos.” This caption works whether you’re sightseeing in a new city or sunbathing by a crystal clear ocean.

“Beaching with my besties.” Don’t be afraid to give your followers FOMO.

“You can’t take us anywhere.” Your friends might be chaotic, but that’s what you love about them.

“Already planning next year’s trip.” It’s an annual event for a reason.

“Beach bums.” This one is super cheeky.

“Let’s get ship-faced.” That’s the spirit.

“In my happy place with my favorite people.” The perfect caption for a squad pic.