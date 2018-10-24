11 Goal-Setting Apps That Will Help Keep You On Track

Every now and again, the self-reflection mood strikes — where are you now, where have you been, and where do you want to go? Maybe your fantasies are about where you're heading in your career, or maybe they're about cultivating your found family and having a comfortable bed to rest on. Whatever you're after, if you want a better way to keep track of your hopes, dreams, and plans, keep scrolling for 11 of the best apps for goal setting.

Creating goals has psychological benefits whether you're chasing your dream of having a puppy or making that next career move. According to a 2016 study published in the journal Psychology Bulletin, keeping track of little successes is much more sustainable than always (and only) focusing on an endgame that seems so far off. In other words, set goals, write them down, track your progress, and you'll position yourself to be far more successful in reaching those milestones than if you were to skip those first three steps.

Maybe you're the old-fashioned type (like me) and prefer journaling your goals, which is an excellent way to get your thoughts down and be mindful of your intentions. But if you're always on your fitness tracker or use every cross-referenced calendar on your phone, a goal-tracking app might be more your speed. All you have to do is pick the one that best suits you, and then monitor your strengths, weaknesses, and what steps you should take to improve your journey.

Whether you're preparing for those 2021 resolutions or want a better way to record your achievements starting today, these 11 goal-tracking apps can help.

1 Coach.me Habit Tracker Coach.Me Coach.me's habit tracker is designed to help you create and sustain personal, career, and physical health goals. It allows you to measure your progress so you know how to improve upon it, set targets and reminders, celebrate milestones, and view your journey across the weeks and months. The app is free on Android and iPhone.

2 Strides Strides Strides helps you get organized when it comes to tracking your goals and habits. It offers four unique tracker types and includes step-by-step goal-setting. The helpful, easily customizable progress charts let you track literally anything you want. Download it for free on the App Store.

3 GoalsOnTrack GoalsOnTrack If you want to be a high achiever, GoalsOnTrack is the app for you. It guides you in creating SMART goals (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound) as well as subgoals, and includes goal templates for easy use. You can manage your tasks, track your time and habits, keep a calendar, build a vision board, manage a goal journal, and view reports and charts customized based on your progress. It's got a web-based app and an iPhone app, and will ring in at $68/year.

4 Way Of Life WayOfLife Way of Life makes setting goals and hitting them simple. It allows you to track your routines using a color-coded system in just a few seconds each day. The app will also send you reminders that'll help you form better habits and shake up not-so-great ones. Plus, you can jot down quick notes in the diary and view your customized charts. You can download the app for free on your iPhone or Android.

5 Toodledo Toodledo Aside from being fun to say, Toodledo offers a good deal of variety and flexibility, making it an efficient task manager to set and reach your personal goals. You can customize the app's productivity system to fit your needs, set reminders and due dates, and put tasks on repeat. This one can be used for free on your computer, Android, or iPhone.

6 ATracker ATracker ATracker is designed to help you manage your time, which is crucial when it comes to reaching your goals. Time your tasks so that you can stay on track, view your reports, and monitor where your time is going every day, so you can be sure to prioritize what matters most in hitting your milestones. You can use the basic version for free on the web, iPhone, or Android, or upgrade for a one-time $4.99 fee.

7 Habitica Habitica Habitica turns habit-building and productivity into a game. It offers rewards (and punishments!) to keep you motivated and even comes with its own social network. You can keep track of and manage your habits and daily goals, use the app's to-do list, and fight monsters with other Habitica users. Whether you've got an iPhone or Android, you can game it up for free.

8 Transno Transno If you're a visual thinker, Transno is designed to create mind maps out of even your most disorganized to-do lists. The free beta version lets you transform your thoughts into four different mind map structures (think different kinds of webs and family-tree type organizing). You can also include photos and edit offline on either your iPhone or Android.

9 Streaks Streaks Streaks is simple and engaging, and you might just get hooked on it. You can choose up to 12 tasks that you want to make into habits, like brushing your teeth or walking your pup. Set their schedules, and every time you complete a task, your streak is extended — don't let it break! You can use the $4.99 app on your iPhone to help you out.

10 HabitBull HabitBull Break not-so-great habits and create better ones using HabitBull. Its options are fully customizable, so you can track up to 100 habits (each with its own calendar). It'll share motivational images, quotes, and advice with you, and you can add comments to each day. You'll also be able to view your progress over time to ensure you're still on the best path to achieving your goals. Download it for free onto your Android or iPhone.