9 Hacks For Drinking More Water, According To TikTok

You know nobody in your life is drinking enough water when everyone on your Zoom call is on their fourth cup of coffee (at 11 a.m.). But then someone reminds your team to "hydrate or diedrate," and suddenly H2O is the coolest thing ever. TikTok hacks for drinking more water are kind of similar — you can't unhear the recommendation, and it might just change your perspective on staying hydrated.
Some folks are gadget people, so getting yourself to drink more waterby means of a fancy new water bottle might be your type of hack. Others need to set alarms, and still others would hydrate, if only water didn't have the potential to be so darn dull. Whether you're looking to spice up your hydration life, form fresh habits, or get more in tune with your body and what it needs, TikTok is both an odd and appropriate place to turn.
Of course, not all hacks work for everybody — we can't all be tech-savvy enough to program reminders into our Discord servers — so for good measure, TikTok has a wide variety of ways to make hydrating a little less of a chore. Here are nine videos about drinking more water you might have missed on your #ForYou page.