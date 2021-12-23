We’ve officially made it through another year of video conferencing and virtual water cooler hangouts, and if you’ve made drastic changes in your professional life in light of this year’s uncertainty, you’re not alone. But with a new year comes new vibes, and knowing what days are the luckiest for your career in 2022 based on your zodiac sign can help you thrive in your professional endeavors in the year to come.

When leaning on the stars for guidance in money and career, it helps to look closely at Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter. Venus is the planet that governs romance, beauty, and finances, so keeping tabs on this planet will tell you a lot about managing your money. Discipline and hard work both resonate with no-nonsense Saturn, which rules over Capricorn, the zodiac’s workaholic). Saturn is central to understanding your ambitions and motivation in your career. As far as luck goes, Jupiter is the planet that rules abundance and fortune, so it pretty much plays a direct role in your future prosperity.

Reading into the aspects of each planet is crucial to understanding which days will bring luck and success in your career in 2022. For example, trine aspects indicate a positive and auspicious interaction between three planets, while sextile aspects denote harmony between the planets in question.

Following the movement of these celestial bodies and the relationship they have with each other will paint an astrological picture for the year to come. Astrologer Tali Edut, one half of The AstroTwins, co-author of their yearly astrology planner, The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope, gives us all the juicy details on the luckiest day of 2022 for career based on your zodiac sign, so you can plan to ask for that promotion accordingly.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: October 9, 2022 Get ready to grind, Aries, because you’re going to reap all of the rewards of hard work you put into this year. “With Jupiter in your sign from May 10 to Oct. 28, you’re blazing trails at an accelerated pace! Your efforts could bring an epic victory when the Oct. 9 full moon in Aries brings it home,” Edut tells Bustle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: November 8, 2022 Who says you can’t flourish during the chaotic energy of an eclipse? Just remember to keep your eyes on the prize, Taurus! “With the destiny-driven North Node heading into Taurus on Jan. 18, bulls are #blessed with 18 charmed months! In 2022, the full moon of Nov. 8 — also a potent lunar eclipse —thrusts your talents into the spotlight, ready or not!” explains Edut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: September 28, 2022 You’ve got the gritty and tenacious energy of Mars in your corner, Gemini, and it’s about to get real heated in areas of career so long as you take the hard work and discipline seriously. “Go-getter Mars is on an extended tour through Gemini from Aug. 20, 2022 until Mar. 25, 2023. While you’ll have no shortage of juice during this transit, you’ll plug your powers into a seriously productive grid on Sept. 28, when Mars trines masterful Saturn,” Edut explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Luckiest day: June 28, 2022 Cancer, your professional future is looking pretty bright, and that’s to be expected when you’ve got abundant Jupiter on your side for a good chunk of the year. “Lucky Jupiter soars through your career zone from May 10 to Oct. 28, its first visit here since 2011. Circle June 28, when the year’s only new moon in Cancer helps you gain serious traction with one of your ambitious goals,” says Edut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) The luckiest days in 2022 for career for Leo zodiac signs Luckiest day: February 16, 2022 Ready to take a walk on the wilder side of your professional sector, Leo? Be on the lookout for a potential career change and be open to experimenting with profitable skills. “The year’s only full moon in Leo won’t only help you reap rewards, but because it squares the North and South Node, it will push you to take a chance on something that’s out of your comfort zone. Venus and Mars meet up in your investment zone that same day, bringing the promise of financial gains,” Edut explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: August 22, 2022 Virgo, the stars are here to give you a boost of professional wisdom as you get into a new routine of newfound responsibility — think signing contracts, bargaining, and making deals — so prepare for major shifts. “Virgo season begins as the sun beams into your sign for a month, beginning Aug. 22. While this is always a bright spot of your year, the 22nd is particularly lucky since your ruler, savvy Mercury is also in your sign — and forming a prestige-boosting trine to powerhouse Pluto that day,” says Edut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: April 16 Libra, 2022 will see a merge between your social and professional life, having you feel in your element, so revel in your charisma as you make deals and cement yourself as a big boss. “Your 2022 full moon makes you the star of the zodiac, but this one comes with some extra heft! A trine from authoritative Saturn in Aquarius positions you as a leader and an influencer. Cameras on, please!” says Edut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: May 16, 2022 Major imaginative (and supernatural) shifts are happening in your area of career, Scorpio, so it’s important that you channel your ambitious energy to see your professional life soar. “Big magic is coming in with the annual full moon in Scorpio this May 16, but since it’s also a lunar eclipse, it could bring surprises. Lucky for you, make-it-happen Mars and dream-agent Neptune are lending support. Be intentional and focus on what you want!” Edut advises.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: March 5, 2022 Luck is typically on your side, what with the famous benefic planet giving you a boost of optimism and prosperity and all, but there’s one spring day that will spearhead the rest of your vocational success moving forward. “Once per year, the gleaming Sun teams up with your ruler, bountiful Jupiter, an event now dubbed ‘The Day of Miracles.’ This year’s conjunction takes place in Pisces, help you plant deep roots and establish yourself as a beloved force in your field,” says Edut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: July 13, 2022 Tapping into your enterprising energy is second nature to you, Capricorn, and you’ll feel especially empowered when the moon meets your native sign this year. “You’re at your brightest during the Capricorn full moon each year, and 2022’s gets a boost of cosmic support from the lunar North Node in Taurus. Destiny calling!” explains Edut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luckiest day: March 6, 2022 You’re shaping the future of your professional life, Aquarius, and we’re not just talking about it on a personal level, but in a major big picture way. “Cosmic co-pilots Venus and Mars unite in Aquarius this Mar. 6. Not only does this give your goals major momentum, but you’ll have the charm to get people on board with your vision. With Venus here until April 5 and Mars here until April 14, this day is just the beginning!” explains Edut.