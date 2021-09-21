As we draw ever closer to the end of September it means one thing – autumn is here, and it’s time to tuck into some seasonal treats. Right on cue, Greggs has released its autumn menu, and if you’re vegan then you have serious cause for celebration. Greggs has increased its plant-based options to include two new delicious breakfast snacks.

Greggs announced that it is releasing seven new products as part of its autumn collection. Topping the list is a vegan sausage breakfast roll, and a vegan bacon breakfast roll. The sausage sandwich is made with vegan Quorn mycoprotein sausages, while the bacon roll is made from a smokey flavoured plant-based substitute. Each will cost just £1.90.

The new additions join an already pretty extensive vegan menu at Greggs. Since 2019, they’ve offered a plant-based alternative to their classic sausage roll. They also offer a vegan sausage, bean and cheese melt, and for a time, the vegan steak bake topped the menu. You’ll be able to buy the vegan sausage breakfast roll from over 600 Greggs UK-wide, while the vegan bacon breakfast roll will be on menus in over 100 shops.

The new plant-based breakfast options aren’t the only new products on Greggs’ seasonal menu. For the meat-eaters, they’ve added a roast chicken and stuffing baguette for £3.20, and spicy chicken and red pepper soup for £2 to their lunchtime offerings. You’ll also be able to buy a two-pack of hash browns for just £1.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, then you may enjoy their new sticky toffee muffin for £1.05. And, let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be autumn if they didn’t bring back their pumpkin spice latte, for £1.95.

If you want to try any of the items on Greggs’ new menu, you can either head to your closest bakery or skip the queues by ordering your food on the Greggs app, and collecting in-store. You can also order Greggs on Just Eat, but it’s worth noting that you may need to pay delivery costs.