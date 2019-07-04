There are few things I love more on this earth than a Greggs sausage roll. They’re comfort food, pure and simple. When you’ve got a craving for a meat and potato pasty or sweet treat, making your way down to Greggs is always the answer. And that’s the only problem. There is no option but to leave your home or work desk. However, this is about to change, as the bakery if now doing take out. But where can you get home delivery? Only a select few areas are lucky enough to have the service.

Whether you need food for a party, want to treat your work mates, or just need a little pick me up from the comfort of your sofa, Greggs have announced that you will now be able to order your favourite baked goods on Just Eat and have them delivered straight to your door. Sometimes the need for a cheese and onion bake, a vegan sausage roll, or yum yums is too real, so luckily the entire Greggs menu will be available on the Just Eat app and website. It literally couldn’t be easier to treat yourself.

However, the only catch is: the delivery service has not been rolled out everywhere.

Greggs have announced that the delivery service will be rolled out in three stores in Newcastle, London, and Glasgow. If you live in London, the bakeries to order from are the Greggs in Elephant and Castle, the bakery on East Ham High Street, and the shop on Whitechapel Road. For pasty lovers in Newcastle, Just Eat will deliver from Saint Marys Place, Shieds Road, and Gosforth High Street. Lastly, the Greggs on Dumbarton Road, Gordan Street, and Victoria Road in Glasgow will be available for delivery. Here’s hoping that the delivery service with Just Eat is such a resounding success that Greggs roles it out across the UK.

The Sun reported that Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs said:

"We’re thrilled to be working with Just Eat to make it even easier for our customers to enjoy their breakfast and lunch menu favourites. From bacon rolls and coffees to our range of bakes, sandwiches, and wraps, we’ll be able to go direct to the doorsteps of more than a million hungry households."

Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

Speaking about the collaboration Graham Corfield from delivery service Just Eat said (via Refinery 29): “We're delighted to welcome Greggs to Just Eat. Britain's love affair with Greggs isn't slowing down." We’re delighted too.

Keen Greggs customers will already know there are a couple of ways to get your tasty baked goods delivered to you. Greggs Delivery operates in Newcastle and Manchester. You can select your order from a range of products, platters, and sweet treats with a minimum order of £25. Similarly, you can order Greggs using Deliveroo in London, Bristol, Birmingham, and Newcastle.

With the introduction of the vegan sausage roll earlier in 2019 and now the announcement of a Just Eat collab, Greggs is doing the most to get it’s products out to the masses. I don’t need anymore persuading that it's the perfect lunchtime treat and now it’ll be easier than ever to get your hands on a pasty, coffee, and muffin at lunchtime.