Greggs Is Launching A New Vegan Menu In January 2020

Vegans, rejoice. Christmas might just have come early as it looks as though Greggs are teasing customers with the news of a bigger Greggs vegan menu. But, so far, they are keeping their cards close to their chest.

Earlier today, the bakery chain released a video on Twitter simply saying “‘The rumours are true. We can’t wait to reveal more about the launch and how we will be adding to our vegan menu.”

But what does it all mean? What will be in store? Will they be introducing a whole new vegan range in the new year? Vegan steak pasties galore? Vegan pizza slices? Vegan doughnuts? Maybe even vegan bacon butties! The possibilities are truly endless.

Earlier this year, Greggs changed the UK vegan pastry game when they introduced the vegan sausage roll. Teaming up with popular veggie company Quorn, the vegan sausage rolls were almost impossible to get your hands on — flying off the shelf. In fact, not only did they have to increase production, Greggs profits were raised after the release of the vegan sausage roll, according to the Guardian.

The newspaper reports that the vegan sausage roll came after 20,000 people signed a petition by animal welfare organisation Peta asking Greggs to create a vegan version of the humble sausage roll. Now, Greggs, whose CEO Roger Whiteside is vegan, also have a Mexican Bean and Sweet Potato Wrap on the menu.

Hopefully, just like with the vegan sausage roll, this new range may drop in time for Veganuary. It's the month-long challenge encouraging folks to ditch the dairy and animal products, with a record 250,000 people worldwide signing up. And this range would make Veganuary just that much simpler.

Vegan consumption and profits are very much on the rise. According to Vegan Society, The UK plant-based market was worth £443m in 2018. And Meat substitute sales grew by 451% in the European market in the four years to February 2018.

Greggs aren’t alone in adding vegan options to their menu. Pizza chain Domino’s announced a new vegan pizza . And Galaxy will also be introducing a “milk” chocolate vegan bar to their range.