TikTokers Are Filming Themselves Getting Ready For The Grocery Store & I'm Obsessed

When Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos first started taking over YouTube years ago, you’d usually tune in to watch your favorite creator get all dolled up for a night out. The makeup was captivating, the hair was chic, and the outfits were to the nines. Today, the GRWMs have migrated from YouTube to TikTok, and the content has gone from glamorous pre-event debriefs to a regular part of everyday life. In fact, the genre of content has gotten so casual that creators are now making GRWMs for something as mundane as a trip to the grocery store.

TikTok loves to remind us that we should always be romanticizing our lives, so it was only a matter of time before we started glamorizing chores with grocery store GRWMs. While it’s definitely a watered-down version of the content you used to consume on YouTube, at least you don’t have to worry about users creating unrealistic standards of how to look while getting groceries. Instead, creators have hopped on the trend to show off their most basic errand outfits, from the SKIMS they choose to the bags they use. So even if you used to watch hours of GRWM content just to see your fave beauty influencer beat their face, you’ll probably find the laid-back programming just as comforting and relaxing.

User @skyleeerna, for example, opted for a pair of black leggings, a black tank top, a teal sweater, and a leopard print bag for her trip to the supermarket. The video is only 13 seconds long, but the user manages to make the mundane chore exciting by dancing to the music and having a good time. Not to mention, the quick cuts and high energy almost get the viewer motivated for a grocery store run, too. Almost.

Meanwhile, @samantha.janessa kept things neutral while documenting her pre-grocery shopping routine. With an oatmeal-colored oversized sweater, cream pants, and Uggs, the creator was ready to bag some groceries.

User @yonasouffir kept the vibes cozy with cargo pants, low-cut Uggs, layers upon layers of sweaters, and a big black scarf to complete the outfit.

It’s no surprise TikTok has turned the trend into a casual affair. Think about it: during the days of YouTube, creators would have to set up a camera and a ring light (or two) to film their content. Nowadays, all you need is a phone and some TikTok editing skills and you’re good to go.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to wear sweatsuits and slippers on your grocery runs to join in on the trend. @Ashleynicoleirl paired a black tee with a white maxi skirt and a black purse for a look that’s elevated but still casual — and totally practical for running errands.

BTW, there are some users who do put on a full face of makeup before their grocery trip. That being said, the makeup is not the video's main point in the same way that it was in the GRWMs on YouTube.

If TikTok has taught us anything, it’s that we should all be romanticizing our lives more. And if making a video is all it takes to find the motivation to go to the grocery store, then I’m sold.