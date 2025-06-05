After spending the day at the beach, dancing until dawn, or running around a new city in sneakers that were supposed to be comfortable but totally aren’t, nothing feels better than getting back to the hotel, lying in bed, and scrolling on your phone.

This is especially true if you’re on vacation with friends. Traveling is tiring enough, but when you’re with a group of people, you also have to contend with different opinions, hangry moments, and being together 24/7. It’s why every trip should factor in a “reset day” — or, at the very least, a reset hour.

On TikTok, creators have been talking about the importance of a timeout. In a viral video, @swagborski said, “POV: It’s that time of day in the vacation where you go back to the hotel and just lay down and don’t speak to each other for two hours to recharge your batteries.”

In her comments, someone said, “Low key this is my favorite part of vacation sometimes.” Another wrote, “This is so crucial,” while someone else said, “This with the a/c blasting, and a snack, and a drink on the nightstand.” Many argue that this moment of downtime not only feels amazing but is an essential part of making sure everyone has a good time. Here’s why.

Why Every Vacation Needs “Reset” Time

It’s not uncommon to want to squeeze as much as humanly possible into a vacation. Whether you’re visiting Italy, walking around a theme park, or on a girls’ trip to Las Vegas, there will likely be someone in your group who wants to fill every hour of every day. (Looking at you, Virgos.)

It can be tiring for the other friends who feel dragged along, but also exhausting for the planner friend who’s making it all happen. Being on the go 24/7 is not only physically exhausting, but it’s also a first-class ticket to feeling cranky and overwhelmed. Scheduling a moment of peace helps everyone stay relaxed and refreshed.

According to Mandy Heisler Cornelius, LCSW-C, a psychotherapist and owner of Mindful Therapy Collective, this trick prevents you from overextending yourselves, and it can also help you dodge bigger issues, like a build-up of stress, irritation, or anxiety that has the potential to tank your trip.

“It can be emotionally draining to travel with friends,” Cornelius tells Bustle. “There are different dynamics and personalities, and you typically don’t have a lot of personal space.” Add in time changes, 20,000 steps a day, and late nights, and it’s no wonder vacation meltdowns are common. (See: the “Miami curse”). If someone is frustrated, tired, or checked out, that’s your cue to go back to the hotel, sit in silence, and scroll.

A reset day is essential for introverts, she says, since they typically feel drained by large groups, but it’s also helpful if you’re traveling solo, with a partner, or even your closest friend. On TikTok, creator @chealseadagrella said she and her bestie will schedule mid-day scroll breaks into every trip they take, while @kaylenenchantedtravco and her friend spend an hour each night sitting in silence in their hotel.

If your group has a lot of big personalities, or if you tend to bicker with friends due to stress, the reset day could be a crucial part of ensuring you’re still close by the time you head home. If you’re traveling alone, you might even discover that staying in and ordering room service is your new favorite thing. Truly, there’s no shame in having a “boring” day. In fact, doing so is a small way you can fight the hyperproductive attitude some have when traveling.

How To Schedule A Time Out

According to Cornelius, a vacation reset day will look different for everyone, as it all depends on your or your friend group's needs. It might be a full 24 hours that you book into a longer trip, like a Wednesday with no plans. This is when you can sleep in, do your own thing, edit photos for Instagram, reorganize your bag, or whatever else feels refreshing.

A vacation time out can also be factored into each day you’re away, like first thing in the morning or when you get back from sightseeing or dinner. Set a rule that you’ll stop talking and planning and simply exist in bed. Bonus points if you dim the lights and rehydrate.

“If you're staying in a hotel, you could also take advantage of amenities like the spa, gym, or pool for a little self-care,” Cornelius says. An hour is likely enough to reset, but even 20 to 30 minutes a day can be just what you need.

Source:

Mandy Heisler Cornelius, LCSW-C, psychotherapist, owner of Mindful Therapy Collective