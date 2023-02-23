16 Hard Launch Caption Ideas That'll Break The Internet

Gone are the days of telling everyone you’re no longer single by changing your relationship status on Facebook. These days, it’s all about the hard launch on Instagram, and everyone knows your big debut as a couple needs a cheeky caption to match your carefully crafted photo dump. If you’re ready to go ~Instagram official~ with your beau, these 16 hard-launch caption ideas are sure to spark some inspiration — and romance.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for: it’s time to hard-launch your relationship on IG. You’ve been picturing this moment ever since your first date with your SO, and now that you’ve finally had the dreaded “what are we?” conversation, you’re ready to celebrate the upgrade from situationship to relationship. Your bestie group chat helped pick your best couples photos, but when the time comes to think of captions, you’re all tapped out of ideas. All the nosey people you went to high school with are going to see this, so you want it to be good. Lucky for you, you don’t have to stress about coming up with a caption that’s equal parts witty, sweet, and adorable because this list of the best hard launch caption ideas has got you covered. The hard launch is supposed to be the easy part of a relationship, after all.

1. “[Their name], meet everyone. Everyone, [their name].”

You can never go wrong with a formal introduction.

If you’re gonna go all in, you might as well acknowledge it.

3. “No longer accepting SO applications, thank you to everyone who submitted!”

This one has major “thank u, next” vibes.

4. “Well done, @Hinge.”

Or ya know, whatever dating app you met on.

5. “Sorry, not sorry 🤷‍♀️”

Sometimes you just gotta own the shameless hard launch.

6. “So glad I get to delete my dating apps now.”

It’s the best part about being in a relationship, TBH.

7. “We did it, Joe!”

If you don’t want to take your hard launch too seriously, a good meme reference always helps to lighten the mood.

8. “Move over, Kim Kardashian — it’s our turn to break the internet.”

You know your hard launch is about to be the topic of conversation in your bestie group chat for the next week.

9. “DMs are officially closed for business.”

Sorry, everyone — you missed your chance.

10. 💕💕💕

Emojis are there for a reason, right?

11. “Unfollow now if you don’t want to see any more cute couple content on your timeline.”

Your followers will appreciate the warning.

12. “We’ve graduated from Stories to Grid posts.”

IG Stories are for soft launches, Grid posts are for hard launches. Everyone knows that.

13. “Face reveal!”

No more posting sneaky photos of your partner’s elbow or knee on your IG Story.

14. “POV: You see this face after swiping left a million times.”

Because all the best hard launches include an origin story.

15. “Well, my single era is officially over.”

It was nice (?) while it lasted.

16. “Please send any and all double-date invites our way.”

All subtlety goes out the window when it comes to the IG hard launch.