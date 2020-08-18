11 Hard Seltzer Frozen Cocktails To Try Before Summer Ends

What better way to celebrate these last days of summer than with some hard seltzer hacks for frozen cocktails. They're frozen! They're fizzy! They're going to be your new favorite way to sip on spiked seltzer.
Honestly, adding spiked seltzer to most any frozen drink isn’t going to be awful. You're basically just adding some carbonation and a little bit of flavor to whatever frozen drink you're using as a base. Making a gin and tonic? Throw in a splash or two of lime spiked seltzer for an extra zing. Use grapefruit hard seltzer in your next paloma. You can pretty much sub in hard seltzer for any drink recipe that calls for regular seltzer or club soda.
In addition to buying your go-to big name spiked seltzers, don’t forget about small brewery-made hard seltzers. There's California-based brewery Sudwerk Brewing Co., which recently introduced a grapefruit hard seltzer, and Chicago’s Solemn Oath Brewery that sells coconut lime hard seltzer. Next time you're at the liquor store, scope out some local brewer hard seltzer. Then, come back here and pick one of these 11 hard seltzer frozen cocktails to give a try.