Despite how frightful the weather outside may be, the beverage inside your hand can be as summery as you please. To help make that happen, Truly has new hard lemonade flavors that will chase your cold-weather blues away. Winter? I don’t know her.

You likely know Truly for its selection of hard seltzers including such delights as Truly Passionfruit and Truly Rosé. Now, the hard seltzer brand is expanding its offering to include hard lemonades. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, you can find variety packs of Truly Lemonade at alcohol retailers nationwide. The Truly Lemonade comes in four different flavors: Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade. If regular hard seltzer was too bland for your taste, perhaps these hard lemonades will be more up your alley.

Like Truly Hard Seltzer, Truly Lemonade is 100 calories and only has 1g of sugar per can. So, if you’re looking for ways to avoid a hangover and want to skip on too much sugar, this will be your go-to drink. Of course, the only real way to avoid a hangover in the morning, regardless of whether your sipping seltzers or Smirnoff, is to not overdo it on the alcohol the night before. In other words, tread lightly and responsibly with the Truly Lemonades.

Seltzers, both alcoholic and non, aren’t really known for packing a punch when it comes to flavor. If the lack of taste was keeping you away from the hard seltzer craze, Truly hopes its new line of hard lemonades will reel you in. “We took the feedback from drinkers and created Truly Lemonade for those looking for more flavor than traditional hard seltzer yet not willing to compromise on calories, carbs or sugar,” Casey O’Neill, Senior Manager of Product Development at The Boston Beer Company, said in a press release. “It really is the best of both worlds and brings together flavor and refreshment in a way that nothing else in the category does right now."

We arguably reached peak hard seltzer times in mid-2019 with restaurant menus declaring White Claw a brunch drink. In addition to brands like White Claw and Truly, big-name brewers got into the seltzer game with companies like Natty Light and Bud Light launching their own hard seltzers. Even Four Loko entered into the ring with a hard seltzer boasting a whopping 14% ABV. (For context, that’s nearly triple the alcohol content of its competitors.) This all culminated in what CNN dubbed a “White Claw shortage” in September 2019.

It’s too early to say whether 2020 will be bubbling with the same thirst for hard seltzer as last year. Perhaps Truly's latest offering will kick off a new Hard Lemonade-loving era.