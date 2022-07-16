Heinz Has Invented A Potato Spoon To Indulge Your Saucy Needs

As if their famed Heinz sauce varieties weren’t enough, the baked bean kings have invented the edible gadget you never knew you needed: a dunkable spoon made entirely out of potato. Crispy and golden, Heinz Spoon Friez are sort of like normal oven chips, but they’ve been given a scoopable glow-up.

“If you’ve ever been ‘frie-strated’, you’re not alone,” Heinz say, explaining the logic that led them here. “Thankfully, the remedy to not being able to achieve the decent dollop of sauce on your fries is here, thanks to our condiment connoisseurs.”

“Summer soirees are officially back on the menu this year,” added the brand’s marketing manager Jenina Carroll-Goldin. “Ready to make up for lost time, many of us will be making memories with friends and family, sharing good times, and great food. With French Fries a common accompaniment to many dishes, it only seemed right that we explored a solution in time for the sociable summer season. We’re confident that the condiment concept will have a soft spot in many hungry hearts.”

The brand has also conducted their own in-depth research into chip-related shortcomings, and discovered that 9 in 10 of us refuse to eat fries without some kind of delicious saucy accompaniment. Meanwhile, 84% of condiment consumers are left wishing their french fries could accommodate more sauce. Heinz also estimates that 4.5 billion French Fries are eaten every year — which equals a lot of disappointed dippers.

So, if the prospect of gently stirring together dollops of tomato ketchup and mayo with a starchy implement sounds like a game-changer, prepare for battle. The bad news is that Spoon Friez won’t be hitting shelves any time soon. Instead, Heinz are only making ten precious batches of Spoon Friez, arguably making them more exclusive than the latest It bag.

To be in with a shout of securing the goods, enter Heinz’s competition on their website before July 20th. May the best potato connoisseur win.