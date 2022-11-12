Here Are The Best Home Improvement Products On Amazon & They're Selling Out Fast

Keeping up with home maintenance can feel overwhelming. How do you know where to focus your energy, and how can you go about it without spending tons of money? While home upgrades might have you conjuring up visions of expensive contractors and lengthy renovations, there’s a lot you can do to enhance your home just by clicking “add to cart.” Want proof? Just check out these home improvement products beloved by Amazon shoppers — they all come at reasonable prices.

So whether you’re looking for matching cookware and utensils, trying to add some high quality decor to your space, or hoping to tidy your home with storage solutions that stay conveniently out of sight, there’s something here for you. But don’t wait too long, because these hot home upgrade items are selling out fast.

1 This Smart Doorbell With 50 Different Chime Sounds SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ditch your old doorbell and swap it out for this high-tech wireless doorbell. It features four volume settings and 50 different chimes, so you can even program different alerts for different doors in your house. The set includes one button and two receivers with an impressive 1,00-foot range. Bonus: You don’t even need Wi-Fi to use it, and the included battery lasts up to 3 years. Available colors: 6

2 A Pack Of Stick-On Lights That Add Accent Lighting Anywhere You Need It Brilliant Evolution LED Lights with Remote (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you need a bit of extra lighting under your cabinets, inside your closet, or along a staircase, these LED lights have you covered. They come with a remote control that allows you to set a timer and adjust the brightness, but they can also be turned on and off by just tapping the bulb. Mount them with either the included adhesive tape or screws.

3 The Matching Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set That Will Streamline Your Space FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If your kitchen is full of mismatched tools, consider upgrading to this sleek stainless steel kitchen utensil set. It comes with 10 tools, including tongs, a whisk, a spatula, a potato masher, and more, all with an attractive brushed finish. They even come stored in a canister that’s available in a six different colors, so you can easily match your kitchen decor. Available colors: 6

4 This Rack That Will Clean Up Your Messy Cabinets Thirteen Chefs Cutting Board Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your kitchen shelves and cupboards are an overflowing mess, you can start cleaning them up with the help of this cutting board rack. Made from durable stainless steel, it has three slots for storing cutting boards upright, so you’ll be able to easily spot the one you need and grab it in a flash. It’s lightweight, too, weighing just 15 ounces.

5 A Set Of Silicone-Coated Tongs That Are Easy To Handle Hot Target Kitchen Tongs (Set of 3) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give yourself the tools you need to upgrade your cooking with this set of three kitchen tongs. They come in small, medium, and large sizes, so you’ll have the right tool for any project. Better yet, they’re coated with silicone so they’re easy to grip and won’t feel too hot to the touch as you cook. Use them for grilling, transferring foods, and tossing salads. Available colors: 4

6 These Throw Pillow Inserts That Won’t Lose Their Shape Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts (Set of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your living room decor needs some sprucing up, try these pillow inserts. Because they’re filled to 90% capacity with a polyester fill, they won’t lose their shape or go flat. The outer shell is made from a soft microfiber fabric, and they’re even machine-washable for extra convenience. Add some throw pillow covers, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: 3

7 A Comprehensive Knife Sharpening Kit That Makes Maintenance Easy Benicci Premium Knife Sharpening Stone Kit Amazon $27 See On Amazon One of the best ways to improve your home is to maintain the tools you already have, and this knife sharpening stone set can help. It comes with multiple stones for both sharpening and polishing, all of which can be set on the nonslip bamboo base. There’s even an angle guiding gripper to make sure you achieve the perfect sharpening motion.

8 This Classic Glass Pitcher With A Tight Seal Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon An easy way to level up your home decor is to pour your liquids directly into elevated servingware like this glass pitcher. It has a generous 68-ounce capacity and features a twisting, BPA-free lid that seals in your beverages for freshness. The wide mouth of the pitcher makes it easy to fill, too.

9 The Rotating Organizer That Will Clean Up Your Spice Cabinet Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tame your messy spice rack with this two-tier lazy Susan organizer. Because it rotates, you’ll be able to access your full collection without losing spice bottles in the back of the shelf. It’s made from durable stainless steel and weighs just 1 pound. It even works to store toiletries in the bathroom.

10 A Broom Holder That Holds Up To 35 Pounds Berry Ave Broom Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stop storing your cleaning tools in a heap in the corner and organize them with this wall-mounted broom holder. It comes with five spring-loaded storage slots for long items, and has hooks for hanging smaller tools like brushes and dustbins. It even comes with one free floating wall organizer slot that can be installed with adhesive.

11 The Under-Bed Bins That Can Handle The Overflow From Your Closet ZOBER Flexible Zippered Under-Bed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon A stuffed closet and overflowing drawers can prevent your home from looking its best, so upgrade with these zippered under-bed storage bags. You get two in a pack and they’re perfect for storing linens or out-of-season clothes you don’t wear as often. They have windows on top so you can view the contents inside, and the handles make for easy maneuvering. Available colors: 3

12 This Handy Holder That Stores Paper Towels With Style Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Function meets style with this chrome paper towel holder. With a simple, sleek design, this metal rack is the perfect way to always have paper towels on hand while blending nicely into your decor. And Amazon buyers agree — it has a 4.6-star overall rating after 4,000 reviews.

13 A Multi-Size Pack Of Matching Cutting Boards HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Coordinating kitchen tools is an excellent way to elevate the feel of your home with little effort, and these cutting boards can get you there. They feature white cutting surfaces with colorful nonslip handles available in five different hues, and the set comes with small, medium, and large sizes. They even have juice grooves around the perimeter to keep messes in place. Available colors: 5

14 A Chic & Convenient Way To Store Extra Plastic Bags Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $22 See On Amazon Set yourself up with this plastic bag saver to organize and re-use your grocery bags — the sleek construction will blend in with any steel appliances in your kitchen. Simply insert the bags through the mouth at the top and pull them out through the center like a tissue box. All the hardware you need to mount it comes included.

15 The Handy Shoe Organizer That Stays Out Of Sight ZOBER Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon If traditional shoe racks leave something to be desired, try cleaning up your closet or entryway with this over-the-door shoe organizer. It hooks over a door with three sturdy chrome hooks and stores up to 12 pairs of shoes, all while keeping them out of sight on the back of a door. The pockets are made from breathable mesh for increased ventilation.

16 This Multi-Level Hanger That Uses Clips To Save Space Zober 5-Tier Metal Skirt Hanger (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’ve got more clothes than you can easily store, these tiered hangers can really help improve the look of your closet. It features five descending rows of hangers with clips, so you can store skirts and pants vertically, thereby saving space. The hook swivels 360 degrees for extra convenience and the clips are coated with rubber to protect your garments.

17 A Grippy Pad That Keeps Your Rugs In Place iPrimio Nonslip Area Rug Gripper Pad Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your rugs are constantly sliding around, try this area rug gripper pad to keep them straight and centered. Made from nonslip PVC foam that won’t damage your floors, the mat grips both your rug and the floor for less slipping. It comes in three sizes, and can be cut down to your exact size specifications. Available sizes: 3

18 These Wooden Utensils That Look High-End But Are Budget-Friendly Thirteen Chefs Tramanto Olive Wood Utensil Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Elevate the look of the items you use every day by scoring this set of wooden utensils. Made from olive wood, the set comes with five pieces, including a spoon, a flat spatula, and a slotted spatula. As one reviewer raved, “The pieces are beautifully crafted, smooth and uniform in size [...] The olive wood grain is gorgeous and they even smell nice. Cannot believe the quality for the price.”

19 The Luxurious Rainfall Showerhead That Will Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa WaterPoint Rainfall Showerhead Amazon $27 See On Amazon Small tweaks can make a big difference, like adding this rainfall showerhead to your bathroom. It produces the feeling of high pressure by infusing the water with air bubbles, but won’t waste unnecessary water, so it’s eco-friendly. The head comes on a swivel that makes it easy to adjust the angle, while the chrome finish gives it an elegant appearance.

20 A Handy Silicone Mat For Drying Dishes & Holding Hot Items ZLR Silicone Dish Drying Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fill your home with items that pull double duty, like this dish drying mat. Made from silicone, this mat can be used alone under dishes, since the ridges elevate your items, or underneath a larger drying rack, as the raised outer edge catches excess water. Because it’s heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, you can even use it as a trivet for hot dishes, too. Available colors: 10

21 These Sleek Mixing Bowls With Lids For Storing Leftovers FineDine Premium Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pare down unnecessary items and keep your kitchen tidier with these stainless steel mixing bowls. Not only does the uniform and attractive set include five graduated sizes, but it also comes with lids, so you can easily meal prep or store leftovers. They’re refrigerator-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe.

22 The Cushiony Bath Mat That Can Go In Or Out Of The Shower Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your bathroom needs an upgrade, try this textured bath mat. Made from loofah-like material, it gently exfoliates feet and dries quickly. It’ll stay in place, too, thanks to the anti-slip coating on the bottom. It’s made without phthalates and can even be recycled. Available colors: 5

23 A Streamlined, Unobtrusive Box That Hides Your Cables D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon A tangled mess of cords can prevent a room from looking its best, so organize and cover them up with this cable management box. It’s large enough to fit an 11-inch surge protector and features three cutouts through which cables can pass neatly. It’s scored an impressive 4.5-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviewers have weighed in. Available colors: 2

24 An Attractive Toothbrush Holder That Neatens Up Your Bathroom Colist Toothbrush Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn your messy bathroom counter into a stylish storage surface with this toothbrush organizer. It has a stainless steel finish and features four cubbies big enough for even electric toothbrushes, and one larger compartment for toothpaste. The bottom drainage tray detaches for easy cleaning. Available colors: 3

25 A Minimalist Desk Lamp With 3 Color Temperatures Lepro LED Desk Lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add some illumination to your workspace with this desk lamp that has three adjustable light modes ranging from cool to warm white. It’s also brightness-adjustable, with a matte panel that diffuses light so that it’s gentle on eyes. The minimalist lamp takes up next-to-no space on your desk, so you won’t have to give up any valuable real estate. Available colors: 2

26 These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Appliances With Your Voice Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These smart plugs are an easy way to streamline the appliances in your home (think: TV, coffee maker, fans, and even Instant Pots). Use the accompanying app to set schedules or turn appliances on and off from your phone, or sync the plugs to your Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control.

27 This Organizer That Tidies Up Your Messiest Junk Drawer Simple Houseware Drawer Organizer Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your desk or kitchen junk drawer is an absolute mess, this drawer organizer is virtually guaranteed to get a handle on things. The nine-compartment drawer has six adjustable and removable dividers, so you can customize storage for your needs. At just 2 inches high, the low-profile organizer fits into drawers of most sizes. Available colors: 2

28 These Produce Containers That Preserve Freshness SILIVO Produce Saver Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your fruits and veggies go bad in the fridge seemingly overnight, these produce saver containers are for you. These unique containers feature draining trays that elevate your produce and keep it away from any water or moisture. They’re BPA-free, stackable, and dishwasher-safe. Available sizes: 3

29 An Outlet Extender That Expands Your Plug-In Space POWRUI USB Outlet Extender Amazon $18 See On Amazon Trade in your bulky power strip for this outlet extender that sits flush against the wall. Boasting an ultra-high 4.7-star overall rating after 57,000 reviews, it has six AC outlets and two USB ports. There’s even a built-in night light, so you can plug in easily in the dark.

30 These Durable Glasses With Bamboo Lids & Reusable Straws NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for sipping at home or on the go, these drinking glasses feature tight-sealing bamboo lids that help prevent drips and spills. The can-shaped glasses are made from durable, BPA-free glass that’s resistant to both hot and cold temperatures — so you can use them for anything from hot coffee to iced tea. The set of four dishwasher-safe glasses comes with reusable glass straws plus two scrubbing brushes.

31 A Handy Organizer For Your Food Storage Bags Tujetsch Food Storage Bag Storage Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you have that one cupboard or drawer that’s a mishmash of food storage boxes, this food storage bag organizer is for you. It has compartments for gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack bags, and the space-efficient design means you’ll never have an almost-empty cardboard box with just one or two bags living in your drawer. The organizer is made from natural and renewable bamboo.

32 This Countertop Organizer For Cosmetics STORi Vanity Makeup Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Put an end to the frustration of not being able to find that one lipstick by storing your cosmetics in this makeup organizer. The countertop organizer features multiple compartments for palletes, brushes, jars, and more, and the acrylic construction is easy to wipe clean. Use this on your desk for office supplies too.

33 These Stackable Shelves That Offer Vertical Storage Amazon Basics Stackable Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make use of vertical storage on your kitchen counter — or inside your cupboards — with these stackable shelves. With a simple, all-white design, the two shelves are sturdy enough for dishes, glasses, and canned goods. You can also use them side by side — whatever fits your storage needs best.

34 A Hair Tool Holder That Hangs On The Cabinet Door mDesign Steel Over-Cabinet-Door Styling Tool Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon You know the back side of your bathroom cabinet door? It can actually be used for storage — case in point: this hair tool holder. The holder has compartments to hold your hair dryer, curler, and flat iron, and the basket at the bottom wrangles all the cords. It’s made from heat-safe steel, so you can store your tools while they’re still cooling down. Available colors: 7

35 These Stove Gap Covers That Keep Messes At Bay CozyKit Silicone Kitchen Stove Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Crumbs and spills can sneak through that gap between your stove and the counter, where they’re virtually guaranteed to not be cleaned up anytime soon. These stove gap covers fill that space, so all you have to do is wipe down the silicone material. Available in three colors, the covers are heat-resistant and can be trimmed to size. Available colors: 3

36 A Caddy That Adheres To The Inside Of A Cabinet Door Command Under-Sink Cabinet Caddy Amazon $13 See On Amazon This cabinet caddy attaches to the inside of a cupboard door, where it can hold extra sponges, scrub brushes, dish soap and more. With a 7.5-pound weight capacity, it secures with simple adhesive (no nails or screws required), but removes cleanly without leaving residue behind.

37 These Amber Glass Dispensers For Olive Oil, Vinegar & Dish Soap FineDine Superior Olive Oil Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Dress up your kitchen counter by pouring your olive oil and vinegar into these elegant glass dispensers. The amber glass dispensers come with stainless steel pour spouts that produce a slow, smooth flow. You can also use one of these for your dish soap.

38 These Silicone Baking Mats That Let You Forego Cooking Spray HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (Set of 4) Amazon $14 See On Amazon With these nonstick silicone baking mats, you can forego the use of oil, cooking sprays, and butter. Not to mention, they’ll protect your pans from baked-on gunk. Dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, the set includes four mats of different sizes. The cherry on top? If you choose to bake macarons, you have a built-in guide on the surface.

39 A 2-Pack Of Stackable Egg Containers That Save Space Greenco Egg Container (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your fridge is packed, you know that every inch of storage counts. To get some real estate back, use these egg containers that are so sturdy, you can stack other items on top of them. Each one holds up to 14 eggs, so you can store up to 28 eggs total. Boasting a 4.8-star overall rating, they’re a fan-favorite — one reviewer wrote, “I just wanted the organization aspect of this product but the slimline design and the fact that they're stackable just freed up a lot of space that the "double-wide" 18 egg carton normally fills.”

40 This Stainless Steel Hair Catcher That Keeps Your Drains Clear LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See On Amazon Prevent plumber visits by placing this hair catcher over your shower drain. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, the hair catcher features elliptical holes that grasp hair strands while still allowing water to flow through. The silicone edges around the perimeter create a tight seal to keep any other debris from sneaking through.

41 A Plant Stand That’s Size-Adjustable Bees & Buds Plant Stand Amazon $29 See On Amazon This ingenious plant stand is size-adjustable, so you can use it with a variety of pots. It extends from 8 inches in width to 12 inches in width, and the platform that holds the pot can be adjusted from 5.75 inches high to 11.75 inches high. Made from beech wood, the mid-century modern plant stand features felt pads on the bottom to protect your floors.

42 These Matte Black Cabinet Knobs That Replace Your Old Ones goldenwarm Modern Cabinet Knobs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Replacing your drawer or cabinet pulls is an instant and foolproof way to update any space. These cabinet knobs are made from zinc alloy in your choice of a matte black or brushed nickel finish. The simple, understated design blends in seamlessly with a variety of interiors. Use the knobs on kitchen or bathroom cupboards, or upgrade your dresser with them. Available finishes: 2

43 This Under-Shelf Drawer That Adds Extra Storage Joseph Joseph Under-Shelf Drawer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Turn that space directly under a shelf into storage with this handy clip-on adhesive drawer. Perfect for storing loose items, it slides out easily, then angles down for easy viewing of what’s inside. Installation is easy: Just slide it over the edge of the shelf, press and hold for 30 seconds, then let cure for 24 hours.

44 An Under-Sink Storage Unit With Slide-Out Baskets madesmart 2-Tier Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon No matter which cabinet you use it in, this two-tier organizer is a great way to get a little extra storage space. The baskets slide out for easy access, and each one has two removable bins and two adjustable dividers for organizing items. Use it in the bathroom for toiletries or keep it under the kitchen sink for cleaning supplies.