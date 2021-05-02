Contrary to popular belief, giving your home a makeover doesn't have to take as much time or effort as you think. To prove it, we’ve scoured HGTV for all of their best decor tips and organizing tricks to make your home WAY nicer. The best part is that all of these products can be found for under $35 on Amazon, shipping in just a few days with a Prime membership.

As you could imagine, so much home-decorating inspiration can be found on the HGTV website. There, you can find standout decorative items that are similar to products available online. From stylish rugs for your home to unique bookshelves that’ll transform your living room, this list provides something for every type of home and design aesthetic.

There are also bedding sets and throw pillows that'll instantly make your home feel cozy as well as bedside tables and decorative storage bins for organization and convenience. You’ll even find decorative and useful products like bar carts, mason jar sconces, and macrame wall hangings that add dimension and give your home added personality and warmth for a lived-in and inviting feel.

These and so many other great home design products are just a scroll away. So whether you're planning for a major overhaul or just adding new elements to create a more welcoming ambiance, allow this list of affordable and comfortable home items (inspired by spending way too much time on HGTV) to lead the way.

1 The Trendy Ladder Shelf For Bathroom Organization YOUDENOVA Blanket Ladder Amazon $29 See On Amazon According to HGTV, adding a ladder rack can help organize towels and other bathroom necessities — and this one is perfect for the job. There are four rails and two S-shape hooks where you can place towels, clothing, and other items while rubber stoppers prevent slipping and damage to your walls or floor. The lightweight design is simple to install and doesn’t take up much floor space, and it can be used to hang towels, clothing, and linen.

2 This Wood-Inspired Wallpaper For A Rustic Feel Abyssaly Self-Adhesive Wood Wallpaper (17.71" X 118") Amazon $6 See On Amazon Wooden walls can also help create a rustic-feeling space, and this wood-inspired peel-and-stick wallpaper can give you that look without the construction. The design looks like real wood grain and is made of PVC for durability and easy cleaning. It is offered in various pre-cut sizes and can also be trimmed as desired.

3 A Catch-All Tray With Gold Accents & A Mirror Base Craft & Kin Gold Mirror Tray Amazon $22 See On Amazon Adding a catch-all tray to your bathroom can help prevent clutter while staying glam, and you're going to love the unique design of this gold geometric tray. A great accent piece for any home, it can be used to store and showcase jewelry, perfume, or makeup on your dresser or place on the coffee table or ottoman as the perfect centerpiece in your living room.

4 An Area Rug With An Eye-Catching Pattern Safavieh Adirondack Collection Oriental Medallion Area Rug Amazon $32 See On Amazon A decorative area rug like this one — which, according to HGTV, can help “brighten” your room — is sure to change the look and feel of your living space or bedroom. The 3-by-5-foot rug is the perfect size for small- to medium-sized rooms while the medallion print helps add texture to your flooring. The rug is made of stain- and shed-resistant fabric, which also make it easy to maintain daily. Available size: 32

5 The Sleek Pouf Ottoman That Can Be Used As A Footrest Or Extra Seat Thgonwid Handmade Suede Pouf Ottoman Amazon $31 See On Amazon A pouf is another way to accessorize your living space — and this one can act as a footrest, extra seating, or a place to set your drinks and other belongings. Made of quality faux leather, it looks great in any room or space. It comes unstuffed and can be filled with polyester or cotton fiber filling as desired.

6 The Floor Lamp That Instantly Modernizes Your Home PAZZO Industrial Floor LED Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Adding contemporary lighting can make your home feel more modern, per HGTV — and this minimalist floor lamp will instantly upgrade your space, giving it an upgraded, yet industrial feel. It comes equipped with a LED bulb that offers a soft, natural light and features a 5-foot cord for extended range. There's an on and off foot switch that easily powers the lamp at your desire.

7 A Set Of Photo Frames To Complete Your Gallery Wall Americanflat White Gallery Wall Picture Frame Set (10-Piece) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Create the gallery wall of your dreams with this set of photo frames. The pack of 10 frames includes four 4-by-6-inch frames, four 5-by-7-inch frames, and two 8-by-10-inch frames, as well as all the hardware you need to hang it hassle-free. Choose your favorite from white, black, and mahogany.

8 These String Lights That Are Great For Indoor & Outdoor Use Brightown G40 Outdoor Patio Globe String Lights (50-Feet) Amazon $35 See On Amazon String lights do an amazing job of making your home feel more luxe — even when they’re used outside, per HGTV. This set of globe lights come on a 50-foot long cord with 50 clear bulbs and two spare bulbs (just in case you need them). They're great for both indoor and outdoor use and are built with weatherproof technology that can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, and wind.

9 This Extra-Large Towel That’s Both Absorbent & Decorative WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel (38 x 71) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Adding a towel to your patio set can upgrade your outdoor space, his absorbent Turkish towel will add some color while remaining dry. It's thin and lightweight, making it easy to pack and carry in your bag or luggage when you’re not using it around the house. The design is extra-large, fast-drying, and is offered in 24 color options for your choosing.

10 These Vibrant Throw Pillow Covers For The Patio MIULEE Decorative Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers (Pack of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your sofa or outdoor space an instant revamp with these pillowcases, which can instantly add style to your outdoor space. Each set comes with a set of two 20-by-20-inch pillow covers made of durable and water-resistant polyester. They also come with a zipper to secure your pillow insert inside, and several vibrant colors are available.

11 A Colorful Plastic Dinnerware Set For Dining On The Deck KX-WARE Plastic Dinnerware Amazon $24 See On Amazon Shatterproof dinnerware is a plus for dining outside, per HGTV — and this 18-piece plastic set provides six colorful glasses, bowls, and plates. Made of durable BPA-free materials, they are perfect for indoor and outdoor use and can be placed in the dishwasher for simple cleaning. This set can additionally be stacked and nested for compact storage when not in use.

13 A Rustic Wood Planter Box That’ll Showcase Your Flowers Windiy Rustic Rectangle Wood Planter Box (1-Pcs) Amazon $14 Adding a window box packed with flowers can add color to your home, and this rustic planter box is suitable for any living room windowsill. It’s great for succulents and other mini plants and is made of naturally aged pinewood with distressed off-white paint. In other words, the box will match pretty much any home's decor. You can also use it to hold other items such as mason jars, candles, and more.

14 The Zig-Zag Bookshelf That Holds & Displays Your Books JIIKOOAI Tree Bookshelf Book Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon Adding a cool bookshelf like this one can add movement to your decor, per HGTV. Use it to organize and display your books and trinkets. The geometric design is sleek and modern, offering six open shelves while taking up little floor space. Simple to put together, this unit comes with illustrated instructions for easy assembly.

15 An Indoor Plant That Adds Life To Your Home Costa Farms ZZ Zamioculcas Aamiifolia Indoor Plant Amazon $29 See On Amazon Adding a large indoor plant to your space can liven up your room, and this zamioculcas plant can grow up to 40 inches tall. It grows well in both natural or artificial light and ships in a beautifully decorated 6-inch planter that'll look great in your living space. The added saucer prevents overflow during each watering.

16 This Pull-Down Faucet Spray Head To Upgrade Your Kitchen Angle Simple Pull Down Faucet Spray Head Amazon $13 See On Amazon According to HGTV, upgrading your faucet can upgrade your kitchen experience. But if a smart faucet isn’t within your budget, you can replace your kitchen faucet head with this pull-down faucet sprayer. The sleek and sleek design offers the ability to steam, spray, and pause while appearing stylish and easy to install. It's simple to install without the use of tools and has a beautiful nickel finish that will look great in any kitchen.

17 The Rainfall Showerhead That’s Made Of 100% Stainless Steel NearMoon High Pressure Rain Showerhead (8-Inch) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Upgrading your showerhead can create a “spa-like experience,” per HGTV — and this high-powered showerhead is made of 100% solid stainless steel, which is durable and rust-resistant. It can adjust to any angle and has nozzles that prevent limescale buildup for easy use. Not to mention, it feels like you’re standing in a warm summer rainstorm.

18 An Adjustable Storage Rack For Your Kitchen YouCopia Bakeware Adjustable Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon According to HGTV, bakeware organizers can help with kitchen storage. These adjustable dividers do the trick, and they’re only $20. Use them to hold and store pans, cutting boards, baking sheets, plates, cutlery, and more. Place them on your countertops, or in your cabinet or pantry as desired.

19 An Under-The-Cabinet Mug Holder Set ECROCY Under Cabinet Adhesive Cup Holder (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Adding hooks underneath your shelves can help store and display your mugs, and these cup holders slide right into place. Simply slip the racks over your cabinet and use the included adhesive backing to secure them. Each holder in this set of three is made of durable iron and contains six hooks for your mugs.

20 This Tray Insert That Organizes Any Drawer Space Lynk 4-Tier Professional Spice Rack Tray Insert Amazon $25 See On Amazon This four-tier tray is perfect for organizing and storing spices inside your drawer. In addition to spice, you can use it to hold medicines, nail polishes, and more. Made of durable metal, it can fit into various drawer sizes and is great for use in the bathroom, bedroom, office, or kitchen.

21 These Minimalistic Floating Shelves For Extra Storage BAMEOS Floating Wall Shelf (L24xW6) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Floating shelves are easy ways to organize your kitchen tools, but these floating shelves can be used in and out of your cooking space. They offer a simple minimalist design that's sleek and great for accessorizing any wall. The matte black surface also looks great on any wall in your bathroom, living room, or bedroom.

22 The Paper Towel & Shelf Combo That Saves Tons Of Space ODesign Paper Towel Holder With Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Save space while getting lots of functional use with this paper towel holder and rack. It attaches to your wall with the included adhesive backing and features a top shelf that holds spices, condiments, and other small items. Made of quality stainless steel, it looks great in basically any kitchen or bathroom and is both waterproof and rustproof for longstanding quality.

23 A Towel Holder Than Can Double As A Wine Rack Premium Presents Bath Towel Rack Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sure, this three-piece rack can hold and organize your towels — but it can double as a slim wine rack for your kitchen. It can be installed vertically or horizontally, holding up to eight towels (or wine bottles) at a time. The sturdy steel frame is durable and can even be used to hold hats.

24 This Trendy Garment Rack That Showcases Your Clothing & Shoes UDEAR Freestanding Garment Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Garment racks will put your favorite pieces on display, per HGTV — and you can organize your clothing with ease using this this one for less than $30. It is super easy to assemble and comes with a hanging bar as well as a bottom shelf that stores shoes or other small garments. Use it in your bedroom, foyer, or other space for easy access or storage of excess clothing.

25 This Cozy & Durable Bed Sheet Set With Over 190,000 Positive Ratings Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4-Piece) Amazon $33 See On Amazon According to HGTV, picking comfortable bedding is important when it comes to bedroom comfort and decor. These cozy bed sheets are made of soft, brushed microfiber that feels great against the skin. The comes with one flat sheet, one deep-pocket fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. High quality and easy-care, this set is fade, wrinkle-resistant, and easy to machine wash in between uses. Select from a large variety of patterns & colors.

26 A Plug-In Dimmer That Works With Table & Floor Lamps Lutron Credenza Plug-In Dimmer For Halogen and Incandescent Bulbs Amazon $12 See On Amazon Using a dimmer can create a calming mood in your bedroom, and this plug-in dimmer helps create ambient lighting with ease. The simple plug-in installation requires no wiring and is equipped with a 6-foot cord for long-range use. It operates through easy-slide operation, adjusting table and floor lamps to your desired level.

27 This Set Of Blackout Curtains That’ll Make It Easier To Relax BGment Blackout Curtains Amazon $16 See On Amazon These blackout curtains help control the lighting and temperature of your room, but they can even help create a cozier space for a better night’s sleep. They offer protection from UV rays and sunlight and are also thermal-insulated to save energy. Offered in a set of two panels, these curtains feature six silver metal grommets on top, making them easy to hang on any rod. A large selection of colors are available for your choosing.

28 A Stylish Tablecloth For Your Kitchen Or Dining Room Table Deep Dream Embroidered Table Cloth Amazon $26 See On Amazon Adding a table cloth can help up your dining room decor, per HGTV — and you can add a bit of style to your table while also protecting it from damage with this tablecloth. It's made of wrinkle-resistant polyester linen and is adorned with beautiful tassel trim. This style is easy to care for and can be hand-washed or machine-washed on the gentle cycle.

29 These Macrame Wall Hangings For Above Your Couch Mkono Macrame Woven Wall Hanging Decor (2-Pcs) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Adding a macrame hanger can fill the space above your couch (per HGTV), and this set of macrame wall hangings make an amazing statement in any bedroom, living room, or bathroom. Made of 100% pure cotton cord, they’re both durable and elegant. They come in two different, yet similar styles that can be used together or separately as desired.

30 The Decorative Mirrors To Create An Amazing Gallery Wall NOVA DECOR Small Gold Mirror Set (Pack of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Mirrors can also fill that empty space in your living room, but you can use these decorative mirrors are perfect for creating a gallery wall in your living room, bedroom, or bathroom. They are offered in a set of three and comes with small hooks on the back for easy hanging. The round design gives them a modern feel while the gold flower and starburst frame add a bit of rustic look.

31 A Floor Pillow That’ll Create Extra Seating In Your Living Room Intelligent Design Azza Square Floor Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to decorate the space around your coffee table? According to HGTV, some floor pillows can do that — just like this one. Buy a few and use them to create more seating space for guests or make a comfy lounge area where you can relax, read, and clear your mind. They’re made of 100% chenille and feature a tufted, scalloped design that’s soft and luxe.

32 This Sofa Cover That’ll Add Color To Your Living Room Easy-Going Stretch Soft Couch Cover (4-Pieces) Amazon $52 See On Amazon Adding a slipcover to your sofa can help add new color to the room, per HGTV — and these sofa covers can help totally revamp your living space while also protecting your furniture from damage. They are durable, stretchy, and easy to slip onto your sofa in a flash. The four-piece design is made of soft microfiber fleece and comes with a base cover and three cushion covers. Pick your favorite from 20 different colors.

33 These Mason Jar Sconces That’ll Add Some Rustic Glow HOMKO Decorative Mason Jar Amazon $23 See On Amazon Rustic and beautiful, these mason jar sconces are sure to be a topic of conversation for every guest that enters your home. (Mason jars can also be used around your windows to upgrade those spaces, as well, per HGTV.) These are packaged in a set of two and feature a timer function that automatically shuts off after six hours of operation. Each jar comes attached to natural handpicked wood, making them easy to mount in any area of the house.

34 A Pair Of Adjustable Curtain Rods With Diamond End Pieces Turquoize Decorative Single Curtain Rod Amazon $38 See On Amazon Stylish drapery hardware can instantly change the way your windows look, and these adjustable curtain rods are a great accent for any dwelling space. They telescoping with the ability to adjust from 28 to 48 inches. Each set comes with two durable metal rods with acrylic diamond finials, and all the hardware needed to hang them.

35 The Repair Markers That’ll Help Revamp Your Vintage Finds Ram-Pro Furniture Markers Touch Up Repair System Amazon $9 See On Amazon Good old vintage finds can add renewed style to your space, per HGTV. Thankfully, you can repair and touch up wood surfaces around the house with these convenient furniture markers (or even refresh thrift shop finds). This set includes six felt markers and six wax crayons in six different wooden shades. Use them to fix nicks, scratches, and dings as needed to keep your furniture looking good as new.

36 A Bartending Kit For Entertainment At Home Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon Having a bar cart can add style to your home (as well as storage) — but if you don’t have room for a full cart, you can always add this bartender tool kit to your kitchen. It comes with a leak-proof cocktail shaker, elegant tools, a wooden display rack, and unique recipe cards. Your guests are sure to love every minute of it.

37 These Stylish Storage Bins That Come In A Variety Of Colors SEEKIND Decorative Storage Bins Amazon $24 See On Amazon Thrifty storage trunks are useful when it comes to rounding up clutter in style, but these collapsible storage bins can work just as well. The set comes with three plastic containers with lids and metal handles that make them easy to transport. Each is durable, waterproof, and simple to fill then fold when not in use. Pick your fave from a collection of bold colors.

38 The Bedside Shelf That Keeps Your Necessities Nearby CYK STUDIO Bedside Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon A small bedside shelf can be used to keep important items by your side as you rest — especially if your room is tiny, according to HGTV. It slides in between your bed and mattress and can hold remotes, phones, books, glasses, and more. The white color matches your home easily while the frame can be adjusted to suit any mattress.

39 The Jewelry Organizer That Holds Up To 66 Pairs Of Earrings X-cosrack 5-Tier Ear Stud Holder With Wooden Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hanging your jewelry like decorations in your bedroom can add some style to your space, per HGTV. Keep your accessories neatly organized and within reach with this jewelry organizer. It features 132 earring holes that can hold up to 66 pairs of earrings and several hooks that secure necklaces and bracelets as well as a wooded bottom tray for rings and more.