13 Chic Entertaining Gifts For Your Most Over-The-Top Friend

We all have a loved one who’s a bit… over the top. Whether they break out the china for delivery pizza or host karaoke night with bedazzled microphones, these natural-born entertainers love impressing their guests. Gold, glass, glitter — they love the shinier things in life. (See: the Leo zodiac sign in your group). But the high-key extra person on your list probably isn’t the easiest person to buy a gift for, considering they’re typically the ones wowing you.
Shopping for someone who does the most, however, doesn’t mean you’ll have to pay the most. From a gleaming platter that’ll make any meal look like a million bucks to a copper mixology set they’ll even use to prepare vodka sodas, there are chic hostess giftsthat can fit just about any budget.
Whether the flashy one you’re shopping for this holiday season is your brother, your best friend, or yourself (aka the most Leo move ever), here are 13 gifts that will finally dazzle them for once.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.