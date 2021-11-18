Entertaining

13 Chic Entertaining Gifts For Your Most Over-The-Top Friend

For the ones who like the shiny things in life.

The best host gifts for an entertainer include cake stands, cheese platters, and wine coolers.
By Michelle Toglia
We all have a loved one who’s a bit… over the top. Whether they break out the china for delivery pizza or host karaoke night with bedazzled microphones, these natural-born entertainers love impressing their guests. Gold, glass, glitter — they love the shinier things in life. (See: the Leo zodiac sign in your group). But the high-key extra person on your list probably isn’t the easiest person to buy a gift for, considering they’re typically the ones wowing you.

Shopping for someone who does the most, however, doesn’t mean you’ll have to pay the most. From a gleaming platter that’ll make any meal look like a million bucks to a copper mixology set they’ll even use to prepare vodka sodas, there are chic hostess gifts that can fit just about any budget.

Whether the flashy one you’re shopping for this holiday season is your brother, your best friend, or yourself (aka the most Leo move ever), here are 13 gifts that will finally dazzle them for once.

A Mixology Set For Smokin’ Cocktails

This smoker kit and blow torch will officially solidify the giftee’s title as best cocktail party host. And, make no mistake, smoke-infused cocktails on repeat are a gift for you, too.

A Vintage-Inspired Tray

This vintage-inspired tray looks almost too sophisticated to put food on, but your loved one will be up for the task — even when they’re not entertaining.

A Pair Of Fancy Dice

While these handmade brass dice can be used as coffee table decor, you know the OTT person on your list will use them for Monopoly, too.

A Festive Room Spray

With this blend of winter spruce, pine needles, and cedarwood, your loved one can — and will — start hosting Christmas in July parties.

A Lavender Cake Stand

This lavender stand is so Instagram-grid-worthy that cake will soon become the recipient’s go-to anytime guests are over. (A win-win for you.)

A Chic Mixology Set

This copper mixology set has all the essentials for an at-home happy hour: a real wood muddler, stirrer, tongs, double jigger, and most importantly, a frosted glass recipe shaker featuring three easy-to-read recipes — not that your friend needs a reminder or anything.

A Shiny Wine Cooler

Have you ever seen a wine cooler so stunning? If your favorite bottle was invited to the Met Gala, it would be wearing this show-stopper, hands-down.

A Colorful Cheese Board

Fit to be in a museum, this handmade cheese board makes appetizers the center of attention at any dinner party.

Some Sparkling Brut Wine

It’s only fitting that your loved one’s booze mirrors their aesthetic. And these stylish bottles of bubbly brut — with notes of lemon, elderflower, and bergamot — easily get the job done.

A Set Of Gold Coasters

With an antiqued-gold finish, these sparkly coasters add instant grandeur to wine night.

Some Cocktail Glitter

Edible glitter for cocktails? Say less.

A Cone-Shaped Decanter

Wine gets the royal treatment when served in a glass and 24-karat gold decanter that looks like a perfume bottle made for the queen.

A Lucite Chess Set

With this ultra-glam splurge gift, their game night gets a Queen’s Gambit-inspired upgrade.