It's no secret that the British royal family does pretty much everything differently than the rest of us. They follow a set of guidelines for their everyday life that affect everything from what they wear, to how they can sit down, and even what they can and cannot eat when travelling. While these are said to be more of a suggestion than hard and fast rules, it's pretty clear that members of the royal family take them seriously regardless — just think about the way Meghan Markle's style changed when she married Prince Harry. These guidelines impact their holiday season, too. There are some requirements for how the royals spend Christmas, but honestly, the 'rules' sound more fun than restricting. So, how does the royal family spend Christmas?
Members of Queen Elizabeth's immediate family, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, for example, are expected to take part in many Christmas traditions as a family. But as this year is bound by coronavirus restrictions, Christmas at the Windsors is expected to be a whole lot different. As The Sun reports, the Queen has insisted the royal family will adhere to the UK government’s rule of six if the guidelines still apply, and it is claimed Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join her majesty for Christmas dinner at Sandringham estate on the day.
Commenting on the royal’s reported Christmas plans earlier this year, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated: “Although way too early for Christmas plans to be decided upon, rest assured that all plans will be contingent on following the appropriate advice at the time."