On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died aged 96. The Queen’s eldest son, King Charles III, became the new monarch after Her Majesty’s passing. On Sept. 9, Charles gave his first speech as King, in a pre-recorded video message at Buckingham Palace, during which he paid tribute to his mother’s “life of service.” The following day, Charles was formally proclaimed king during the historic Accession Council ceremony. As the British people usher in a new royal era, many are now wondering how King Charles III’s will differ to that of his beloved “mama.” Read on for everything we know so far.

Where Will King Charles III Live?

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort have lived at London’s Clarence House and the Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire since their wedding in 2005. At the time of publication, there has been no official statement regarding where King Charles will reside throughout his reign. However, it’s expected that the British monarch will live at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth’s long-time residence and the centre of the royal family’s London life.

Speaking previously to the Daily Mail, a source claimed that Charles is of the view that Buckingham Palace is “the visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation’s capital and therefore must be his home.” The insider continued: “There is no question about it. HRH’s view is that you need a monarch at monarchy HQ. This has never been in doubt.”

Buckingham Palace is currently in the midst of a £369 million refurbishment, meaning Charles and Camilla might prefer to live in another royal residence until its completion, as the Queen did prior to her death.

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Will Money & Stamps Change?

Banknotes and coins currently in circulation across the United Kingdom will eventually be phased out with new money featuring the face of King Charles III. Millions of pounds worth of new cash will be printed by the Royal Mint displaying an official portrait of the new British monarch. However, the Bank of England has stated that any notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will still be deemed legal tender. The BoE also confirmed that an announcement regarding the UK’s currency updates will be made after the nation’s period of mourning.

As per Metro, stamps featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II will also be replaced with an image of King Charles III.

Will The National Anthem Change?

Following the death of the Queen, the British national anthem has been updated to “God Save The King,” to reflect the reign of King Charles III. This version of the national anthem has not been in circulation since the sudden death of the Queen’s father, King George VI, in 1952.

Other Significant Updates

Upon Her Majesty’s passing, the official titles of several senior royals have changed. The Duchess of Cornwall became Queen Consort when her husband, King Charles, ascended the throne. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are now titled Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and King Charles has also granted them the title of Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles III is reportedly aiming for a “slimmed-down monarchy,” as per the Daily Mail. This could mean that official royal duties and appearances will only be carried out by a small number of senior royals — King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.