How To Help Your Relationship Survive Quarantine, Based On Your Partner’s Sign

Remember when you actually looked forward to spending weekends at home with your partner? No? Well, being in quarantine for three months can do that to you. It's easier to love and appreciate someone when you're not stuck at home with them all day, every day. But no matter how much lockdown is getting to you, it doesn't have to affect your relationship negatively. In fact, your partner's zodiac sign may be able to give you the insight you need to help your relationship survive quarantine.

"All of us can attest to the fact that 2020 has been one wild year that's taken many of us on quite the rollercoaster, and has tested many of us on a personal level," Aaya Samadhi, Aligned astrologer, tells Bustle. "If you've been quarantined with your significant other since the earlier part of the year, this alone can cause huge shifts within the dynamic of your relationship."

This is especially true for zodiac signs who value their independence and aren't used to spending so much time at home with their partner. For a fire sign, like Aries or Sagittarius, or an air sign, like Gemini or Aquarius, a need for more space and freedom may change the way they show up in their relationship right now. For example, they may become more moody, irritable, or distant, and it will impact their relationship throughout lockdown.

If you know your partner's zodiac sign, you can figure out what you can do to help your relationship survive quarantine.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) In order to keep your Aries happy, simply honor their independence and their need for excitement and thrill. According to Samadhi, Aries is the sign of the self, but also the sign of action. They're self-starters, self-motivated, and need to be able to make their own decisions. "If you’re quarantined with an Aries, make sure that you’re not just sitting in the house with them and watching movies all day," she says. "Set up a home gym and offer to work out with them, but also respect their alone time."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Grab the snacks and remote because it's time for a cuddle session. According to Samadhi, Taurus is the sign of our senses. They value anything that sparks their senses or heightens them. "Quarantine is a great opportunity to cuddle with your Taurus and catch up on some of your favorite shows," she says. While you're stuck at home, it’s also important to be mindful of their stubborn nature and their need for stability. If your Taurus is stressed or losing any sense of stability because of COVID-19, be supportive.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) It’s time to discover your favorite podcasts and YouTube channels with your Gemini. Mercury-ruled Gemini is the sign of communication and learning. According to Samadhi, Geminis love gaining new information and discussing what they've learned with their loved ones. Quarantine is a great opportunity to deepen your intellectual relationship with them. Talk about your likes and dislikes, and be open-minded to hearing things from their point of view. "Geminis also need some sense of variety in their lives, so switching up your daily routines within the household will also be very helpful," Samadhi says.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is a water sign, which rules over their feelings. So, it's important to not only be in tune with your own emotions, but to also appreciate the emotions of your Cancer partner. "Knowing that they may be more sensitive during this time will help your relationship significantly," Samadhi says. Cancers also love being at home and truly enjoy creating a warm space for their loved ones. Letting them know how much you care will keep them happy.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leo is the sign of the inner child, the heart, and what brings us joy in life. So, during quarantine, embrace your inner child while honoring theirs. "Think about what made you happy when you were a kid," Samadhi says. "Be sure to have fun while quarantined with your Leo. It’s not the time to take life too seriously with them." If they ask you to join them in a silly social media challenge, just go with it. While they do love getting a lot of praise from others, they do things to bring a smile to other people's faces. Chances are, they just want to see you let loose and have fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) In order to help your relationship survive quarantine, understand that your Virgo may be a little more anxious and stressed. According to Samadhi, Virgo is the sign of our nerves. If your Virgo has anxiety over the pandemic, their health, or money, be there for them. Listen to their worries, validate them, and give advice if asked. Virgo is also the sign of planning and organization, so it’s also a great time to make post-quarantine plans. It can act as a good distraction.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Venus-ruled Libra is the sign of relationships and partnership. They're represented by the scales, so they need balance and harmony within their lives. If you’re quarantined with a Libra, be sure to honor their desire for peace and harmony within your relationship. According to Samadhi, quarantine is not the time to pick fights with them. "If you have a disagreement with your partner, try to see things from their perspective," she says. Afterward, talk about what needs to be done in order for there to be peace in the relationship again. They'll be more than willing to compromise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpio is the sign of intimacy, so quarantine is the perfect time to create a deeper bond with your partner. "You can take it straight to the bedroom, but also cultivate emotional intimacy with them as well," Samadhi says. In order to keep your relationship with your Scorpio in a good place, don't be afraid to spice things up in the bedroom and have deeper conversations than ever before. Scorpios like knowing everything there is to know about their partner. Sharing a couple of secrets can really help them feel more connected to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Fiery Sagittarius is the sign of adventure. If you're quarantined with one, it's important to get creative and create a sense of spontaneity within your relationship. According to Samadhi, going for afternoon walks and doing things outdoors can help tame their restless energy. Sagittarius also appreciates deep mental stimulation, so use quarantine as an opportunity to have deep philosophical conversations with your partner. If you're fully engaged and keep an open mind, you may discover a whole new side to your goofy, fun-loving Sag.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Capricorn is known for their ambitious nature, so be understanding of the fact that your partner is probably working hard to complete a project during quarantine. Don't push them to hang out and watch a movie if they're busy, even if they need a break. According to Samadhi, Capricorn is the sign of long-term goals and longevity. So, discuss your goals for the future with them. For example, where do you see your relationship in the next five to 10 years? Capricorn is an earth sign who values stability and will appreciate knowing that you see them as part of your future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) It's important to honor this air sign's uniqueness and freedom. "Aquarius needs to know that their sense of individuality isn't being threatened," Samadhi says. If you're quarantined with an Aquarius, make sure that you're allowing them to be themselves without any restrictions. Aquarius may not be the most affectionate or emotionally expressive among the zodiac signs. But since they're a fixed sign, they will always remain loyal to you, as long as they're free to express themselves and do whatever they want.