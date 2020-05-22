Have you been taking full advantage of being quarantined with your partner? Astrology can be super helpful when coming up with bonding ideas, and there is an intimate activity you should try with your partner while in quarantine, based on their zodiac sign. It's not too late to deepen the connection you have, so your relationship can end quarantine on a high note.

Some people see the word "intimacy" and automatically think sex. While touch and physical intimacy can be a big part of that, it's important to know that it goes beyond just that. Intimacy in a relationship is the emotional connection you have. You can express your feelings and be vulnerable with your partner because you trust that they'll keep you safe. When there's intimacy in your relationship, it means that you and your partner have a deeper bond.

A healthy relationship something you have to constantly work at, whether you've been together for five months or five years. Finding couples activities to try with your partner can help cultivate the intimacy in your relationship, especially during this time. So, here is the intimate activity you should try with your partner while in quarantine, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries have a tendency to get bored when they're not constantly moving. So, as astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, "You need to be on your toes to keep a Ram interested. Make sure you're not resting on your laurels." Whether you're socially distancing from your partner or living together, come up with something they'll never expect. Aries loves surprises. For example, Monahan suggests sending them a naughty photo and disguising it as a "little treasure in an otherwise practical e-mail." Appeal to their competitive side and turn it into a sexy challenge where you exchange photos back and forth.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is very in tune with the physical world, and they're the most sensual sign among the zodiac. According to Monahan, offering to give them a full body massage is a great way to get up close and personal with your bull. "Taurus loves a slow sensual approach, so make sure you have dedicated a whole evening for it, they don't like to be rushed," Monahan. If you're away from your partner, send them an ‘I owe you a massage," and then can talk them through how you'd like them to touch themselves right now.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Mercury-ruled Gemini is all about communication, which makes them the best zodiac sign to sext and talk dirty to. Don't be afraid to get into all the details either because Geminis love that. If you're on the shy side, build it up slowly or be upfront and tell them that you're a bit nervous. According to Monahan, Gemini loves to talk and teach, so they'll love it if you are honest with them. "Their greatest gift is communication, and if anyone can get you out of your shell, it's this sign," she says.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is the nurturer of the zodiac, so they'd rather spoil someone than be spoiled themselves. But if you're looking to get close with your partner while in quarantine, have an intimate romantic dinner and offer to cook them their favorite meal. If you're not physically with them, make their favorite dish, light some candles, and go on FaceTime. "Even if they can not enjoy your culinary delights, Cancer will love that you are indulging in their favorite treats," Monahan says. They'll like knowing that you're missing them and thinking of them.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) When it comes to romance, Leos tend to be easy to please. As long as you give them compliments and focus your attention on them the entire night, it doesn't really matter what you do. If you're an artist, you can have your Leo pose for you as you make a masterpiece inspired by them like the infamous painting scene in Titanic. "Leos love attention, but always give affection back in equally effusive fashion," Monahan says. "Just make sure you keep your praise authentic, though! These cats know when you are not genuine."

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Get intimate with your Virgo by taking a nice relaxing bath together. According to Monahan, Virgos love to "keep squeaky clean," so you can take turns soaping each other up. If you're restricted from being with your partner, organize a Zoom bath date. Make sure you make the lighting nice and keep the bottles of shower gel and shampoo out of frame. "Virgo likes to see clean, organized spaces," Monahan says. "They won't be able to concentrate if they're looking at your clutter."

Libra (September 23 — October 22) If you're locked up with your Libra, set the mood for some intimate one-on-one time together by getting beautiful flowers and leaving a trail of petals around the apartment. "Make sure it's pretty, and the lighting is right," Monahan says. "The more beautiful, the better for this Venus-ruled sign." If you and your Libra are apart, suggest using a Zoom background from an opulent scene to get you both in the mood. Monahan also suggests sending your partner some essential oils before your virtual date. "Geranium oil is excellent for this sign as it promotes balance. They'll appreciate you getting the mood just right for them," she says.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpios love a partner who's willing to explore everything sex has to offer. So, when it comes to this Water sign, talk to them about their sexual fantasies and surprise them by fulfilling at least one. "Whether you're appearing on your Zoom date in just a trench coat or head to toe in Agent Provocateur in person, surprise your lover," Monahan says. Don’t be afraid to go all out with your Scorpio, either. They're known for their intensity, and they won't hold back, so be the same way with them.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius is the great explorer of the zodiac, so they're always down to try new things. When it comes to an intimate activity, Monahan suggests trying new sex toys with your partner while in quarantine. "Experiment with something you both would like to try and talk about what you will and won't be comfortable with," Monahan says. If you're not physically together, you can always order a sex toy you can control with your phone and make a virtual date out of it.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Like the goat that represents their sign, Monahan says, "Capricorns are horny creatures." They can be a bit too cautious about suggesting trying new things all by themselves, but if you introduce them to an idea, they can be all for it. While a Scorpio would love it if you fulfilled their sexual fantasy, a Capricorn would love to fulfill yours. So don’t be afraid to put your desires out there in great detail. You may be surprised at how your Capricorn responds. Capricorns don’t usually like surprises, though, so be sure to fill them in on the plan even if you keep it vague. Just tell them you have a four-hour sex date planned either offline or online, and you'll be good.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) When you want to get intimate with an Aquarius, you have to seduce their mind first and foremost. For example, reading some poetry or an erotic short story would work really well. But just make sure it's good. As Monahan says, "Aquarius has a discerning mind, so if it hits the wrong note, you won't be getting anywhere else. No sappiness either as this airy creature favors a more abstract approach." But once they're mentally there and in the mood, they tend to become putty in your hands very quickly.