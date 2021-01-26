Here’s How Long It Takes Capricorn To Fall In Love

If you've been dating a Capricorn for months and you still have no idea where the relationship is going, astrology is here to help. Out of all the signs in the zodiac, the sea goat is one of the hardest to read. For one, they're very serious about their goals, and their career tends to be the number one priority in their life. In relationships, they're not exactly the most romantic or affectionate. They're also not the best with words. In fact, Capricorns rarely ever express their emotions. It can leave you wondering how they really feel about you. If you're wondering where you may stand with them, knowing how long it takes Capricorn to fall in love may give you some peace of mind.

"Capricorns in love will surprise many who know them — if they are genuinely in love, you can expect to see actions you never expected from them," astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle. "This is an earth sign who's known for keeping their private life private. But once a romantic interest has been vetted for permanence, they'll get to meet the inner Capricorn. You'll get to see their great sense of humor, as well as their softer side, their giving nature, and the caring heart they possess."

Like everything in their life, Capricorns take love very seriously. In fact, astrologer Michelle Saya tells Bustle that Capricorns are extremely patient and will take their time to find a partner who's marriage material. "Stable, self-reliant, and secure within themselves, Capricorns don’t settle," Saya says. Many times, they won't start dating someone they don't actually see a potential long-term future with. They're always on the lookout for someone who will make the other half of a power couple.

With that said, it's no surprise that Capricorns don't fall in love easily. According to Saya, it takes a long time for them to fall in love because they're naturally reserved. "Slow and steady truly wins the race with these down-to-earth individuals," she says. They want the "real thing," and you can't always tell that someone is it after just a few months of dating.

However, once you've captured their heart, they will stick around. In relationships, they're devoted caretakers who show their love through acts of service. They love helping through listening and offering advice. Although they tend to look for partners who are just as ambitious and financially stable as they are, they have no problem being the provider in the relationship. According to Saya, a Capricorn in love may even start saving money or open up a joint savings account in order to build a future from the ground up with their significant other. When Capricorn gives their heart to someone, they plan on being with that person forever.

If you're seeing a Capricorn and want to keep them in your life, it's not as difficult as it may seem. According to Fox, having good ethics and values, showing interest consistently, being direct about what you want from them, and having a good sense of humor will help you win their heart. It's also important to be supportive, encouraging, and comforting. Capricorns do work really hard, but they would love someone to come home to after a long day.

