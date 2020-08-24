3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Capricorn's Soulmates

If the zodiac signs were in high school, Capricorn would be voted Most Likely to be President of the United States or CEO of a Fortune 500 Company. You're known for your practicality, your ambitions, and your work-hard, play-later approach to life. Everyone needs balance in their life, and these three zodiac signs most likely to be Capricorn's soulmates can help you find that. Although you're a sign who prefers commitment to casual relationships, your love life doesn't always get the attention it deserves. When you're aiming to be number one, there's no room for distractions.

Capricorns are Earth signs, so they're grounded and like to take it slow in relationships. As Kim Woods, astrologer and spiritual consultant, tells Bustle, a couple of harmonious matches would be with the other earth signs. "Taurus’s no-nonsense approach to life and Virgo’s practicality will appeal to Capricorns," Woods says. "In a Taurus-Capricorn relationship, each will strive for material gain, the status of the position, and appreciation of the luxurious side of life. While with Virgo, they both value order and reliability."

However, two earth signs getting together can be a bit of a bore long-term. Even though Capricorn tends to be more serious than the other signs, they still want a partner who can keep their interest. After all, they're practical. Chances are that they'll fail to see the point of being in a relationship that does not add anything to their life.

As astrologer Nina Palmer tells Bustle that Capricorns want to find the "perfect leading mate to compliment them," and water signs tend to fit that role. So, here are Capricorn's zodiac soulmates, according to Palmer.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Soulful and sensitive Cancer may seem like an incompatible sign for the earthy and practical Capricorn on the surface. However, these two signs complement each other really well. According to Palmer, Cancer can offer Capricorns the sentimentality that would balance out their seriousness. Cancer can also offer Capricorn the comfort and nurturing they need, but don't like asking for. Since Cancer is Capricorn's opposite sign, there's a naturally strong attraction between them.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) When Scorpio and Capricorn lock eyes for the first time, sparks are going to fly. These sexual soulmates won't be able to keep their hands off each other for too long. Both signs are intense in their own ways. For example, Capricorn puts their all into their work and ambitions, while Scorpio gives 100% to their passions. "Scorpio can offer Capricorn richness and depth, which can give Capricorn a dimension," Palmer says. "The magnetic energy fueled by Scorpio can also provide the energy that Capricorn needs to climb to new heights." This zodiac match will accomplish a lot together.