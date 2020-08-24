Sex & Relationships
3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Capricorn's Soulmates
This goat likes to work hard and play later.
If the zodiac signs were in high school, Capricorn would be voted Most Likely to be President of the United States or CEO of a Fortune 500 Company. You're known for your practicality, your ambitions, and your work-hard, play-later approach to life. Everyone needs balance in their life, and these three zodiac signs most likely to be Capricorn's soulmates can help you find that. Although you're a sign who prefers commitment to casual relationships, your love life doesn't always get the attention it deserves. When you're aiming to be number one, there's no room for distractions.
Capricorns are Earth signs, so they're grounded and like to take it slow in relationships. As Kim Woods, astrologer and spiritual consultant, tells Bustle, a couple of harmonious matches would be with the other earth signs. "Taurus’s no-nonsense approach to life and Virgo’s practicality will appeal to Capricorns," Woods says. "In a Taurus-Capricorn relationship, each will strive for material gain, the status of the position, and appreciation of the luxurious side of life. While with Virgo, they both value order and reliability."
However, two earth signs getting together can be a bit of a bore long-term. Even though Capricorn tends to be more serious than the other signs, they still want a partner who can keep their interest. After all, they're practical. Chances are that they'll fail to see the point of being in a relationship that does not add anything to their life.
As astrologer Nina Palmer tells Bustle that Capricorns want to find the "perfect leading mate to compliment them," and water signs tend to fit that role. So, here are Capricorn's zodiac soulmates, according to Palmer.