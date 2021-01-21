Here's How Long It Takes Scorpio To Fall In Love

A relationship with the zodiac's sexy scorpion will be unlike any other relationship you've had before. From the very first moment you lock eyes, you'll be immediately drawn in by their intensity. They're passionate, intelligent, and bold. Once you've caught their attention, they will pull out all the stops to make you theirs. But as anyone who's ever dated a Scorpio knows, they're not exactly open books. In fact, Scorpios are notoriously secretive and mysterious. Even if you think things are going well, you never know for sure. If you're having trouble figuring a Scorpio's feelings out, learning about how long it takes Scorpio to fall in love may help to give you some clarity.

"Scorpio pursues love with intensity and drive," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "There needs there to be a deep, emotional, and magnetic connection for them to fall in love. But once they get there, Scorpio, being a fixed water sign, tends to stay in love and in partnership connections for a long time. This is especially so when they feel they are in a twin flame or soulmate scenario. Mars is the ancient ruler of Scorpio, so they will fight to keep the love alive, and the relationship is going. This is not a sign that gives up on love."

According to Monahan, falling in love can be a "tumultuous affair" for both the Scorpio and their partner. "They can go through periods of extreme bonding followed by extreme distance, leaving their partners quite perplexed," she says. Some Scorpios are also prone to abandonment issues and may test their partner to see how they react to their push and pull behavior. It's one of the reasons why Scorpios are perceived to be one of the most difficult zodiac signs to date.

With that said, it can take some time for Scorpios to fall in love. In fact, "The Woke Mystix" astrologers Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles call it a slow burn. "They want to make sure you are worthy of being let into their inner world," Quinn and Bowles say. "Once you've passed their emotional tests and have gained their trust, it’s easier for them to fall in love with you."

Although it may seem like Scorpios like playing mind games, it really is just their way of weeding out people who are all wrong for them. Plus, Scorpios need an emotionally strong partner to handle the intensity of their relationship. According to Quinn and Bowles, Scorpios are not a "surface-level" sign. In order to keep their attention, you'll have to be willing to go deep. The only relationship that will truly satisfy them is a "soul-fulfilling connection." In short, Scorpios aren't for everyone.

But if you are falling for a Scorpio and want to keep progressing the relationship, there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, be sure to set boundaries for yourself in the relationship. According to Monahan, Scorpios don't want to date a doormat. "The more direct you are with them and the stronger your boundaries, the better," she says.

Most importantly, be patient with them. Although Scorpios feel everything deeply, it takes time for them to open up. "Even if you can’t read their emotions, it doesn’t mean that they don’t feel a lot under the surface," Quinn and Bowles say. "Commit to them fully. Show up with consistent devotion, and they will return the feelings tenfold."

Sources:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, astrologers and authors of Astrology SOS: An astrological guide to surviving life