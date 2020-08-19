3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Scorpio's Soulmates

Intense, mysterious, complicated, and sexy. Yes, we're talking about you, Scorpio. When it comes to sex, love, and everything in between, you don't mess around. After all, your intensity is legendary. Lucky for you, the three zodiac signs that are most likely to be Scorpio's soulmates know how to draw your attention both in and out of the bedroom. Once you meet someone who piques your interest, you tend to go after them until you make them yours. As one of the most passionate and sexual signs in the zodiac, it doesn't take a lot to get you into bed for a good time. But as a sensitive and deep Water sign, it takes a special kind of someone to get you to commit long-term.
"Scorpio pursues soulmate connections with intensity and drive, and there needs to be a deeply emotional and magnetic connection for it to go to that soulmate-level," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. They tend to believe in twin flame relationships, and since they're fixed water signs, they'll give their all to making sure the relationship lasts.
Although you're a sign that longs to find that one person you can spend forever with, you're highly misunderstood and have a bit of a reputation for being the "bad boy" of the zodiac. But the zodiac signs you're most compatible with won't be easily scared off. So, here are Scorpio's zodiac soulmates, according to Monahan.