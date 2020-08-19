3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Scorpio's Soulmates

Intense, mysterious, complicated, and sexy. Yes, we're talking about you, Scorpio. When it comes to sex, love, and everything in between, you don't mess around. After all, your intensity is legendary. Lucky for you, the three zodiac signs that are most likely to be Scorpio's soulmates know how to draw your attention both in and out of the bedroom. Once you meet someone who piques your interest, you tend to go after them until you make them yours. As one of the most passionate and sexual signs in the zodiac, it doesn't take a lot to get you into bed for a good time. But as a sensitive and deep Water sign, it takes a special kind of someone to get you to commit long-term.

"Scorpio pursues soulmate connections with intensity and drive, and there needs to be a deeply emotional and magnetic connection for it to go to that soulmate-level," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. They tend to believe in twin flame relationships, and since they're fixed water signs, they'll give their all to making sure the relationship lasts.

Although you're a sign that longs to find that one person you can spend forever with, you're highly misunderstood and have a bit of a reputation for being the "bad boy" of the zodiac. But the zodiac signs you're most compatible with won't be easily scared off. So, here are Scorpio's zodiac soulmates, according to Monahan.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) This is one zodiac couple that won't be able to keep their hands off each other. In the beginning, you and Cancer will be drawn to each other like moths to a flame. "Everything is super stimulating, you'll have a watery intuitive rapport that's difficult to match, and you'll try to impress each other with style and variety," Monahan says. Both Scorpio and Cancer are sensitive water signs, so you'll be able to connect on a deeply emotional level. As long as you work to remain open and consistent with each other, your relationship can last.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) When Scorpio and Capricorn meet, it's a magnetic physical attraction that can result in an immediate and intense connection. According to Monahan, this zodiac match is the ultimate power couple. Earthy Capricorn can provide real stability and security for you, while you can help your Capricorn open up to more intimacy. "Though you two have your differences, this mystery can bring an intense and overwhelming intrigue with the other," Monahan says. "This attraction can be both perplexing and intense as you both can be confused by the attraction, but you'll also be extremely compelled to find out what this connection and chemistry means."