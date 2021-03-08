How One Matcha Cafe Is Surviving A Pandemic

Few industries have been as hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as the food and restaurant world. According to a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association, New York state restaurants had to lay off more than 250,000 people and lost nearly $2 billion in revenue in the first 22 days of March alone. And while patrons have been rallying around restaurant relief funds, many owners have been trying to rethink their entire revenue models.

Among them is Hannah Habes, the founder of Matchaful, a New York based cafe specializing in single-origin Matcha. The cafe was a staple for health-conscious consumers looking to cut down their caffeine consumptions and adopt a more holistic approach inspired by Japanese wellness practices. We spoke with Habes about how she’s been able to pivot the cafe business and spin up a sustainable delivery system, all while connecting with new customers looking to prioritize mental health and well-being in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

In our latest series “Small Business Salutes,” Bustle is celebrating small-business owners who’ve been going above and beyond to make it work as the world grapples with ramifications of COVID-19.

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? ►► https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Director of Photography: Marshall Stief

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

Editor: Jenny Kim