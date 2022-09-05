Anyone with a smartphone knows the struggle of trying to fit the whole group into a selfie. More often than not, you’ll end up with an unintentional close-up of your face and about two out of five of your friends — and sometimes their heads don’t even make it into the shot. Luckily, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, which was released Aug. 26, 2022, has a solve for this common photo dilemma, and many others.

I’ve been testing out the foldable smartphone phone for nearly a month and can hands-down (and hands-free) say the camera is the standout feature on this fourth-generation advice. The upgraded camera, which allows for crisper videos and photos due to a sensor that’s 65% brighter than previous models, offers features for multitaskers (a dream!) and a ton of flexibility, so you can take shots from angles you didn’t even think existed on a smartphone. If you thought there was just one way to take a selfie, prepare to have your mind blown. Here are some of my favorite camera features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

How To Use Quick Shot

Samsung

Folding up your device doesn’t mean it’s off. In fact, you can take selfies, photos, and videos from your cover screen when your phone is closed. Think about all those times you weren’t quick enough to sign into your phone to capture a celeb spotting or the time your nephew had spaghetti hanging from his face.

To access Quick Shot in your rear camera, press the power key twice and tap the screen to take your photo. Or, let’s say your subject isn’t ready yet or you and partner want to switch positions before your selfie is taken (you need to be on your good side), you can also simply hold your hand up — my favorite function — and after a few seconds, your phone will automatically take a shot.

To choose between camera modes, after you press the power key twice to access Quick Shot, swipe right for video, left for Portrait mode, or stay put on photo.

How To Change Your Ratios In Quick Shot

If you double-tap on the cover screen, you can select Fit to Screen, Wide, and Ultra wide options. I found this function accidentally when I was trying to take a selfie with my husband, and I haven’t stopped playing with it since.

How To Use Flex Mode In Quick Shot

You can also access Quick Shot when your phone is opened up halfway and resting on a surface thanks to Flex mode, which can take shots between 75° and 115° angles (more on this in a sec). Just double press the power key, open your device on a surface, and then hold your hand up to take a photo or video.

How To Use FlexCam

Galaxy Z Flip4 Camera high angle shot

FlexCam lets you snap shots (selfies, photos, Portrait mode, video, and more) from pretty much any angle by folding and holding your phone in different ways —and you can thank Flex mode again for this.

You can take high-angle shots with your front camera by opening your phone halfway and holding it up like a video camera, like in the photo above. To capture overhead shots, open your phone, angle it upwards, and use the lower panel for your preview window. (You can switch panels by selecting the far right arrow button once your camera app is opened).

For a ground level shot, position your phone so it’s basically sitting up right, like in the photo below. If you’re like me and hate holding your phone up to your face during video calls, you’ll love this feature since you can place it on a surface without having to prop it up against a makeshift stand of cups and spoons.

Samsung

I’ve been using angle in selfie mode the most since you can have a totally hands-free experience. Just place the phone on a surface and hold your hand up — within three seconds the phone will take the photo.

Recently, it was a lifesaver when we had a party of 10 for my brother’s birthday in a tiny, narrow resturant. The waiter tried to snap a photo of all us but no matter where he stood, he couldn’t get a decent shot. Luckily, we noticed a small ledge above our table, so we placed the phone above us and angled it so it was half open in selfie mode. We got together and held up our hands (you only need one hand, but my family wanted in on the fun too) and then smiled for the perfect group photo. With what feels like endless options to hold and fold your phone, you have no excuse to not get your desired shot — or have a good time in the process.