August 26 marks the 100th anniversary of the day on which the 19th Amendment, which gave women across America the right to vote, was adopted to the U.S. Constitution. It's known as Women's Equality Day, and tends to be a day of celebration and empowerment — and frustration, as the fact that women remain pretty deeply unequal in America is brought to the forefront of conversation. But when it comes to pulling out your pussy hat and celebrating all womanhood on the weekend, there's another agenda beyond simply hoping for better gender equality. And agenda that focuses on the inequalities faced by every kind of woman — not just white, straight, cisgender ones.

The fight for inclusivity within the women's equality movement has a long history, far beyond the 19th Amendment itself. These days it manifests as intersectional feminism, in which feminists are called upon to recognize the many differing forms of discrimination and prejudice that mean that, for instance, Latinas across the United States face the worst wage gaps of any race (an average of 54 cents to every dollar earned by white men). To truly act for women's equality and make the 26th a day of worthwhile celebration, you need to celebrate Women's Equality Day in an inclusive way. Not sure how to do that? Here's a guide.

Know Your History Why does inclusivity matter so much? Because of how often it's been absent from women's fight for equality. Black American suffragettes were made to march at the back of suffrage parades. Native American women have been systematically erased from American history. When the 19th Amendment passed, Black women across the South were effectively prevented from exercising their constitutional right to vote for decades by Jim Crow laws, and were only given the opportunity once the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965. Want to be inclusive? Know this history. To wave American flags for the efforts of the suffragettes without also celebrating the efforts of the National Association of Colored Women, for instance, is to miss out on a huge chunk of the story, one that's been written out for an extremely long time.

Spread The Voices Of Women Of Color The voices of women of color have been systematically erased and forcibly ejected from discussions about women's equality for an extremely long time. To celebrate Women's Equality Day inclusively, don't speak for them: uplift their own work and listen when they speak. Buy their work: The wildly popular The Hate U Give, by young Black author Angie Thomas has everybody talking about it. Listen to podcasts, pay for their art, invite them to speak and contribute to projects, support their communities (the Audre Lord Project, for example, is a community center for LGBTQ women of color in NYC). If you're a white woman, maybe sit down and be quiet for a bit, and learn from your sisters who don't have the privileges you do.

Look To The Statistics NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images What's the true state of gender equality across all stages? You might be surprised. To know some of the truth, go to the numbers. Women in 2015, for instance, earned an average of 81.6 cents to the dollar of men in America; specifically, however, the U.S. census found that Black, Native American, and Hispanic women received much less compared to white men, and less even when compared against men in their own races. Studies on the earnings of transgender women are small, but one in 2006 found that they risk losing an average of 12 percent of their earnings when they transition. This is only one small lens through which you can obtain the lay of the land: go digging for data on anything from house ownership to domestic violence to see the true picture of equality in America through the eyes of as many women as possible.