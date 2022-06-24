How to Delete (or Pause) Your Hinge Account

If you’re reading this, congratulations. You’ve officially decided — or, at least, are debating — deleting Hinge. While most apps would be begging for you to stay, Hinge’s whole marketing schtick is that it’s “designed to be deleted,” meaning that its goal is for users to officially graduate to “off the market” after meeting their match on the app. While that may or may not be your motivation for getting the app off your phone, learning how to delete your Hinge account is an easy skill you’ll want to have in your back pocket.

The distinction between deleting your Hinge account and deleting the app is important; doing the latter without the former means your profile could still end up on singles’ swiping sprees, even if you’re happily boo’d up. Hinge does not delete your profile info unless you manually delete your account. Making the official breakup with the app deletes all of your previous matches, too, which makes the move something of a milestone in itself when it comes to dating in the digital age.

Of course, if you’re still on the market but want to take a Hinge hiatus, you can always opt to pause your Hinge profile. This way, you can keep your matches, but won’t show up in other peoples’ feeds. (And won’t leave your countless swiped-right-suitors hanging.)

Whether you’re ready to call it off with Hinge, or just need to take a break, here’s everything your need to know about deleting or pausing your Hinge account. Closure not included.

How To Delete Your Hinge Account

To delete your Hinge account, head to your profile tab by clicking the person icon in the bottom right corner. Scroll down to the gear icon that says Settings, and scroll down again to the very bottom where it says “Delete Account.”

You will be prompted to confirm whether you’d like to officially delete your account, or whether you’d like to pause your account instead. Tap “Delete account” again. You’ll receive a final pop-up notifying you that, in deleting your account, you will lose all of your matches and conversations. If you’re ready to take the leap, tap “Confirm delete.”

Just like that, you’re officially off the market. Or, at least off of Hinge. You may now kiss the — er, remove the app from your home screen.

How To Pause Your Hinge Account

If you don’t want to lose your profile or matches, you can opt to pause your Hinge account, which effectively hide it from other users. To do so, head to your profile tab by clicking on the person icon at the bottom right corner of your screen. Scroll down to Settings, and toggle the switch next to “Pause.” You will be notified that you still may receive a few likes as the app pauses your profile. Tap, “OK got it,” and enjoy your single sabbatical.