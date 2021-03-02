Here’s How To Snag A Dispo Invite

If you just realized that Dispo, David Dobrik's groovy new photo-sharing app, is only accessible to people who have been invited to join, you're probably wondering how to get a Dispo invite, like, yesterday. Blinked and missed the buzz to begin with? YouTuber and disposable camera fan Dobrik co-founded an app called Dispo that recreates the film experience for the digital age, complete with having to wait until 9 a.m. the next morning for your photos to "develop." The app combines social networking and unpolished photography in a way that's reminiscent of the early Hisptamatic days of Instagram. Without any filters, editing features, or lens control beyond forward and front facing views and a flash, Dispo aims to create an experience as true to real life as possible.

Dispo's elite invite-only status is part of its appeal, drawing comparisons to Clubhouse. The reason it's invite-only, though, is because Dispo is in beta mode, meaning they're only letting a select number of users on, giving developers a chance to get feedback and work out the kinks so that it runs smoothly when it opens to the public. According to users who have been lucky enough to get an early invite, it's pretty buggy anyway.

That said, if you can't wait to get in on the nostalgic action, you'll have to find a cool friend who's already on the app and ask them to invite you. The app is currently available in the Apple App Store for iPhone download, but you won't be able to create a profile and login until you get that coveted invite. The good news is that each person on the app is able to invite 20 of their own friends, so there's a strong chance it won't be long before an invite trickles your way. When you've been invited, you'll get a text message from the friend who invited you with a link to activate your account. Just remember to pay it forward as soon as you do (also so that you have friends on the app).

Like Instagram, the app is only as interesting as the people you follow and interact with. So getting your whole crew on Dispo is crucial. What's more, Dispo doesn't have an Explore page, so short of searching for specific users or clicking around your mutuals' pages, you're not going to have much to look at if you don't follow anyone. Unlike TikTok, Dispo is definitely not the kind of app that provides a time-sucking endless scroll of content, meaning, it's not going to dominate your Screen Time. In fact, the app just might inspire you to spend less time looking down and more time looking up for the perfect shot. That is, once you nab an invite.