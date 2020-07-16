Here's How To See If You Have Instagram's New Story Fonts Yet

If you, like me, have shamelessly spent too much time making your Instagram Story just right, I’ve got good, textual news for you. In the near future, new fonts are coming to Instagram Stories. Time to awaken your inner middle school who typed everything ~*LiKe ThIs*~.

On April 29, 2020, Instagram announced the forthcoming fonts in a tweet. Per their post, Instagram is currently testing out the new fonts with a “small percentage of people” and will be updating with further details once the feature rolls out more widely.

If you want to check to see if you can already access the new fonts, you’ll be able to do so pretty easily:

Make sure your Instagram app has the latest update

Open the app, swipe over to your Instagram Story, and click on “create” at the bottom of your screen

Start typing using the text format. (It should be the default option that pops up.)

Scroll through your font options at the bottom. If you have access to the new fonts, you’ll see ten different text options. If not, you’ll only see the original five: Modern, Classic, Neon, and Strong, and Typewriter.

For those who can use the new fonts, this YouTube tutorial from HiTech Talk gives an easy primer on how to use the new Instagram Story fonts, including how to change color and size. But if you're already familiar with editing text in Instagram Stories, you'll be able to edit and adapt the new fonts with no problem. The new options include a stencil-like text, a new serif font, and something that looks eerily like Comic Sans. (It’s like if Comic Sans dyed its hair but the roots started showing — something’s different but it’s still familiar.) Instagram has yet to release the official names of the new fonts. So, for now, we will call the font Comic Sans Lite.

There’s no word on when Instagram will be rolling out the font update for all users. In the meantime, you can use igfonts.io to create text in different fonts to copy and paste into your Instagram story. That’s how people have 𝖙𝖊𝖝𝖙 𝖑𝖎𝖐𝖊 𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 and 𝕥𝕖𝕩𝕥 𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 and ᵗᵉˣᵗ ˡⁱᵏᵉ ᵗʰⁱˢ and even sıɥʇ ǝʞıl ʇxǝʇ. Is it obnoxious? Sure, but really what about Instagram Stories isn’t just a little bit obnoxious.

While you’re awaiting the update, there are plenty of other Instagram Story hacks to try out if you’re looking to level up your Stories. You can make Instagram Story photo collages. You can change the background color of your Instagram Story. You can even post your Story to your main Instagram feed if you make something that’s grid-worthy. Here's hoping the new fonts roll out to everyone soon so we can Insta-story our respective lockdown accordingly.