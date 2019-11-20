Sometimes when you have really, really good photos to share, you just have to post them in more than one place on social media. That might mean posting the same picture on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram — or it could just mean sharing it to multiple places on your Instagram account. For that reason, knowing how to turn an Instagram Story into a post is a necessary skill, so that all of your followers get to enjoy such top-level content.

If you want to turn part of your Instagram Story into an actual post for your feed, it's super easy. All you have to do is go to your Story, click on "more" for the post you want to share, and select "share as post." From there, you should see the usual setup for posting the picture or video on your feed.

It's just as easy to share a post on your Instagram feed to your Stories, too. After you've published the photo or video to your feed, you can tap the paper airplane button and click "Add post to your Story." You're able to share other people's posts to your Instagram Story in the same way: by clicking on the paper airplane button beneath the content and selecting the option to add it to your Story.

For what it's worth, you can't share photos and videos from other people's Stories to your own Instagram feed.

Caroline Burke

Of course, Stories and posts on Instagram will always have one defining difference: Stories go away after 24 hours, and posts are forever (unless you delete them). But now that Instagram is testing out hiding posts' like counts, it's possible that your Instagram feed will be even more like your Stories, now. People have never been able to see the view count for a person's Stories, and now they might not be able to see how many likes you've received for a specific picture, depending on whether or not your profile is one of the U.S. ones that's already been impacted.

Ideally, hiding the total number of "likes" on posts is meant to "depressurize" the platform, according to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. Earlier this month, Mosseri talked about the change at Wired 25, a tech symposium.

He said in part, "It's about young people. The idea is to try to ... make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them."

Regardless of how you feel about "like" counts being hidden from your Instagram feed, though, knowing how to move posts between your feed and your Story is a total win. So get ready to become an Insta-savvy content wizard from this point forward.