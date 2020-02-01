With January blues well out of the way, the month of February has finally arrived, and this can only mean one thing: Valentine's Day is almost upon us. Yes, the day that aims to celebrate all things love has rolled around once again but, for many singletons out there, this supposed joyous occasion can be somewhat of a drag. Thankfully, there are plenty nifty ways to distract ourselves, including sinking into the sofa for a cosy film night. If you're single, these Netflix UK movies are perfect Valentine's Day viewing.

Whether you're in the mood to totally forget about lovey stuff with a laugh-out-loud comedy or creepy thriller, or are looking to celebrate the real loves of your lives — your friends — there's something on the list below that you'll enjoy this Valentine's Day. In fact, even if, despite being single, you secretly love this holiday and want to indulge in a film that's super romantic, I've got you covered.

This Valentine's Day we're living our best lives, whatever our relationship status, and I can't think of a better way to do so than indulging in a good old fashioned streaming marathon. I never thought I'd say this but, bring on February 14.

1. 'Wine Country' Netflix on YouTube The Netflix original film Wine Country follows a group of longtime pals who head to sunny California for a birthday celebration — and as the title suggests, wine is very much involved. During the perfectly-organised Napa Valley trip, things get messier by the second, and with comedic geniuses Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph at the helm, you really can't go wrong. Watch Wine Country here.

2. 'Legally Blonde' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube After being unceremoniously dumped by the man of her dreams, sorority girl Elle Woods takes drastic measures to try and win him back. However, after embarking on an unexpected new career path, Elle soon realises where her true passion lies, and despite all the odds being stacked against her, struts her way to the top of her game — without the help of a man. Watch Legally Blonde here.

3. 'Someone Great' Netflix on YouTube After landing her dream job in a new city, music journalist Jenny is blindsided by the sudden demise of her nine-year relationship. In a state of depression, Jenny reluctantly begins preparations for a fresh start in life, and later sets out on one final big day out with her best friends in tow — both of whom become a welcome reminder of how truly fulfilling the single-life can be. Watch Someone Great here.

4. 'Pitch Perfect 2' Pitch Perfect on YouTube Following the first film's monumental success, Pitch Perfect 2 delves back into the lives of the all-female a cappella singing group, the Barden Bellas. During an attempt to become the first Americans to win a global competition in their genre, the group face some fierce rivalry – and with a hilarious returning cast, the 2015 musical-comedy should absolutely be your priority this Valentine's Day. Watch Pitch Perfect 2 here.

5. 'Falling Inn Love' Netflix on YouTube Every now and again theres nothing better than a bit of cheesiness, and the Netflix original film Falling Inn Love is the perfect slice of cheddar to enjoy this Valentine's Day. The U.S. comedy follows Gabriela Diaz (Christina Milian) as she ditches her bustling city life in favour of her newly acquired New Zealand inn, and whilst giving her property a much-needed facelift, she enlists the help of a handsome local contractor — and, you guessed it, romance is in the air. Watch Falling Inn Love here.

6. 'Bad Teacher' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube During what can be a fragile time, settling down to enjoy some serious kick-ass attitude is very much appreciated on a day like Valentine's — and the 2011 comedy Bad Teacher provides exactly that. The story centres around a sharp-tongued teacher (Cameron Diaz) who rebounds after being dumped by her wealthy boyfriend. Although I don't condone much of the behaviour displayed throughout, Bad Teacher's unashamed attitude to love, sex, and relationships is refreshing to see — and did I mention that it's absolutely hilarious? Watch Bad Teacher here.

7. 'Gone Girl' 20th Century Studios on YouTube Ok, so perhaps not the most traditional Valentine's Day flick, however, the award-winning Gone Girl has you gripped from the very start. Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, the movie centres around a crumbling marriage, and the extreme lengths one woman will go to in order to pull off the ultimate act of revenge. If you're looking to avoid any soppy Valentine's sentiments, Gone Girl is certainly the film for you — and at the very least, it'll make your crazy ex seem a whole lot more sane. Watch Gone Girl here.