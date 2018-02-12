As you are probably well aware, February 13 marks the absolute best holiday of the entire year: Galentine's Day. Courtesy of Parks and Rec's Leslie Knope, Galentine's Day is a time for awesome women to celebrate the other awesome women in their lives — which is something we should do every day, TBH. Besides actually hanging out together, what better way to celebrate your fierce lady-squad than with an adorable Instagram? If you find yourself with photo caption writer's block (as I so often do), don't worry because as usual, Leslie Knope has your back: she's provided us with a goldmine of quotes that are perfect Instagram captions for Galentine's Day.

As much as I love Galentine's Day, I have to confess that I have nothing against regular old Valentine's Day, either. OK, maybe I'm a little resentful of how much V-Day hogs the February holiday spotlight — and let's face it: Valentine's Day isn't always enjoyable when you're single. The good news? Your relationship status is totally irrelevant where Galentine's Day is concerned. All you need to have an amazing Galentine's Day is a little love from your friends, and maybe a trip to your local diner for some Knope-approved waffles.

After you pick the perfect filter for your Galentine's Day Instagram post, here are 19 Leslie Knope quotes to borrow if you want the cutest, funniest caption that would make Leslie herself proud.

1. "February 13th, Galentine's Day, is about celebrating lady friends."

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

2. "You know my code: hoes before bros. Uteruses before duderuses…Ovaries before brovaries."

3. "We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third."

4. "You shut your mouth, you have all the strengths."

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

5. "I guess some people object to powerful depictions of awesome ladies."

6. "You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox."

7. "I am a Goddess, a glorious female warrior."

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

8. "You beautiful, naive, sophisticated newborn baby."

9. "Maybe it's time for more women to be in charge."

10. "How do I explain her? She's as respected as Mother Teresa, she's as powerful as Stalin, and she's as beautiful as Margaret Thatcher."

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

11. "Ann, you're beautiful and you're organized!"

12. "I love you and I like you."

13. "You are the most beautiful, glowing sun goddess ever."

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

14. "Ann, you beautiful tropical fish."

15. "I'm going to be direct and honest with you. I would like a glass of red wine, and I'll take the cheapest one you have because I can't tell the difference."

16. "Do it. Fierce. Power"

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

17. "Hey Leslie, it's Leslie. Hang in there. I love you. Bye."

18. "I truly believe that a woman should be in charge of what happens to her body."

19. "I am big enough to admit that I am often inspired by myself."

After you're all done editing your Galentine's Day Instagram to perfection, don't forget to go give your pals a big hug — and make plans to treat yourselves to a night doing whatever it is that makes you happiest.