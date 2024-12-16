If you’re still looking for fun holiday party ideas, TikTok has the answer — and it isn’t something typical like a White Elephant gift swap or a cookie exchange. While these old-school options will always be a good time, there’s a new girl in town. Enter: the favorite things party.

With over six million posts on the app, favorite things parties are quickly becoming the cutest way to meet up with friends and swap presents — while allowing everyone to show off their personality. While these events can take many forms, the main idea is to bring a gift representing something you loved in 2024. You’ll buy a new one, wrap it up, and bring it to the exchange where you’ll pitch its worthiness to all your friends before the big swap begins.

Many people gift holy grail beauty products like favorite face masks, go-to lip balms, or serums they swear by. On TikTok, creator @victoria.marano and her friends brought the Hourglass Shattered Light eyeshadow, the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Hydrating Face Mask, and the Pineapple Daily Cleanser from Rhode, to name a few.

The party can be themed and there’s often a set price limit, but the main idea is to show off what you love and share it with your friends. Creator @kristen.dumas and her besties wrapped everything from crossbody bags, cutie necklaces, and plush robes, to hair wavers, puzzles, and fun hats. In her comments, one person said, “This is the cutest! So fun.” Here’s what to know about the trend.

Setting Up Your “Favorite Things” Party

If you’re hosting a “favorite things” party you’ll need to decide on a theme, a price limit, how many items each person should bring, and whether you want the gifts to be wrapped or unwrapped. (Even though everyone will be showing off their present, it could be cute to throw them in a gift bag, especially if you plan to take lots of pics under the tree.)

On TikTok, creator @datingdisney recommends bringing three of the exact same item so everyone leaves with three different gifts that represent their friends, though you could ask people to bring fewer items depending on the budget or the size of the guest list. Other groups bring different favorite items to diversify the swap as everyone did at @brooke_sayre’s party where there was an array of wellness items, books, and gadgets.

Typically, the price limit is set between $15 to $40 per gift so that everyone’s items are in the same range.

The Rules

To start the swap, have everyone draw a number from a hat to determine the order they’ll choose a present. When you get to the end of the list, reverse the order and choose another gift one at a time until everyone has a selection of items from their friends.

You could also implement a stealing rule like in a White Elephant exchange where people can snag a gift they want from someone else. The main draw of this type of party, though, is the pitch.

Pitching Your Presents

The main goal of this party is to show off your favorite things and explain to your friends why you love them. It’s fun to get into it and pitch your product like a salesperson by explaining in vivid detail why you loved or used the item all year long.

Creator @jamyralashley’s friends brought items like their favorite teas with mugs and honey sticks to her gift swap, as well as personalized journals with a go-to pen — a fave item of someone who loves to reflect.

At the party shown in @kristen.dumas’ video, one girl showed off her Bogg bags saying, “I brought them in my two favorite colors, pink and Kelly green. This bag is my pride in joy. I’m seriously obsessed.”

Another presented a hair waver and flicked her strands while saying, “I waved my hair with it so you can see what it looks like,” as everyone ooo’ed and ahh’d in the background. Not only is a “favorite things” party a unique way to come up with gift ideas during the holidays, but it’s also a fun way to treat your friends to your own must-have products.

Choosing A Theme

To make your favorite things party extra special you can also choose a theme. Creator @kristen.dumas went to one called “PJs and bows” so everyone made sure to wear cute pajamas and bows in their hair. The host also set up a table with cutesy snacks and pink candles, and she even added glitter to her beverages for an extra girly touch.

Creator @brooke_sayre’s party had a more muted tone with a classy charcuterie board on the table, bottles of wine, dim candles, and white flower arrangements. Everyone wore pajamas to this one, too, which seems to be a running theme. What could be cuter than bonding with friends while you’re all extra cozy?

There’s also the option to theme your party around the gifts that are given. You could ask everyone to bring skincare or beauty products, home items or kitchen gadgets, books, etc. How cute would it be to host a wellness-themed party while everyone wears face masks and sips kombucha? Since the “favorite things” party is so personal, you’re encouraged to have fun with it — and make it your own.