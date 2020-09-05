I can't even begin to tell you how many nights I've woken up drenched in sweat. (What can I say? I'm a hot sleeper.) Having tested everything from mattress toppers to pillowcases, I've done my due diligence on figuring out how to make your bed cooler. While making a breezier bed, it's important to use sheets and pillows that are lined with breathable, moisture-wicking material. And for even more cooling, electronic systems and fans that either hook onto your bed frame or sit beside your mattress are also helpful because they provide coolness directly above or underneath the blankets.

Some of the main materials to choose from while shopping for sheets and blankets that stay chilly include bamboo, eucalyptus, and cotton. However, some sheets — such as the first pick on this list — are designed with specific cooling technology within the fabric to help regulate your body heat. Meanwhile, others are infused with jade, which makes them harder to heat up quickly (hence, a cooler surface). And if your mattress itself has a tendency to retain warmth (which is fairly common with memory foam), a cooling topper or pillow might be your best bet. Many are infused with temperature-regulating gel to help your body heat dissipate more quickly.

Blankets and cushions aside, ultra-hot sleepers might want to splurge for an electronic cooling system. Similar to air conditioning units, these systems are designed specifically for beds — and they pump cool air directly into your sheets to help you regulate your body temperature overnight.

It doesn't matter how hot you get at night — when it comes to making your bed cooler, switching out your old blankets, toppers, and sheets with breathable options will give your bed a fresh breath of air. Keep scrolling to check out my top picks.

The Best Cooling Sheets

Breathable as well as moisture-wicking, the best cooling sheets will help distribute your body heat so that you sleep through the night with ease.

1. The Sheets Made With High-Performance Fabric

Not only are these sheets made with high-performance fabric to help distribute your body heat as you sleep, but they're also moisture-wicking microfiber in case you do begin to sweat. I've tried dozens of cooling bed sheets, and these are the only ones that seemed to get softer after every wash. They're also very thin, but I've never felt like they were at risk of ripping — and the 18-inch pocket means they'll even fit taller mattresses. Choose from dozens of rich colors, including teal, crimson, eggplant, and more.

What reviewers write: "They are soft and wonderful and they don't get soaked the way my cotton sheets did. I used to wake up in the middle of the night to soaking wet sheets and have to put towels down to sleep on. In the morning they would take forever to dry. But these sheets only feel slightly damp at most and dry super quickly. I am in love."

Available sizes: Twin - California King

2. The Sheets Made With Breathable Bamboo

Bamboo is more breathable and more absorbent than cotton, making these bed sheets perfect for hot sleepers. They're made from 100% viscose derived from high-grade bamboo, and the pockets are deep enough for mattresses up to 15-inches thick. They're moisture-wicking, and reviewers rave about how these sheets felt soft "like silk" against their skin. Bamboo is also thermoregulating, meaning that it'll keep you warm when you're cold and cool when you're hot. Plus, these are still a great deal at less than $50 and come in over 15 colors.

What reviewers write: "These feel so profoundly different from normal sheets. They are silky without being slippery or suffocating like silk or satin sheets are wont to be. And they drape around you like a glove. Most sheets will leave, like, little gaps of air bc they're sort of stiff, but these contour to your body...they are super comfy and nice against the skin."

Available sizes: Twin - California King, Split King

3. The Sheets Made With Cool Eucalyptus Fibers

Unlike bamboo, eucalyptus is not thermoregulating. Instead, these eucalyptus sheets will work to keep you cool even if you aren't hot yet — so if you're an ultra-hot sleeper, these are the sheets for you. Moisture-wicking as well as hypoallergenic, they have a luxurious sateen weave that's incredibly soft. Plus, they also boast the deepest pocket on this list at 20 inches. The best part? The flat sheet in this set is an extra 4-inches longer than normal (per the manufacturer), making it harder to rip loose as you shift around to get comfortable and cool.

What reviewers write: "Super soft and comfortable sheets. Wash very well. Great price point. Was searching for soft, breathable sheets everywhere for our new hybrid mattress that can have a tendency to sleep hot. These help keep the temperature cool and are super soft. They also fit deep mattresses and allow for making the bed with ease."

Available sizes: Full, California King

The Best Cooling Blankets & Comforters

Whether they're made with heat-absorbing jade-infused fibers or breathable eucalyptus and bamboo, these cooling blankets will help keep your bed feeling breezy.

1. A Lightweight Blanket Made With Cooling Jade Fibers

Made with a blend of cotton and Japanese cold fibers — a proprietary blend of polyethylene and mica nylon with cooling jade — this blanket is designed to absorb body heat to help keep you cool all night long. It's lightweight enough that you could use it as a travel blanket, but you can even just leave it draped on your bed as a throw blanket for naps. Choose from five colors — gray, beige, blue, green, and pink — along with three sizes.

What reviewers write: "This blanket is thin but has a little weight to it, it feels like its hugging you, it's soft on one side and feels nice against my skin, the other side is cool to the touch. my husband is 6ft tall and it's long enough for him to be comfortable with it. the layers are sewn together nicely."

Available sizes: 51 x 67 inches, 59 x 79 inches, 78 x 86 inches

2. A Quality Comforter Made With 100% Eucalyptus Fibers

I used to get so drenched in sweat every night that I started setting my alarm to take a 2 a.m. shower, but this hypoallergenic comforter changed all of that. While it's not as fluffy as a standard all-season, it's still just as soft — and possibly even smoother. And if you have any doubt that the eucalyptus fibers will keep you cool, trust me: Anytime I feel myself getting a little hot sitting on my couch, I just go and lay on this duvet for a few minutes. I can genuinely feel my body heat being dissipated away from me.

What reviewers write: "What can I say, this comforter is the real deal! I've always struggled with comforters, my temp ranges from too hot when it's on, until I throw it off and then often become cold in the night. Not with the Breeze though, it has been absolutely perfect on the chilly & mid-temp nights, and it has held up perfectly in these recent hot nights as well, especially with a fan or light AC breeze."

Available sizes: Twin - California King

3. A Cheaper Eucalyptus Comforter That's Fluffy

With an extra-fluffy filling that gives it a puffier feel than other blankets, this eucalyptus comforter is available for just $100. The single-piece construction prevents the inside from bunching up, and it even helps you stay cool by preventing any dense hot spots from forming. Hypoallergenic as well as eco-friendly, there's also a navy pinstripe running along the seam to give it a classic appearance when not inside of a duvet.

What reviewers write: "Went on the hunt for a good cloud like comforter after seeing the Buffy blanket but didn’t want to pay that hefty price tag. After browsing around Amazon I found this and I’m so glad I picked this one. It’s super soft, I can’t even describe it. It’s like it was stuffed with a cloud. It does stay cool however I put a duvet cover on it because let’s be real... however the cover hasn’t impeded the cooling effect. Definitely worth the buy."

Available sizes: Full/ Queen, King/ California King

4. A Cooling Bamboo Blanket That Doubles As A Throw

If you're looking for a throw that'll keep you cool yet cozy, you can't go wrong with this blanket made from breathable bamboo. It's incredibly soft to the touch, and it's so lightweight that you can even use it in the summertime. And don't worry about your feet poking out the bottom — the extra-large size makes it great for everything from quick naps to deep slumber. Choose from gorgeous pastel shades including yellow, blue, purple, green, and more. It's also available in both gray and dark gray, and you can choose from two sizes.

What reviewers write: "I live in Florida and I am very hot bodied. All of my blankets are too warm for any longer than five minutes. I took the plunge on this product and very glad I did. The blanket is soft and keeps me both cool and warm where I can use it all night without getting the sweats. The fabric itself is soft and very comfortable and thin enough to let the fan air cool my outer layers."

Available sizes: 59 x 79 inches, 79 x 91 inches

The Best Cooling Cushions & Pillows

You don't have to wake up with your face dampened with sweat; the best cushions and pillows are made with cooling gel fibers and fabrics to help regulate your temperature.

1. A Memory Foam Mattress Topper Infused With Cooling Gel Beads

Toppers made from dense memory foam often absorb and hold your body heat — but this one is infused with cooling gel beads. Not only do the beads trap excess warmth, but they also provide ventilation to help distribute it away from your body. Choose from two thicknesses: 2 inches or 3 inches. Both will give more than enough support, regardless of whether you sleep on your side, stomach, or back.

What reviewers write: "The biggest plus for this is that it does not sleep hot. I bought this for our camper and it was extremely comfortable and I did not sweat like I have on others. It sleeps a little firm to me, but it was not 'hard' or uncomfortable. It provides support but at the same time soft enough to sleep well on my side."

Available sizes: Twin - King

2. A Soft Memory Foam Pillow With A Cooling Gel Lining

Unlike some other cooling pillows, the gel in this one isn't distributed throughout the filling — it's layered right on top. The gel feels cool against your face while you sleep, and it helps disperse heat so you don't wake up sweating. And because it's filled with soft memory foam, it'll keep your body supported no matter what position you like to sleep in. On top of that, the removable bamboo pillowcase will provide you with a cool, breathable surface to relax on.

What reviewers write: "I can't believe I didn't buy this earlier. I get hot at night and haven't been able to find a pillow that's both cool and comfortable. The cool gel + memory foam was the perfect solution. I have slept better this week than I have in a long time."

Available sizes: One Size

3. These Pillowcases Lined With Refreshing Cooling Fibers

If you're worried about a pillowcase limiting the breathability of your pillow, don't — these cases are made from specialized cooling fibers that absorb and dissipate body heat. They're double-sided so that you can always flip your pillow over for a freshly chilled surface, and the hidden zipper prevents your pillow from sliding out. Choose from six colors including gray, pink, blue, beige, and more.

What reviewers write: "I found these pillow protectors to be very well made and very soft. They still held pillow cases securely though, without any noise or slipperiness. I can actually feel the 'coolness' against the skin when sleeping with these pillow protectors on my pillows."

Available sizes: Standard, Queen

The Best Cooling Systems

When cooling sheets, pillows, and mattress toppers aren't enough, these ventilation systems will blow cool air directly into your bed to help your body cool down.

1. This Fan That Wraps Around Your Bedpost

With flexible octopus legs you can bend and twist, you can easily attach this miniature fan to your bedpost or nightstand. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to eight hours, and there are three speed settings to choose from. Unlike some other miniature fans, this one also runs at an ultra-quiet level, so light sleepers shouldn't have a problem falling asleep.

What reviewers write: "This is a great fan, but strong enough to keep yourself cool. I fixed it on my bed because I was on the top bunk. Great quality, if it does break, I will buy it again."

2. This Machine That Pumps Cool Air Into Your Bed

The BedJet pumps cooling air directly into your bed, and it's designed to work with queen- and king-sized mattresses. The smart controls let you program custom schedules so the temperature adjusts to your liking every hour. The best part? If you sleep hot but your partner is always cold, there's a slightly pricier second model that allows you to set two separate climate zones.

What reviewers write: "This is worth every penny. I've had such a hard time sleeping because I am so hot all the time. I live in Colorado, and even sleep with the windows open when it's freezing outside, but I would still wake up because of being hot. This has completely solved the problem. You can turn it low, where you can barely feel it, but it still keeps you cool, to high, where it actually blows the sheets up!"