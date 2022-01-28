Tech
Keep your info behind lock, key, and Face ID.
Jan. 28 marks Data Privacy Day, an international event to raise awareness on the best practices for data protection. There’s no better way to celebrate than with an annual check-up on your digital privacy. Here are some tips to get you started.
One easy ways to maximize data protection is by updating your software in Settings. In iOS 15, Apple implemented IP protection and increased mail privacy, plus app privacy reports. For Android users, its latest OS includes an all-new privacy dashboard.