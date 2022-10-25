How To Use TikTok's Photo Mode To Make Video Photo Dumps

It’s no secret that social media apps often blatantly borrow from each other’s popular features. Just as TikTok began to blow up for its short-form video content, Instagram conveniently released a nearly-identical feature we now know as Reels. After that, it didn’t take long for TikTok to make its own version of BeReal called TikTok Now. And, of course, do you remember that the Snapchat story existed long before the Instagram story?

While many of these copycat content forms have become predictable, you might be surprised to see that TikTok’s latest feature feels extremely reminiscent of the Instagram carousel feature. For those unfamiliar, the carousel feature is the slideshow format that gave us “photo dumps.” You may even be wondering what business does a video app have hosting photo slideshows?

Well, if you’ve encountered slideshows on your FYP already, then you know what a surprisingly great fit the feature is for the app. Not only does it offer a new way to repurpose pics from your camera roll into content, but the automatic swipe has already made for some hilariously-timed trends. It’s important to note that videos made with TikTok’s photo mode can only be shared on mobile and aren’t viewable on desktop, so keep that in mind before you send a link to your favorite videos far and wide.

Whether you’re looking to make your own melancholy mood board to Phoebe Bridgers’s “Scott Street,” or just want to post some of your favorite pics to your TikTok, here’s how to use TikTok’s new photo mode.

How To Use TikTok Photo Mode

To make a TikTok using photo mode, tap the plus (+) icon at the bottom center of your TikTok app to create a TikTok. Tap the “Upload” icon in the bottom right corner (which should show a thumbnail of your camera roll), and tap “Photos” in the top right corner.

Next, tap “Select multiple” in the bottom left corner of your screen, and tap the circles in the top right corner of each photo you’d like to include. Be sure to tap the photos in the order you’d like to post them. Or, you can re-order them by holding down their thumbnails at the bottom of your screen and dragging them to the order in which you’d like for them to be posted.

Tap “Next,” and you can preview your slideshow. If your photos are automatically compiled as a video instead of a slideshow, tap the button at the bottom center of your screen with two arrows that says “Switch to photo mode.”

The slideshow will automatically swipe through the photos, but you can also swipe through them manually. Select your preferred Audio in the top center of the screen, and customize the video in any way you’d like (including adding text, effects, etc.).

Tap “Next,” add a caption, and tap “Post” in the bottom right corner to share your video on your account. Voilà, you’ve posted your first TikTok slideshow.