3 Sneaky Ways To Watch Instagram Stories Anonymously

Whether we like to admit it or not, we’ve all been the ex that continues to shamelessly view the other person’s Instagram Stories at some point. But, sometimes you don’t want to give your former beau the satisfaction of seeing your name in their Views list — and that’s where viewing Stories anonymously comes in handy. Though it’s not an official feature on the app, there are ways around watching other accounts’ Stories without making your name pop up in the Viewers section.

From making a new account to using third party websites as a loophole, there are a few different ways you can peek at a Story without being seen, so long as it’s a public account or someone you already follow. Remember to do this at your own risk, though, because sometimes ignorance really is bliss when it comes to online slething. Ahead, some hacks to help you watch other people’s Instagram Stories anonymously.

Turn On Airplane Mode

Instagram preloads a handful of Stories, so when you log on you can instantly view them, regardless of your connection status. And when you don’t have a WiFi or cellular connection, Stories can’t count your view. So if you pull up someone’s profile, and then duck into Airplane mode, turn off your cell signal and return to their page to view their Story, it will load, and the user won’t see you in their viewer’s log. Note that if this poster has a particularly long Story, or many slides, they likely won’t all preload, so you’ll only be able to see a few.

Use Your Finsta

If keeping your info private is important to you, and you want to be able to see what everyone’s up to without letting them know you’re online, you can use a secondary Instagram account to peep in secret. As long as the account you’re viewing is public, or you’ve been accepted as a follower of a private account, you’ll be able to view the Story without the person knowing it was you.

Use A Third-Party App

If you’re really curious about the goings-on in your ex’s life, you can also use a third party app that allows users to privately screen public IG Stories – all without having to log in to your account. Sites like Insta Stories Viewer only require you to enter the user name to view their Stories anonymously, which means the person who posted the Story won’t be able to trace it back to you. Be warned, though, that people have been catching on to these third party apps and the fact that their anonymous views are often disguised as (lowkey sketchy) bots on IG. Not to mention, you won’t be able to sneak your way in if the account is private, either.