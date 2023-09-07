The "I Am Sure" Manifestation Method Will Yield Instant Results

When it comes to manifesting, there are a lot of elaborate rituals that can be used to turn your dreams into reality, like the viral bay leaf strategy or the O method. But the “I Am Sure” method proves that the best practices are sometimes the most simple. If you’re ready to get back to the manifesting basics, here’s what you need to know about the affirming ritual.

If you’ve spent some time on #SpiritualTikTok, you know the “I Am Sure” technique has been making the rounds on the FYP for some time. One of the creators responsible for bringing the concept to your feed is Sara Perl, aka @hothighpriestess, after the TikToker claimed the technique yields “nearly instant results” in a June 30 video. To put the method into practice, Perl recommends pinning down your exact intention and repeating the words “I am sure,” followed by your desired manifestation in the present tense. For example, if you want to manifest a promotion, you’d say, “I am sure I got the promotion.” Repeat this sentence out loud 10 times, or write down the sentence 10 times to increase the power of your manifestation even more.

“We know our thoughts create our reality, but our words create our reality even faster,” Perl says of the practice.

According to the creator, the reason why the ritual works so well is because the sentence is able to penetrate and reprogram the subconscious mind, therefore instantly aligning your frequency with the frequency of your desire.

It feels like every manifestation method promises super speedy results, so it’s understandable if you’re skeptical about the “I Am Sure” technique’s effectiveness. That being said, Perl alludes in a previous video that the method can be used to manifest overnight, so even if you have your doubts, there’s no harm in giving it a try. User @manifest_it888 also echoes these claims.

Perl shares that this practice can be used to manifest a text, call, job offer, promotion, or salary, though the method is likely usable for just about anything. Manifestation expert and TikTok user @bitchcraft444 also alleges that the “I Am Sure” method is the “fastest way to get them crawling back,” in case you have any interest in reconnecting with an old flame.

From quick results to unlimited uses, the simple yet effective method is sure to affirm all your desires in no time. So go ahead and enjoy your new life, because surely it’s already yours.