The Viral “O” Method Is An NSFW Way To Manifest

One of the most crucial elements of manifestation is reaching a higher frequency so that you and your desires can be on the same vibrational playing field. You’re never at a higher frequency than when you orgasm, but instead of letting that energy go to waste, you can actually use the euphoric feeling to help connect with your intentions on a deeper level. This technique is called the “O Method,” and according to TikTok, it might just be the spiciest way to manifest.

If you’re familiar with the method, you can thank Sara Perl, aka @hothighpriestess, for introducing the concept to the FYP. Instead of relying on spoken manifestations to set your intentions, the O Method, which was deemed by the creator as “quite possibly the most powerful way to manifest,” should be executed while reaching orgasm. The creator made a video in September 2022 explaining the spicy science behind the method, saying, “When you’re having fun alone — or with someone else — at the very peak, you will be vibrating at a very high level. This vibrational frequency is very hard to tap into, but you access it when you do this thing.”

According to the TikToker, the energy that is created while you orgasm is so powerful that it not only “creates life,” but is also capable of opening a portal in the universe specifically for your manifestation. So in case you have any doubts, you might want to try it before you knock it.

Of course, your hands will be a little, er, tied up while you execute this technique, which means no written manifestations are required. Instead, you’ll need to visualize your exact desires as if you already have them right as you orgasm. Per Perl, once you do this, you can pretty much guarantee that your manifestations are yours. “You have opened the f*cking portal,” the TikToker says. “You have seen the future. You are vibrating at that frequency.”

Perl disclosed in the video that the method seems to work best when manifesting love. However, when one user commented asking if the technique can be used to manifest money, the creator replied with an emphatic “yes ;)”.

Speaking of comments, the video’s comments section is (unsurprisingly) filled with O Method success stories. “I used the ‘o’ method this morning. It works like a charm” shares @jihaneruts.nl. “YOU GUYS IT WORKED. I DID IT LAST AND HE JUST SAID HE LIKES ME BACK,” revealed @kaih.jpg. “IT WORKS!!! Haven’t spoken to him in months and suddenly the NEXT day I’ve been added back and he wants me back,” replied @charlieerichh. I’ll have what they’re having.

Though this isn’t the first bed-based manifestation method to go viral on TikTok (looking at you, pillow method), it’s definitely the most raunchy. But judging by the reviews, it sounds like the O Method has proven to be successful in more ways than one.