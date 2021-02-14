If You Hate Wasting Money, You'll Love These 48 Cheap & Useful Products On Amazon

Spending money might be easy, but you know what's even easier? Wasting it. Personally, I've wasted thousands of dollars throughout the years — and while that's not something to brag about, it does make me a bit of an expert. So when I say that there are tons of cheap products on Amazon that are more than worth their price, you can rest assured that I know what I'm talking about.

Even though my bank account has seen dozens of dollars go towards total junk, it'll be more than happy to fork over the cash when it comes to these genius items. Take the eyeglass wipes on this list, for example. Even though they're comparable in price to regular wipes, these ones are soaked with a special anti-fog solution that helps keep your lenses clear when you walk outside. And as for the extra-long shower loofah? I probably don't have to tell you how convenient it'll be to finally scrub that awkward spot on your back that regular wash cloths can't reach. Besides — I'm about 30 seconds away from ordering the dry shampoo I've included in here, because my roots could definitely use a little de-greasing.

Again, it's almost too easy to waste money — but when you're shopping on Amazon, it's even easier to buy useful products you'll find yourself reaching for every day. Keep scrolling for some of my favorites.

1 This Dish-Drying Rack That Unfolds Over Your Sink KIBEE Dish Drying Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Many regular dish racks can take up a ton of precious counter space, whereas this one is designed to roll out over your sink. Any water automatically falls into the sink basin so that you don't have to clean a drip tray — and since it's also heat-resistant, you can also use it as a trivet for hot pans in a pinch.

2 A Pack Of Eyeglass Cloths That Help Prevent Fog LifeArt Eyeglasses Anti-Fog Cleaning Cloths Amazon $16.10 See On Amazon Tired of your glasses fogging up when you go outside? Try cleaning them with these cloths. They're soaked with anti-fog to help your lenses stay clear, and each one can stay wet for up to 48 hours when stored properly. One reviewer even wrote that they wore a face mask "for two or three hours, and had absolutely no fogging" after using these wipes.

3 The Carrier That Makes It Easier To Hold Your Coffee Bone Portable Cup Carrier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Slip your tumbler into this portable cup carrier, and the natural forces of gravity will help prevent it from spilling as you walk around. It's made from tough silicone that won't snap under the weight of heavy drinks. And if white isn't your style, it's also available in yellow, red, blue, and more.

4 A Stackable Lunch Box Made From Stainless Steel Lille Home Stainless Steel Stackable Compartment Amazon $25 See On Amazon I like to keep each part of my meal separate from the rest, which is why I use a stacked lunch box like this one whenever I'm packing food for later. The three compartments are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each one is leakproof to help the shoulder bag stays clean.

5 This Extra-Long Shower Towel That Helps You Exfoliate All Over GOSHI - Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don't have to bend and twist in order to scrub those awkward spots on your back — just use this exfoliating towel. It's extra-long so that you can stretch it between both hands, and you can use it on all types of skin without having to worry about irritation.

6 A Water Bottle That Collapses When You're Done Sipping HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reusable water bottles might be great for the environment, but they can also take up a ton of space — so why not switch over to this collapsible version? Once flattened, it easily fits into your backpack or purse. And unlike many other reusable bottles, this one features a leakproof cap.

7 The Stylish Decanter That Helps Wine Stay Fresh Savino Wine Saver Preservation System Amazon $29 See On Amazon How many half-bottles bottles of spoiled wine are sitting in your fridge? With this airtight decanter, you can help keep those opened bottles fresh for up to one full week. The best part? It's completely shatterproof as well as BPA-free.

8 A Portable Ice Tray That Dispenses The Cubes ICEBREAKER POP Ice Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ever wish you had a few ice cubes on a hot day? Just leave this ice cube tray in the freezer, then take it with you when you leave the house. The silicone case helps insulate the ice so that it's ready to use when you are, and every batch produces 18 cubes that you can dispense from the container.

9 These Scissors That Quickly Chop Up Herbs Chefast Kitchen Shears and Herb Scissors Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cooking every meal can take up a lot of time throughout the day, making these herb scissors an indispensable tool in any kitchen. The five blades are made from sharp stainless steel that doesn't easily grow dull. And unlike many other shears, these ones come with a regular pair of scissors, two jute bags, as well as a cleaning comb.

10 A Balm That Helps Prevent Uncomfortable Chafing Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon Between your thighs, under your arms — you can apply this balm nearly anywhere on your body to help prevent chafing. The vegan formula won't clog your pores, and it's completely free from any petroleum, lanolin, or mineral oils. One reviewer even raved, "As long as I remember to put this on before my walk (applied like deodorant) I am completely chafe free."

11 The Silicone Stopper Designed To Work With Any Drain StopShroom STBLU232 Universal Stopper Plug Amazon $8 See On Amazon Having trouble finding a stopper that fits over your drain protector? This one features a raised design that allows it to fit over any type of drain, while the built-in suction cup helps keep it in place. Choose from two colors: aqua or white.

12 A Pair Of Clips That Hold Dipping Sauces Saucemoto Dip Clip Amazon $11 See On Amazon Designed to fit into any style of car air vent, these dip clips give you a convenient place to put ketchup, honey mustard, or any other type of sauce while you're eating. And once they get dirty, the white container pops out for easy cleaning.

13 This Glue You Can Mold Onto Surfaces Sugru Moldable Glue - Rebel Tech Kit Amazon $12.44 See On Amazon The sky is the limit when it comes to this moldable glue. Use it to repair broken soles on the bottom of your shoes, or even use it to patch up a fraying wire (since it's electrically-insulating — but only up to 24 volts). It'll bond to nearly any surface, including glass, ceramic, wood, metal, and more.

14 A Subtle Box That Hides Your Spare Keys Nite Magnetic Key Hider Amazon $9 See On Amazon With powerful neodymium magnets embedded in the back, you can hide this spare key box on any metal surface. It's waterproof in case it rains, and each order comes with sticky 3M adhesive so that you can securely attach it to plastic, wood, and other non-magnetic places.

15 The Cell Phone Stand That's Perfect For Video Calls LISEN Phone Stand For Desk Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don't hold your phone up to your face during a video call — just pop it into this stand. It's universally designed to work with nearly any smartphone, and the adjustable height makes it easy to find your best angle. Plus, it even works with tablets up to 10 inches.

16 An Exfoliating Sponge That Can Help Prevent Blackheads Buf-Puf Body Sponge Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your pores an extra-deep cleanse with this exfoliating sponge. It's suitable for various types of skin, as well as daily use. And since it leaves your skin feeling extra-smooth, it works especially great when preparing your skin for self-tanner.

17 This Dry Shampoo That's Cruelty-Free & Vegan Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon With an extra-gentle formula that's vegan as well as cruelty-free, this dry shampoo is perfect for sensitive scalps. It absorbs excess oil from your roots to help give them volume — and it's even suitable for any hair color.

18 A Comfortable Beanie Hat With Built-In Speakers Lukasa Bluetooth Beanie Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only will this beanie hat help keep your ears warm, but it also features built-in speakers so that you can listen to music while you're out and about. The speakers are slim so that they don't make your ears uncomfortable, and the battery provides up to 10 hours of playback. Choose from two colors: black or grey.

19 The Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Chopping Nuts Prepworks by Progressive Nut Chopper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Walnuts, pecans, almonds — you name a nut, and this nut chopper will make quick work of dicing it up into even bits. The collection bin on the bottom keeps all of your nuts together once they've been ground, all while the non-slip base helps keep it stable as you turn the handle.

20 A Detangling Spray That Hydrates Dry Strands The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon Not only does this spray help detangle the knots in your mane, but it also provides a nourishing dose of hydration to dry, brittle strands. The jojoba protein, shea butter, and other nourishing ingredients within the formula help leave your hair feeling soft, and it's completely sulfate- as well as cruelty-free.

21 This Gel That Helps Melt Away Stubborn Calluses Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of painfully scraping away at that tough callus, let it soak in this gel for a few minutes. Once saturated, you'll be able to effortlessly scrub it off — and it also works great for exfoliating dry, cracked heels. One reviewer even wrote that their "feet were the softest they have ever been" after using this gel.

22 A Face Roller Made From Genuine Rose Quartz BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can ease unwanted under-eye puffiness with a few strokes with this roller — and it'll also help stimulate blood flow in order to reduce inflammation. You can also keep it in the fridge to help yourself cool down after a long day, and it's designed not to squeak.

23 The Shampoo Bar That's Perfect For Traveling Whiff Shampoo Bar and Conditioner Bar Amazon $17 See On Amazon The TSA will throw out that full bottle of conditioner, whereas this shampoo bar will skate on through without a second look. It's formulated to cleanse and moisturize your hair so that you can use it all over your body. Plus, the jojoba and coconut oil in the formula help leave your skin feeling oh-so soft.

24 A Pair Of Pillowcases That Can Help Tame Bedhead Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See On Amazon Satin creates less friction against your hair than cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help tame frizz and morning bedhead. They're available in dozens of colors to match your existing bedding — and the envelope closures help keep your pillows from slipping out.

25 This Dashboard Mount Designed To Work With Any Phone AUKEY Phone Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prefer to mount your phone to your car's dashboard instead of its air vents? This mount uses a super-strong suction cup to keep your phone steady, and the adjustable arm helps you find the perfect viewing angle. Plus, it's designed to work with any brand of smartphone.

26 The Beauty Sponges That Reviewers Love EcoTools Perfecting Blender Duo Amazon $9.27 See On Amazon A good set of beauty sponges is a must-have if you want seamless foundation coverage — and these ones are available for just $10. The smaller one is great for getting into those tight spaces around your eyes, while the larger makes quick work of your cheeks and forehead. Plus, more than 2,000 reviewers gave it either four or five stars.

27 A Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Got a movie night coming up? Just throw some kernels into this bowl, then sit back and watch as they pop into delicious popcorn in the microwave. It collapses down for easy storage once you're done eating — and if you're not into popcorn, you can still use it like a regular bowl for snacks.

28 This Electric Blanket That Works In The Car Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you're stuck in the car for hours on end, this electric blanket can help you stay warm. It plugs into your car's outlet, and the extra-long power cord stretches all the way into the backseat. Choose from five colors: blue, green, red, orange, or grey.

29 A Gadget That Helps Your Coffee Stay Warm VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tired of your coffee growing cold before you're able to finish it? Just keep your mug on this heated coaster. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels, while the spill-proof design means you don't have to worry about getting it wet.

30 The Brush That Collects Stray Pet Hairs YOUDIWADI Pet Hair Remover Amazon $6 See On Amazon When your furniture and clothes are covered in pet hair, this brush is a must-have. Unlike lint rollers, it relies on silicone bristles that latch onto stray hairs — and the handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in both hands.

31 A Power Strip That Features 3 USB Ports CRST Power Strip USB Flat Plug Amazon $24 See On Amazon There's no need to go looking for a power brick when you've got this power strip, as the three built-in USB ports allow you to easily charge your devices. The circular design prevents bulky plugs from blocking the other outlets. Plus, it's small enough to take with you on your travels.

32 This Brush That Sweeps Away Keyboard Dust & Dirt OXO Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Trying to clean underneath the keys on your keyboard can lead to accidental damage — so use this brush instead. The soft bristles brush away dirt and dust, and they're even retractable to help keep them safe when not in use. Many reviewers also raved about how the microfiber pad on the back wipes away smudges on their screens.

33 A Cleaning Gel That Squeezes Into Tight Spaces ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner Amazon $8.77 See On Amazon Whether there are crumbs under your keys or dust in your air vents, this gel can help clear it all away. It is reusable until the color turns dark, and the light lemon fragrance is refreshing without being overpowering. Plus, it's even biodegradable.

34 The Exfoliating Soap Pouch That Gives You A Better Grip myHomeBody Soap Saver Pouch Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rubbing yourself down with soap will get you clean, but it probably won't feel exfoliating — unless you put your bar into this pouch, that is. Not only will it help exfoliate dry patches, but it's also great for helping to boost blood circulation in your skin. Each order also comes with two soap saver pads, which help prevent your bars from turning into sudsy messes.

35 A Measuring Spoon That Takes Up Little Space LOMILY Adjustable Measuring Spoon Amazon $9 See On Amazon With measurements that range from an eighth of a teaspoon to one full tablespoon, this adjustable spoon is a space-saving alternative to your typical bulky sets. It's suitable for dry ingredients, and the measurements are engraved so that they won't rub off in the wash.

36 This Face Mask That Smells Like Ice Cream Bliss Mint Chip Mania Soothing Facial Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon This face mask doesn't just smell like mint chip ice cream — it also has a refreshing cooling effect that helps soothe your complexion. Aloe vera delivers a nourishing dose of hydration to parched skin, while the peppermint leaf extract in the formula is chock-full of antioxidants. Many reviewers also wrote about how they love the "cooling sensation."

37 A Pair Of Face Scrubbers Made From Silicone HieerBus Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $5 See On Amazon I always thought these face brushes were cheap little gimmicks — until I finally tried them out. Now I'm using them to scrub my complexion in the shower on a daily basis, as the silicone bristles are gentle on my sensitive skin. And since each one has a little handle on the back, it's easy to maintain your grip when they're wet.

38 The Chapstick Sleeves That Come In Fun Colors Designs in July Neoprene Chapstick Sleeve Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keeping some chapstick with you at all times is never a bad idea, and these sleeves let you clip a tube to your bag — just in case you need a few swipes. Each order comes with five sleeves in the fun colors you see above, and there are even options made to fit Eos eggs.

39 This 1-Gallon Water Bottle That Comes In Vivid Shades AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Blue, green, pink, orange gradient — when it comes to colors, this water bottle has got you covered. It holds up to one full gallon of water to keep you hydrated throughout the day, and the measurement markings along the side help you keep track of how much you've drank.

40 A Shaker Bottle For Making Salad Dressing OXO Good Grips Little Salad Dressing Shaker Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from BPA-free Tritan plastic, this shaker bottle is the perfect size for mixing up marinades, salad dressing, and more. The pour spout at the top makes it easy to drizzle your mix over salads — and since the lid is watertight, there's no need to worry about it leaking.

41 The Koozies That Fit Slim Cans CURRENT CO Slim Can Cooler Sleeves Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from high-quality neoprene, these sleeves are thinner than regular can holder so that they'll fit tall, slim cans. They'll work perfectly with everything from White Claw to Red Bull — and since each order comes with nine, there are enough for the entire party.

42 A Deodorant That's 100% Organic AC NATURE Deodorant Amazon $20 See On Amazon Formulated without aluminum, parabens, or synthetic fragrances, this organic deodorant provides all-day protection without any of the harsh ingredients. The tea tree oil in the formula helps eliminate unwanted odors, while the coconut oil works to moisturize dry skin.

43 These Sprayers You Can Fill Cooking Oil PUZMUG Oil Sprayer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sunflower oil, soy sauce, lemon juice — you name it, these spray bottles can spritz it into a light drizzle that's perfect for dressing salads and pans. The measurement markings on the side help you keep track of how much you've used, and the leak-resistant lids help prevent accidental spills.

44 A Pocket That Keeps Your Bag Off The Floor JASSINS Car Storage Netting Pouch Amazon $14 See On Amazon Leaving your bag on a messy car floor will make it, well, messy. This pocket stretches between your two front seats so that you have a clean place to keep your bag, and installation is as easy as looping the arms around your headrest poles. Choose from two colors: black or red.

45 The Device That Helps You Find Your Keys Esky Wireless Key Finder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Have a habit of losing your keys? Loop one of these colored receivers onto your lanyard, and then press the corresponding button on the remote once they go missing. As long as your keys are within about 98 feet, the receiver will let out a ring so that you can find them.

46 A Cloth That Removes Makeup Using Just Water Zeppa Makeup Remover Magic Cloth Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just get these cloths damp with water, and they'll wash away makeup — even waterproof makeup — without a cleansing serum. Each one is made from soft polyester that's suitable for sensitive skin, and many reviewers raved about how they're a money-saving alternative to disposable wipes.

47 These Bags That Absorb Unwanted Odors Marsheepy Bamboo Charcoal Shoe Deodorizer Bags Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stick one of these bags in your shoes, sports equipment, or any other tight space with unwanted odors, and they'll quickly purify the air using the power of activated charcoal. Each one is reusable for up to two years — and if they need a refresh, just leave them out in the sun for two hours to recharge them.