If You Want Your Pet To Be Less Work, You'll Love These Clever Things On Amazon

1 A Set Of Clickers To Help Train Your Dog HoAoOo Pet Training Clicker (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon When you want to teach your dog new actions and reward the good things they already do, these training clickers can come in handy. To use, just issue a command, wait for your dog to perform the right move, click, and offer a treat. You get two clickers and they each come with a convenient wrist strap for easy portability.

2 A Seat Protector That Prevents Stains & Scratches Pet Union Dog Seat Cover Amazon $36 See On Amazon Protect your car’s back seat from scratches, hair, drool, mud, stains, and more with this seat cover. It’s durable and 100% waterproof, so it easily wipes clean or you can use a vacuum to give it a refresh. The cover also features a nonslip design that helps prevent pets from sliding around during car rides.

3 A Rechargeable LED Collar For Walking Your Dog At Night Illumifun LED Dog Collar Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want to keep your dog safe and visible in the dark, this rechargeable LED collar can be the perfect solution. It has three glow modes (quick flash, slow flash, or steady glow), and the collar is water-resistant and easily adjustable. Best of all, it takes just two hours to charge via the included micro USB cable. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 7

4 This Hands-Free Dog Leash That’s A Game-Changer For Walks Hertzko Hands Free Dog Leash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your hands a break with this dog leash. It fits around your waist with an adjustable belt, so you can run, hike, or just walk hands-free with your pup. In addition, the leash features a flexible bungee that absorbs the force of a larger dog’s pull and reflective stitching for visibility at night. Available sizes: 36 inches, 48 inches

5 This Comfortable Seatbelt Leash For Large & Small Dogs Active Pets Dog Seatbelt (2-Pack) Amazon $11.56 See On Amazon Whether your dog is a co-pilot or they’re riding in the back, you’ll want to make sure they’re safe and secure in their car seat. That’s where this car harness comes in. Just strap it into any seatbelt and attach the other end to the pup’s collar. It’s made of durable nylon with a 360-degree clasp that gives your pet some movement. Available sizes: 1-pack, 2-pack

Available colors: 4

6 A Grooming Brush That Removes Tangles, Knots, & Dirt From Fur Hertzko Dog Mat Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon With curved blades for comfort and safety, this grooming tool is just what you need to remove tough tangles, knots, dirt, and matted fur from your pet. It features a 10-tooth design that can be used on dogs, cats, or rabbits. Many reviewers report that it’s quick, easy, and comfortable to use, and doesn’t irritate their animal’s skin. Available sizes: Small, Large

7 These Absorbent Mitts For Drying Off A Wet Dog Hertzko Absorbent Dog Towel Gloves (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your dog resists being toweled off after a bath or rainy walk, then you might want these super absorbent chenille mitts. The elastic cuffs keep them from slipping off your hands, while the long fibers soak up water in no time. Another option: The brand also makes an absorbent bath towel for pets. Available size: One size

8 A Machine-Washable Snuffle Mat That Will Keep Your Pup Entertained Paw 5 Dog Snuffle Mat Amazon $40 See On Amazon Reduce your dog’s boredom and slow down their eating with this snuffle mat. The design mimics the look and feel of real grass, so your dog sniffs and searches for food or treats. It can keep your pup mentally stimulated for hours and can even be used as a bed for smaller dogs. Best of all, it’s machine washable.

9 These Plastic Furniture Shields That Are Self-Adhesive Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Protect your furniture from your pet’s scratches and bites with these plastic shields. Stick them to any fabric or acrylic surface and the clear material blends in with the color of your upholstery — just avoid leather and faux leather furniture. Twist pins are included for extra hold and each sheet can be cut to fit. Available size: 12 x 17 inches (can be trimmed)

10 A Stain & Odor Eliminator With 73,000+ 5-Star Reviews Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers love this professional-strength stain remover for many reasons. It’s chlorine-free, color-safe, and uses enzymes to break down and destroy pet stains and odors, while remaining safe to use around pets and kids. You can use it on a variety of surfaces, including upholstery, hardwood, tile, litter boxes, and it’s even gentle enough to use on carpets and rugs. Available sizes: 32 o, 1 gallon

12 A Set Of Stainless Steel Pet Bowls With A Holder That Prevents Messes Active Pets Dog Bowl Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon If your pet is a messy eater, these bowls and holder will keep your floor clean. Each set comes with two dishwasher-safe, stainless steel bowls and a silicone mat with raised edges, so food and water don’t spill out. The mat has a flat back to prevent slipping and you can get the bowls in four different sizes. Available sizes: 6.5 oz., 13.5oz., 26.5 oz., and 54 oz.

Available colors: 5

13 This Nonslip Bowl Mat For Protecting Your Floors iPrimio Extra Large Pet Feeding Bowl Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this waterproof bowl mat, you can prevent messes where your pet eats. It’s made of nonslip, BPA-free silicone that will keep food and water bowls secure, plus its raised edges keeps spills and splashes from getting on your floor. The mat is 22 by 14 inches and can be placed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Available colors: 3

14 A Wildly Popular Pet Hair Remover That You Can Use Anywhere ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 135,000 reviews on Amazon, this pet hair roller is a popular pick amongst pet owners who have called it “amazing,” “magic,” and “a game changer.” It captures lint and hair with a reusable, non-sticky material and then deposits it into a chamber for easy cleanup. You can use it on clothes, carpets, furniture, blankets, and more.

15 A Pooper Scooper That’s Easy To Use & Clean Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cleaning up after your pet is a thankless job, but you might not mind as much with this pooper scooper. It features a 36-inch rake and tray, so you don’t have to bend down when you’re cleaning up, and both are made of durable aluminum that’s easy to wash. They also come with a clip for easy storage. Available styles: Rake and rake with spade

16 This Artificial Grass Pee Pad That’s Great For Inside Or Outdoors TAOAT Artificial Grass Pee Pad Amazon $33 See On Amazon This reusable pee pad is made of comfortable, artificial grass that’s highly permeable, dries quickly, and features a drainage hole for easy cleanup. It comes in three sizes (the one featured here measures 39.4 by 31.5 inches) and can be used inside or outdoors. Plus, it’s odor-resistant, fireproof, UV-resistant, and easy to cut to size. Available sizes: Large — XX-Large

17 A Water Additive To Improve Your Pet’s Breath EBPP Advanced Pet Dental Care Water Additive Amazon $20 See On Amazon Just put a capful of this additive in your pet’s 16-ounce water bowl and you might improve their breath and oral hygiene. It contains a simple, no-brush formula that includes aloe vera extract, peppermint flavoring, and more. Plus, it’s safe for daily use and can help reduce tartar and plaque buildup in your pet’s teeth.

18 This Water Fountain That Your Pet Will Love To Drink From Veken Automatic Pet Fountain Amazon $27 See On Amazon This quiet, automatic fountain can encourage your pet to drink more water and makes sure the water is fresh and clean. It’s capable of holding up to 84 ounces and includes a silicone mat to prevent spills, plus three replacement filters. The fountain also comes with three modes to attract your pet and keep them drinking. Available colors: 2

19 An Extra-Wide Gate With A Small Door For Petite Pets Carlson Extra-Wide Walk-Through Pet Gate Amazon $40 See On Amazon With this extra-wide metal gate, you can make sure your pet stays in one place. It stands 30 inches tall, expands to fit openings between 29 to 36.5 inches wide, and includes a 4-inch extension kit for more room. Within the gate, there’s also a smaller pet door with a lock that allows more petite pets to pass through.

20 A Pet Hammock That Makes Grooming Easy MAIYOUWENG Dog Grooming Hammock Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pet hammock helps make grooming a little simpler. Your dog or cat rests in the hammock that’s suspended above the ground with the included hooks, which allows you to apply topical medicines or trim their hair and nails. A nail clipper and file are also included, and the medium-sized sling featured here can hold animals up to 50 pounds. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

21 A Flea & Tick Spray That’s Made With Plant Extracts OUT! Natural Care Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs and Cats Amazon $12 See On Amazon With this plant-based spray, you can eliminate fleas, flea eggs, and ticks on contact, as well as repel mosquitoes. It’s safe to use around the entire family, and safe to apply on pet bedding, upholstery, countertops, and more, without leaving a stain. Use as directed on dogs and cats over 12 weeks old.

22 A Scrubber & Sprayer That Makes Bathtime Stress-Free Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Pro Amazon $45 See On Amazon Bathing your pet just got a little easier with this silicone scrubber and sprayer. It features a button on top that controls the water with a two-pressure setting, and an ergonomic handle with bristles for massaging your furry friend. It also includes adapters that fit both shower spigots and garden hoses, so you can bathe inside and outdoors.

23 These Talking Buttons To Help Your Dog Express Their Needs Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wondered what your dog was thinking, these talking buttons can help. First, you pre-record messages, then you place the buttons so your pet can use them to communicate their wants to you (instead of scratching or barking). The set comes with four buttons, just place them in key positions in your home.

24 A Treat-Dispensing Puzzle Toy That Can Enterain Dogs For Hours Aelflane Treat Dispensing Puzzle Toy Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fill this puzzle toy with your dog’s favorite treats, and it can keep them entertained for hours, according to reviewers. The toy is designed to roll and dispense snacks as your pet pushes it, which keeps your dog occupied and slows down their eating. One reviewer reports, “It's very durable and easy to clean.”

25 A Portable Paw Washer That’s So Simple & Convenient Dexas MudBuster Dog Paw Washer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This portable washer is the perfect solution for keeping your pet’s paws clean after they’ve been outside. Just add a little water, insert their paw, twist, pat dry, then repeat for the other paws. The BPA-free, silicone bristles are gentle while still removing dirt and mud. Plus, it comes in three sizes to accommodate a variety of pet paws. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 8

26 A Pet Water Bottle With A Built-In Dispenser Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your pet hydrated, even when you’re on the go, with this portable, leakproof water bottle. Available in three sizes, it features a trough so your pet has a bowl to drink from. You can fill the trough with one hand by pressing the button, which also recollects any remaining water for later use. Available sizes: 12 oz., 19 oz., and 27 oz.

Available colors: 2

27 These Chews That Can Reduce Itching & Promote Healthy Skin For Dogs PetLab Co. Itch Relief Chews Amazon $33 See On Amazon Help keep your dog’s skin healthy and itch-free with these soft chews, especially if they’re suffering from seasonal allergies. The formula features omega-rich oils like salmon and flaxseed oil, plus turmeric, honey, and vitamin E to support strong coats. How many chews you give your dog depends on their weight, so check the recommended dosage on the container.

28 A Lightweight, Machine-Washable Mat To Keep Pets Cool MICROCOSMOS Pet Cooling Mat Amazon $12 See On Amazon When temperatures start to rise, you can keep your pets cool and comfortable with this lightweight mat. The soft, thin layers are breathable and cooling, while the nonslip backing keeps it in place. It’s machine washable, easy to fold for travel, and made without chemicals and irritating fibers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large, Round

Available colors: 6

29 These Gentle Wipes For Giving Your Dog A Quick Cleaning Earth Rated Dog Wipes Unscented (100 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with soothing ingredients such as aloe vera and shea butter, these gentle wipes are great for your pet’s paws, body, and bottom. They’re also hypoallergenic and free of parabens and alcohol. The pack comes with 100 wipes that can last you up to two months, and they’re certified compostable. Available sizes: 100 count, 400 count

Available styles: Unscented, lavender-scented

30 A Lickable Toy That Can Make Crate Training A Little Easier Diggs Interactive Groov Dog Toy Amazon $34 See On Amazon This dog toy can help with your dog’s mental stimulation and raise their endorphins through licking, but can also attach to your pup’s crate to reduce stress when crate training. It’s made of BPA-free rubber and it’s easy to clean. Plus, the toy comes with a freezer shell so you can create frozen treats.

31 These Calming Chews That Can Relax Stressed & Anxious Dogs PetHonesty Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs (90 Count) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Using natural ingredients like organic hemp, ginger, valerian root, and chamomile, these chews can help to calm and relax nervous, hyperactive, or stressed dogs. There’s no artificial preservatives, and they come in three flavors. Give one chew daily per 25 pounds of weight, and check with your vet before giving to puppies under 6 months. Available flavors: Beef liver, chicken, duck, peanut butter pumpkin dental sticks

32 A Set Of Can Lids For Keeping Wet Food Fresh Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (Set Of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon To keep your unused wet food fresh, ditch the plastic wrap and get a set of these two pet food can covers. Each one is made of BPA-free silicone and features inside rings so they can easily fit over most cans, including ones that are 2.5, 2.9, and 3.3 inches in diameter. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe.

33 A Comfy Pet Bed That’s Also Calming Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your pet needs a soothing place to sleep or an area for decompressing, this plush bed is a cozy option — that’s also machine washable. The soft, fur lining and the nest-like design cradles them to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. It has a cotton filling and a nonslip base, plus it’s portable for easy travel. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 4

34 A Durable Rope Leash That’s Great For All Kinds Of Dogs ACTIVE PETS Strong Dog Rope Leash Amazon $10 See On Amazon This heavy-duty, 5-foot rope leash can be used for training, hiking, or walking with your dog. It’s made of thick nylon with a soft, padded handle, and a 360-degree rotating clasp so the leash doesn’t tangle. Best of all, reviewers report that it’s sturdy and comfortable for small to big dogs. Available styles: Rope leash, standard leash

Available colors: 6